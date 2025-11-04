Unlike a lot of other tech, TVs keep getting cheaper, even at the top end. Some of my favourite models from brands such as Panasonic, Samsung and Hisense are now available for less than £1,000, with a few decent, budget-friendly models on offer for less than £200.

However, spotting a genuine deal isn’t always easy, particularly when there’s such a wide range of prices on the market. That’s why I’m here – to help you cut through the noise and find the best TV deals worth knowing about.

If you’re unsure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger isn’t always better. Ultra HD (4K) is now the standard for most broadcasts, especially on streaming platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+. For a while, such models were prohibitively expensive, but today, most good 4K TVs are cheaper than you might think – you can find decent ultra HD televisions for less than £600.

The new standard of 4K also means ‘full HD’ televisions have become bargain-basement fodder. They have half the detail of a 4K TV, but even massive sets can be picked up for less than £200. These make ideal TVs for bedrooms and other places you wouldn’t regularly sit down to watch.

There are some great bargains here, but if you’re not in a rush, it may be worth deciding what you want now and keeping an eye out for further price drops in the Black Friday sales. The rest of the IndyBest team and I will be covering the very best deals in our Black Friday round-up, so be sure to bookmark that page, too.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £409.99, now £749.99, Amazon.co.uk

For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with this TV in Amazon’s QLED series. Thanks to QLED technology, you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to leap off the screen with vivid, lifelike colours. This TV currently has 45 per cent off at Amazon, which is a great deal.

Panasonic TV-55Z90BEB, 2025: Was £1,399, now £1,199, Johnlewis.com

This Panasonic TV has £200 off at John Lewis. We haven’t reviewed this exact model, but we’ve been impressed with this range in the past. “Panasonic’s OLED TVs have picture quality so rich and detailed it can take your breath away,” said our tech critic, David Phelan, in his best 4K TVs review. “OLED screens are rarely as bright as other technologies, but Panasonic has found a way around this, delivering a noticeably brighter image without increasing energy consumption.”

Samsung QN90D neo QLED: Was £2,099, now £1,699, Very.co.uk

This Samsung QN90D neo QLED TV has £400 off. Tech critic David Phelan was impressed with the bright, punchy colours and use of mini LEDs. “As you’d imagine, it uses LEDs that are much tinier than on a regular TV – one fortieth of the size, in fact,” he explained in his review of the best 4K TVs. “The result is an image that’s spectacular when it comes to brighter elements of the picture, though not quite as impressive in darker corners.”

Sony bravia 8 OLED: Was £1,599, now £1,449, Currys.co.uk

If you’re looking for an OLED TV, this model is reduced by more than £100 at Currys. “The picture quality, performance and overall design of the bravia 8 make Sony’s TV stand out as a great OLED TV,” said IndyBest tech critic David in his review. He also praised the sound, particularly in ‘cinema mode’, which is sure to impress if you’re a movie buff.

Samsung the frame (2025) QLED art mode smart TV: Was £889, now £747, Amazon.co.uk

Frame TVs are hugely popular. They allow the TV to double as a convincing picture frame when it’s not being used. We haven’t tested out Samsung’s newest model, but we’ve been impressed with the display and picture quality of the brand’s frame TVs in the past. The listing doesn’t make it seem like a great deal, but we recently saw this TV listed for £889 on Amazon, so we think it’s worth a gander.

How to know if a TV deal is worth it

You’ll often see big discounts on TVs, but unfortunately, many of them are too good to be true. That’s because many retailers compare the current price to the ‘recommended retail price’ (RRP) – meaning, the price the TV launched at – even years after the model first hit the shelves.

We monitor price changes over time to get an understanding of the true average price of TVs, then compare retailers’ discounts to this average price, rather than the outdated RRP. That’s how we can be sure you’re getting a good deal on a great television.

Why you can trust us to find the best TV deals

Molly Greeves is The Independent’s consumer writer. She is constantly scanning online retailers for the best price on popular products, including TVs. She only recommends deals on TVs we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust.

While you can find standout offers during sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, at IndyBest, we’ll tell you when there are impressive price drops across the rest of the year, too.

