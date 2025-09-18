The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Frenchie’s petit Eiffel sex toy is proof that good things come in small packages
Reach new heights with this très magnifique vibrator
With vibrators now widely available both in stores and online, there's an overwhelming variety to choose from – each promising a different kind of experience.
But with so many options it can be difficult to find the perfect fit for you. What your friends might love might not work for you, while you might find some other styles intimidating or be unsure of just how to use them. Plus, while the stigma is (almost) gone, there are still many questions surrounding sex toys. But that’s why I’m on hand to help you out, testing the products on your behalf, so you can choose the best one for you.
Australian brand Frenchie first launched in 2020, bringing an aesthetically pleasing nature to the world of sex toys and sexual pleasure. Its designs are cute, simple and discreet and, while it’s an affordable brand, no corners are cut when it comes to its aim to make sex (and the pleasure that comes with it) fun and safe for all involved.
Good for you, your body and the planet, the brand is also on a sustainable mission, using vegan, non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials and ingredients within their products. Plus, Frenchie sources and manufactures ethically. But will I fall in love with the petit Eiffel and can it live up to expectations? Read on to find out.
How I tested
There’s only one way to test these products, so we’ll spare you the specific details, but for my review, I took the following criteria into consideration:
- Material: The quality and overall feel of a toy comes down to the material, which should be body-safe. I also looked out for hand feel, softness and whether the material was waterproof and easy to clean.
- Speeds and settings: I checked for a good range of modes and speeds to suit different needs and how easy the buttons were to use.
- Noise level: I also took note of decibels at the highest setting, evaluating how discreet it could be.
- Ease of use: Charging time, run time and ergonomics were also among my top factors. Plus, being a mini vibrator, I also took it on a few trips, testing its weight and ability to transport.
1Frenchie the petit Eiffel
- Material: Medical-grade soft silicone
- Stimulation: Clitoral
- Waterproof: Yes
- Speeds/modes: Seven
- Why we love it
- Easy to use
- Long battery life
- Waterproof
- Quiet
- Take note
- No storage bag included
Frenchie describes its newest model as “small but powerful”, and I’d have to agree. With seven modes and speeds, the device features a pin-point flutter tip to target clitoral stimulation.
If you’re someone who prefers clitoral stimulation – whether indulging in a bit of self love or partner play – the petit Eiffel could definitely be for you, as its shape ensures it gets straight to the point. Should a bullet-style vibrator be your chosen toy, you’ll also be impressed with this device from Frenchie. However, if you’re preference is more towards the air clitoral stimulator of the Womanizer, or rabbit dildo-style toy, this might not do the trick for you.
While the brand claims it is easy to use (with operation via one single button), upon charging the device, it is important to note you need to press the button until the purple light comes on and then you can press for longer to go through the different modes and speeds – something key to be aware of, otherwise you’re going to find yourself extra frustrated!
Featuring medical-grade soft silicone, the brand uses vegan, non-toxic and natural materials to create all of its products – though it is important to note that silicone itself is not biodegradable. That being said, I was so impressed with the petit Eiffel, that I can’t see myself getting rid of it any time soon.
A USB-charged toy, the petit Eiffel has a longlife battery of up to two hours and is waterproof, adding to the opportunities of using it for self pleasure. It’s also very quiet, measuring at less than 50db and generating a low frequency sound that’s perfect should you be worried about ears from the next room. It was also a more comforting, low-level drumming buzz, compared with the ones I’m used to, for which I gave the brand props.
Due to the small size of the product, it’s touted as being ideal for travelling – however, one thing wIe felt was missing was a small bag to transport the petit Eiffel, to keep it safe and sanitary. Other brands I’ve encountered do include this, and it’s a nice, discreet touch when taking your toy away from home.
I thought the price point was ideal, coming in at less than many of my other favourite toys – yet leading me to be just as impressed, if not more so.
The verdict: Frenchie petit Eiffel
Taking price, functionality and satisfaction into account, the petit Eiffel definitely ticks all the boxes we’d require from a toy of this kind. Coming in at a lower price than many of our other favourite toys, it’s actually a steal, in our book.
Many people find bullet vibrators a less intimidating starting point to explore sexual pleasure and if this sounds like you, this sex toy from Frenchie could definitely be one for you. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the perfect partner to take with you when on the move, the petit Eiffel is très bien.
