Seep eco rubber gloves
- Quantity: Three pairs of gloves
- Why we love it
- Feel great
- Feature soft cotton flock lining
I suffer from eczema, so a good pair of rubber gloves is an essential piece of cleaning kit for me, as exposure to hot water and cleaning products dries out my skin. Having experimented with different gloves at various price points, I’m not averse to paying more for gloves if they protect my hands, keep them at a comfortable temperature, and have a nice texture.
At £4 per pair, if you buy a pack of three (£9, Amazon.co.uk), these gloves are fairly affordable and feel lovely. Sometimes, the texture and smell of a rubber glove can cause me to cringe but these are super flexible and easy to put on. They have a soft cotton flock lining, which feels smooth next to the sensitive skin on my hands. I tried the medium size, but they also come in small and large.
What impressed me most with these gloves was the grip. Some rubber gloves are so thick, you can’t feel what you’re washing up, which may cause you to drop things. However, with this Seep pair, I had full hand and finger control. Plus, as the texture was so nice, it motivated me to use them more often.
I’ve also noticed the skin on my hands is a lot less red than usual. Eczema flare-ups depend on a variety of factors, but I do feel like these gloves have worked well at protecting my skin.