Best smart thermostats to help save you money this year, tested by a tech critic

The best smart thermostats are a great way of making sure you don’t waste energy – something especially important when energy costs are high. And with winter temperatures dropping, now is an ideal time to invest in one. It could help you to make your usage more efficient, and keep your electric and gas bills in check.

When it’s cold, with a smart thermostat, you can turn up the temperature without leaving the couch, just by tapping your smartphone. Even better, you can control a smart thermostat from wherever you are, not just at home.

If you’re going away, there’s already plenty to remember without worrying about whether you turned the heating down. With a smart thermostat, even if you leave the house with the radiators on full blast, you can tweak the temperature remotely later on, whether that’s from the airport lounge or once you’re already on the plane.

Some thermostats can even spot when you’re away, and do this automatically. Similarly, you can anticipate your return by increasing the home temperature in the hours before you get back, so it’s toasty when you arrive. You can also set up a schedule for the radiators and hot water to come on.

Some smart thermostats can even talk to other smart home devices, like a smoke alarm detector which can spot when, heaven forbid, there’s a fire and turn the boiler off instantly, to stop it making a bad situation worse.

The best smart thermostats for 2025 are:

Best smart thermostat overall – Google Nest learning thermostat: £299.00 Amazon.co.uk

– Google Nest learning thermostat: £299.00 Amazon.co.uk Best entry-level smart thermostat – Hive mini: £139.00, Amazon.co.uk

– Hive mini: £139.00, Amazon.co.uk Best smart thermostat for control in multiple areas – Honeywell evohome bundle: £294.52, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I checked out how simple these thermostats were to install, set up and use. Keep on reading to discover how I got on, and what my full testing criteria involved.