Break through grease, hair, and other nasty blockages with these powerful solutions
A blocked drain can be an unpleasant but common issue, especially if anyone in your household has long hair or you live in an older home. However, it can take just a few minutes to clear stubborn blockages with a little help from one of the best drain unblockers.
Saving you time, worry and mess, most sink and drain cleaners use a mix of chemicals – typically caustic soda, bleaching agents or both – that break down clogs caused by hair, grease, soap scum and food waste. These formulas are designed to dissolve blockages quickly, restoring water flow without the need to dismantle pipes or call in a plumber.
Ignoring a slow-draining sink or bath can lead to more serious plumbing problems down the line, including foul odours, water damage, and costly repairs. Finding the right drain unblocker can help you avoid such headaches.
We’ve put a range of drain cleaners to the test to find out which ones work best and are worth your time and money. We tested some chemical-based products as well as some natural or enzymatic alternatives in a bid to clear blockages while being kinder to the planet.
We tested drain cleaners in multiple bathrooms and kitchens within an old Victorian house over a couple of months, allowing time for natural build-ups to accumulate. To ensure consistency, we added hair from a hairbrush and some extra soap and toothpaste scum to the sinks the day before using each unblocking product.
Each product was assessed on how quickly it took effect, with visible signs of action such as foaming, bubbling, or water movement. We measured drainage speed before and after treatment. We also noted any strong chemical odours and checked whether surrounding surfaces were affected.
Zoe Griffin has been evaluating and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, testing a wide range of cleaning products like the best laundry detergents, the best stain removers, and the best fabric conditioners. Taking into account choices for all budgets, from supermarket own-brands to premium options, Zoe's reviews are always based on her genuine experiences through real-world testing.
For just £2, this Sainsbury’s product does it all. Designed for use in bathrooms and kitchens, it’s fast-acting (it unclogs simple build-ups in just 15 minutes) and fairly gentle on the nose. It’s become a must-have in our household cleaning cupboard.
Our bathroom sink had been draining painfully slowly, so we poured this thick gel down the plughole. After leaving it for 15 minutes, we could see the formula bubbling away – a sign it was working. The thick gel texture is designed to stick to blockages, helping to break down stubborn grime effectively. We found it cuts through kitchen sink grease just as well as it does through hair clogs in bathroom pipes. There was a slight bleachy smell during use, but it wasn’t overwhelming, and it disappeared after rinsing. For the price, this is a solid all-rounder that works fast.
Bathroom sinks and showers are notorious for slow drainage, thanks to hair, soap scum, and shaving foam clogging up the pipes. We put a generous-sized clump of hair from a hairbrush into the sink before testing this unblocker gel and saw water starting to pool in the basin. However, within 30 minutes, this formula had worked its magic, and our water was flowing freely down the drain once again. Unlike some drain cleaners, this product didn’t produce excessive foaming, but it was clearly effective.
While a litre bottle of this solution is pricier than supermarket alternatives, it contains three applications – we only needed to use 300ml per treatment. As it works so fast, it’s well worth the investment for tackling tough bathroom clogs. We were also very impressed by the fact it has hardly any odour.
If you wash your hair a few times a week at home, some of it will inevitably wash down the drain. Over time, this gathers up into a ball, making it impossible for water to pass. We put Ecozone to the test in a shower used by three long-haired girls and were stunned by how well it worked.
Ecozone relies on plant-based enzymes that effectively eat their way through blockages such as hair. Unlike chemical cleaners, which attack everything in their path, enzyme-based cleaners only break down organic matter, rather than the lining of pipes. We also liked that it comes in a large 1l bottle, which is enough for multiple treatments. However, it’s pretty slow. It needs to be left overnight, but the speed of the water flow the following day was worth the wait.
Though it looks nearly identical to the Sainsbury’s unblocker, the two products have slightly different ingredients. Waitrose’s own-brand drain unblocker isn’t as strong as other chemical unblockers we tested. According to the ingredients list, it contains bleach and caustic soda, but at lower concentrations. This makes it more pleasant to use in smaller bathrooms and those without windows.
The lower concentration of chemicals doesn’t seem to affect performance at all, though. It produced a satisfying gurgle and bubble from our drain, and we found it had almost cleared our pipes after one hour. When we left it overnight, it made all the clogs vanish completely.
