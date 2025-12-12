How much it actually costs to run a dehumidifier, according to experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Running costs matter more than ever right now. With energy bills continuing to rise, and everyday costs creeping up, even relatively small appliances can feel like a bigger up-front cost than they used to. With many of us programming dehumidifiers to run for hours at a time, are they still worth the investment?

While the best dehumidifiers aren’t cheap, the mighty appliance is basically a winter hero in the UK. They can help tackle damp and mould, while also halving laundry drying times (without the need for a tumble dryer). Plus, if you suffer from allergies, they can also help improve air quality in rooms prone to condensation or musty smells, neutralising harmful bacteria in your home.

Still, none of that matters much if running a dehumidifier sends your energy bills soaring. But by how much? And is the trade-off worth it? We consulted the experts to break down dehumidifiers’ running costs, and share their top tips for saving money when you use one.

How much does it cost to run a dehumidifier?

“On average, a dehumidifier might be used for 4-6 hours daily, especially during colder months or in damp environments. In particularly humid conditions or larger spaces, it could be used for longer,” explains Katie Lilywhite, air treatment expert at AO. “The exact cost depends on how often they’re used and how energy-efficient the model is.”

Chris Michael, founder and chair of leading dehumidifier company Meaco, elaborates: “Choosing an energy-efficient model is key; regardless of size, as a cheaper model with high energy consumption is a false economy.”

However, size can be a factor. “Smaller models, which are ideal for flats or smaller homes, can cost as little as 4p per hour to run, while larger models, suited to bigger or damper properties, may cost up to 15p per hour,” Michaels says.

What affects costs?

Several factors can influence how much it costs to run a dehumidifier, including room temperature. “Dehumidifiers are more efficient in warmer conditions,” says Lilywhite.

Air flow is also important: “Placing the unit centrally with good air circulation helps it work faster and use less energy.” Finally, leaving windows and doors open can impact costs. “Leaving these open during use means the dehumidifier has to work harder to constantly remove new moisture that continually enters from outside,” Lilywhite explains.

According to Michaels, other factors to consider include: “Room size, how often the dehumidifier runs, the model’s energy efficiency and electricity prices, which all play a role.”

Michaels also suggests that the initial investment matters. “Better quality machines often cost more but last longer and consume less energy, leading to savings in the long term.”

Tips for saving money

“To reduce costs, try to keep the windows and doors closed whilst the dehumidifier is in use,” suggests Lilywhite.

Location is just as important. “One of the biggest mistakes many people make when using a dehumidifier is putting them in the wrong location,” Lilywhite says. “Most people tend to put them in a corner, when instead you should be positioning the dehumidifier in the centre of the room to remove moisture. This ensures that there is enough space around the dehumidifier for the air to circulate.”

Another mistake is neglecting regular maintenance or drainage. “Doing so can lead to the growth of mould and bacteria inside the dehumidifier. Many dehumidifiers have a removable tank that needs to be emptied regularly,” Lilywhite explains. “Proper maintenance is key to ensuring that your appliance lasts longer and performs effectively.”

Michaels also suggests choosing an energy-efficient model with a humidistat. “This allows the dehumidifier to maintain a set humidity level, switching off automatically when that level is reached and only turning back on if humidity rises,” he says. “It means the unit only runs when needed, saving electricity.”

He adds that it’s also worth looking for models with a long warranty, “as this often reflects better build quality and means you’re less likely to need a replacement every couple of years.”

Dehumidifiers have also become a popular way to dry laundry. Martin Lewis suggested this method as a money-saving technique as dehumidifiers are far cheaper to run than tumble dryers. It’s also much faster than many other drying methods.

“When drying washing indoors, place the dehumidifier next to the clothes rack and keep the door closed. To reduce drying time, position a cooling fan opposite the dehumidifier,” Michaels suggests. “Fans are energy efficient and help create airflow that pushes moisture out of the clothes and into the air for the dehumidifier to capture.”

The best dehumidifier to buy

Duux bora smart 30l dehumidifier: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Duux )

Our expert guide to the best tried and tested dehumidifiers has plenty of recommendations, and Duux’s bora smart 30l dehumidifier secured the top spot. Tester and air quality expert Joanne Lewsley found that “It’s a high-performance model that’s as stylish as it is functional. It might be large, but it features a premium, minimalist design, which is ideal if you're after a dehumidifier that won’t ruin your home aesthetic.”

With a 30l per day extraction rate and a generous 4l water tank, it’s great for larger rooms or open-plan spaces. Joanne says, “What really sets it apart is its smart functionality. The Duux app is intuitive, responsive, and packed with helpful features. It provides real-time air quality readings and enables you to control everything from fan speed to humidity settings, whether you're on the sofa or away from home.”

Wessex dehumidifier 12l: £99.98, Toolstation.com

( Wessex )

At under £100, this 12l dehumidifier still works wonders in rooms between 15 and 25 square metres. With a laundry function to dry clothes, our tester found it easy to transport from room to room and appreciated the child lock meaning little fingers don’t mess up meticulous settings. Home appliance journalist Joanne Lewsley who wrote our dehumidifiers guide said: ‘This unit offers great value for money and is an excellent option for most homes.’

