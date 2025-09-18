With vibrators now widely available both in stores and online, there's an overwhelming variety to choose from – each promising a different kind of experience.

But with so many options it can be difficult to find the perfect fit for you. What your friends might love might not work for you, while you might find some other styles intimidating or be unsure of just how to use them. Plus, while the stigma is (almost) gone, there are still many questions surrounding sex toys. But that’s why I’m on hand to help you out, testing the products on your behalf, so you can choose the best one for you.

Australian brand Frenchie first launched in 2020, bringing an aesthetically pleasing nature to the world of sex toys and sexual pleasure. Its designs are cute, simple and discreet and, while it’s an affordable brand, no corners are cut when it comes to its aim to make sex (and the pleasure that comes with it) fun and safe for all involved.

Good for you, your body and the planet, the brand is also on a sustainable mission, using vegan, non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials and ingredients within their products. Plus, Frenchie sources and manufactures ethically. But will I fall in love with the petit Eiffel and can it live up to expectations? Read on to find out.

How I tested

There’s only one way to test these products, so we’ll spare you the specific details, but for my review, I took the following criteria into consideration:

Material: The quality and overall feel of a toy comes down to the material, which should be body-safe. I also looked out for hand feel, softness and whether the material was waterproof and easy to clean.

The quality and overall feel of a toy comes down to the material, which should be body-safe. I also looked out for hand feel, softness and whether the material was waterproof and easy to clean. Speeds and settings: I checked for a good range of modes and speeds to suit different needs and how easy the buttons were to use.

I checked for a good range of modes and speeds to suit different needs and how easy the buttons were to use. Noise level: I also took note of decibels at the highest setting, evaluating how discreet it could be.

I also took note of decibels at the highest setting, evaluating how discreet it could be. Ease of use: Charging time, run time and ergonomics were also among my top factors. Plus, being a mini vibrator, I also took it on a few trips, testing its weight and ability to transport.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Amira Arasteh is an experienced journalist and product reviewer. She regularly covers health and wellbeing topics, from gut health tips to teeth whitening. Every product she tests is tried and reviewed first-hand, with careful attention to detail, so readers can trust her recommendations are based on genuine experience.