Kitchen sinks deal with some of the worst blockages – grease, food particles and washing-up liquid residue all combine to slow drainage over time. That’s where Mr Muscle comes in. It uses a potent mix of caustic soda and bleach to dissolve fat, oils, and organic matter fast. We tested it on a sink that had been draining sluggishly, and, within 15 minutes, bubbling foam indicated it was getting to work. After flushing it with hot water, our drain was completely clear.
The fast-acting chemical reaction makes this one stand out. It doesn’t just coat the blockage, it aggressively breaks it down. That does produce a strong smell, though, so, it’s best to ventilate the room when using this one. While it’s fantastic for kitchen sinks, it might be too harsh for delicate plumbing or eco-conscious households.
This Ocado own-brand drain unblocker is proof you don’t have to spend a fortune to get results if you’re willing to wait a little longer. This solution can work in three hours, but it’s recommended to leave it overnight for best results. We set this product to work before bed and left it for 10 hours. By morning, after flushing the pipes with hot water, the difference was obvious – water drained away far more smoothly.
Unlike some other formulas, this one didn’t produce much bubbling or visible reaction, but it clearly worked. The combination of sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) and sodium hypochlorite (bleach) effectively broke down the organic matter in our drains, though it did have a strong, lingering chemical smell. The longer wait time might not suit those in a rush, but for a cheap and effective solution, it’s worth it.
If you prefer to use eco-friendly cleaning products in your home, these drain-cleaning tablets are a great alternative to harsh chemicals. Instead of relying on caustic agents, they use enzymes to break down build-ups over time. It’s recommended to put one tablet in the sink, rinse it, and then see if you need any extras. We needed two doses to see an effect, so we think they work best as a preventative measure rather than a quick fix.
Because they use enzymes, these tablets don’t produce strong fumes. They’re ideal for homes with children, pets and anyone sensitive to chemicals. It’s usually on sale for £10, so each application is £1, which is among the lowest cost-per use of all the drain unblockers we tested. However, if you have a severe blockage, you may need a stronger solution first.
If you’re looking for a drain cleaner that’s gentle on your pipes but tough on blockages, M&S’s fragrance-free unblocker is a great choice. Unlike chemical-heavy alternatives, it relies on plant-based enzymes to break down organic matter, so it’s a good option if you dislike strong smells. After pouring this into our bath and leaving it overnight, we flushed it with hot water in the morning and noticed a clear improvement in water flow.
We love that this formula is biodegradable and free from harsh fumes. This makes it a perfect choice for homes with sensitive plumbing. However, it is a thinner consistency than other unblockers, and it works gradually, so, it’s not the best pick for emergency unblocking – especially if you’re dealing with stubborn hair clogs or grease-heavy kitchen sinks.
Kitchen and bathroom sinks often face different types of blockages, and this Buster Bathroom plug unblocker is specifically designed to tackle common bathroom clogs. We’re talking hair, soap scum, shower oils, shaving foam and toothpaste residue. We were sceptical whether or not the small bottle of 300ml could make much of a difference, but after leaving it to do its thing for less than half an hour, then rinsing with hot water, our water flowed freely again, with no need for a second treatment.
Buster offers a money-back guarantee, providing reassurance that it will get the job done. We like this confidence, and the plug unblocker did work wonders during testing, however, the strong chemical formula has a noticeable smell – you’ll want to open the windows while using this product.
If you’re looking for an affordable drain cleaner that helps keep blockages at bay, Amazon’s own-brand sink and drain unblocker is a solid choice. At £2.16 for a bottle that contains one treatment, it’s one of the most budget-friendly options available, making it ideal for regular maintenance. We also liked that it’s versatile enough to use in both kitchen and bathroom sinks.
However, it’s not the best drain cleaner we tested. We used this in a slow-draining bath that had hair and soap scum build-up, and while it didn’t clear the blockage immediately, it helped significantly reduce the drain’s sluggishness. With a couple more treatments, it would have cleared it all. As an Amazon product, it’s available on subscription, which is ideal if you plan to use a drain cleaner regularly as a preventative measure.
Our favourite drain unblocker was also the cheapest on the test. Sainsbury’s sink and drain unblocker is a bargain at £2 and worked on kitchen and bathroom clogs incredibly quickly. If you prefer a chemical-free formula, Ecozone’s drain unblocker performed brilliantly, although it took a little longer. For maintenance, we’d recommend Delphis Eco sink and drain unblocker, as it’s gentle on pipes but effective on clogs.
