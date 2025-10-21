I got my hands on the iPad Pro M5, but is it worth the upgrade?

The new Apple iPad Pro with M5 processor comes in two sizes. Other than size and price, there are no differences in performance or capabilities between the two. I’m reviewing the 13in model but if you prefer something smaller, everything but the thickness, screen size and price are the same.

As before, the 13in model is startlingly thin, 5.1mm thick, which means it continues to be the thinnest product Apple has made. Ever. It remains sturdy and flex-free as you handle it. The 11in model is slightly thicker, though at 5.3mm it’s hardly noticeable. Both sizes are preposterously light, as well.

The iPad Pro is unlocked with Face ID. The camera that recognises your face sits on the long edge of the tablet. Until the last model, it was on the shorter side. There had been rumours that this time around there would be two cameras, but that proved false. The benefit of the camera where it sits is that Face ID works better if you’re using the iPad in landscape orientation, as you might be for video conferencing, for instance.

The iPad Pro only has one rear camera, also like last time, but the iPad has never been the best way to take photos, as it's ergonomically no match for a standalone camera, or even a more palm-friendly device like a smartphone. Where it excels is at scanning documents, for instance.

Like with the iPhone Air, just released in September, there’s no longer a SIM card tray in the models with cellular connectivity. In previous models, the SIM card would have slipped into this, but now this is handled through eSIM rather than physical cards.

iPad Pro M5: Display

Like last year’s iPad Pro, Apple has put an OLED screen in the new tablets, to overcome the downside that faces OLED (it isn’t as bright as LCD). Apple has tandem OLED, which uses two OLED displays and combines the light from each of them to deliver much greater brightness. The result is a rich and detailed screen with plenty of brightness.

This is a great display, but it looks better, way better, if you can spring for the nano-texture option. This costs an extra £100 and is only available on models with either 1TB or 2TB storage. The system works to scatter ambient light to reduce glare – though the other versions of the iPad all have an anti-reflective coating.

Regular iPad displays look great, but the nano-texture is downright stunning. If you want an iPad Pro with higher storage, I’d say choosing the nano-texture option is worth the extra cash.

iPad Pro M5: Performance

The first big change this time around is the Apple M5 processor, designed to be power-efficient enough to maintain battery life, but to work much faster than the M4 processor that was in the last version.

At first glance, that might sound like overkill. Who really needs that much speed, you might wonder. The first big reason is AI. As our use of AI apps and programs increases, a super-fast processor will become increasingly important. The M5 chip is designed to work better for AI, with neural accelerators in the graphics (a new neural engine designed to speed up AI features). One example of this is summarisation. A page of lecture notes can be summarised much more quickly than before. It also means that tasks involving AI, such as complex processes in advanced apps like Final Cut Pro, are speedily achieved.

But what about regular apps? There are plenty of processes which happen in less demanding apps that can now happen faster. The result is that everything on this tablet happens at speed, and the improved power means games with detailed and superior graphics can play in glorious detail, without the iPad getting warm.

It can charge up to 50 per cent in around half an hour (David Phelan/The Independent )

The M5 chip is assisted by extra RAM: for the 256GB and 512GB models, this has gone up by 50 per cent compared to last year’s models to 12GB, while the 1TB and 2TB options have 16GB of RAM, as they did before. There’s even new storage technology, which delivers for read/write storage speeds that are up to double what they were before.

Together, these changes, led by the M5 chip, make this a blazing-fast iPad. And this is without diminishing the battery life, which remains what Apple calls ‘all-day’. This seems fair. The way we use tablets is different from phones, so the 10 hours or so that the iPad Pro lasts between charges is enough for a day.

The iPad Pro is capable of fast charging – the first iPad to have this – and it means that if you have a 60W power adapter or faster (or Apple’s dynamic power adapter with 60W max, Apple says), it will charge up to 50 per cent in half an hour or so. If you’re waiting to use the iPad, then when it comes to charging, faster is always better.

iPad Pro M5: Accessories

The two key accessories for the iPad Pro are the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Neither has been updated in terms of hardware. Still, both are worth considering. The Magic Keyboard costs £299 (Apple.com) for the model that fits the 11in iPad Pro, and £349 (Apple.com) for the larger size . It’s expensive but it’s a handsome and highly effective keyboard that – especially with the latest iPad software – turns your iPad into something close to a touchscreen laptop, with effective multi-window capabilities. The Keyboard includes a row of function keys with automatic backlighting. The hinge and keyboard surround are made of aluminium, which adds to the premium feel (and price tag).

The Apple Pencil is also compatible. You need either Apple Pencil with USB-C (£79, Apple.com), which charges with a USB-C cable or Apple Pencil Pro (£129, Apple.com), which charges from the magnetic charging pad on the side of the tablet. Both versions attach magnetically to the iPad Pro. The Pencil Pro has extra features, such as Find My, which is highly useful if you’re as good at losing things as I am.