iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and display

This is the first time since the original iPhone that two distinct materials are so clearly displayed on the back. With the unibody frame now made from aluminium, it’s no longer an all-glass design. Because wireless charging can’t pass through metal, Apple has added an internal cut-out with a colour-matched glass panel on top. That panel is now ceramic shield – Apple’s bespoke glass-like material designed to protect the phone if dropped. On the front, ceramic shield 2 makes its debut, adding scratch-resistance and an anti-reflective coating to improve visibility in bright light.

The camera panel is the other big change to the phone’s design. No longer occupying one corner, it stretches the width of the phone, providing room for the periscope camera (tetraprism is the term Apple uses) and other electronics, in turn giving more space for the battery in the rest of the phone.

Other elements are similar to the iPhone 16 Pro: the camera control introduced last year is still in position on the long edge of the frame, for instance.

And then there’s the colour. Pro models have always come in muted colours, and there are two of those this year: deep blue and silver. But the third shade is a break from tradition. Cosmic orange, which is a bold, head-turning colour you’ll likely either love or hate. I love it. There’s no black in the Pro range, which is unusual.

Apple's protective glass-like material, ceramic shield, features on the back of the phones for the first time (David Phelan/The Independent)

Both Pro models are thicker this year than last. It means that if you have smaller hands, it is worth holding the Pro Max, especially, in your hand before buying in case it’s just too hefty.

Apple’s ProMotion displays are spectacular, with pin-sharp detail, rich and accurate colours and wide viewing angles. The anti-reflection helps, too, though it’s a subtle rather than a night-and-day difference.

And the dynamic refresh rate means features like the always-on display – now common to all the new iPhones – are here, too.

The screen is brighter this year, reaching a maximum of 3,000 nits instead of last year’s 2,000 nits. This makes it easier to read in bright sunlight.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Cameras

The 48MP main and ultra wide cameras are joined by a 48MP telephoto for the first time. It gives a 4x optical zoom equivalent compared to the main snapper, or 8x optical zoom achieved by cropping in to the central 12MP of the sensor.

Apple employs a photographic technique it calls fusion: it combines a 48MP image with a 12MP shot, making four adjacent pixels work as one to gather more light more quickly. This process balances the extra detail from the higher-resolution sensor with the brightness of the lower-resolution image. The result is a 24MP photo that looks sharp, bright and natural and look great.

Additionally, you can force the sensor to shoot 48-megapixel shots, too, which delivers outstanding detail. This is best reserved for brightly lit situations.

The fusion technique also comes to the ultra wide camera for the first time, enabling it to capture 24MP photos by default with excellent image quality, rich detail and smaller file sizes. In fact, all three sensors now use fusion.

Photos look great (David Phelan/The Independent )

None of this would be worth much if the results looked manufactured or false, which can happen when images are too heavily manipulated. Thankfully, the folks in charge of photography at Apple have excellent taste, so everything looks natural and real. The guiding principle, that the image should recreate accurately your memory of the scene, is elegantly done.

Video has been an Apple strength for some time, and remains excellent here, with newly updated camera app design making things easier to get to quickly.

And then there’s the selfie camera, not something I’d normally dwell on, but this is special. Instead of the regular rectangular shape, the new centre stage camera, with a new 18MP resolution, is square. The principle is that when you’re taking a selfie, it’s easier to hold the phone upright, not on its side. So, instead, you tap the iPhone display, and it spins what you see to landscape orientation without you moving the hardware.

Additionally, the software can spot when there’s a group wanting the picture taken and zooms out to accommodate.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance

This is the most powerful version of Apple’s most powerful iPhone chip, the A19 Pro. Fast chips get hot, so the aluminium unibody not only redistributes the heat to keep it performing at length but also makes sure the iPhone remains temperate.

There’s a vapour chamber which also moves the heat away from the chip, keeping it cool so it has sustained performance. This is evident in graphics-heavy games, which play smoothly and without the phone turning into a hand warmer.

In everyday usage, this phone’s performance is pitch-perfect, with nothing slowing it down.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery life

Both phones have bigger batteries this time, and the claimed result is that each will run for several hours longer than the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, neither of which were slouches.

While I wouldn’t advise leaving either phone off the overnight charging schedule, if you do, they’ll run into the next day easily. Battery anxiety may never leave me, but these iPhones do better than others to alleviate it.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pricing

Prices for the 17 Pro start at £1,099, which may look like a price increase. In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB storage cost the same last year, and the base storage model of iPhone 17 Pro is now 256GB, so the price is the same. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, like the 16 Pro Max, has 256GB storage as standard and 256GB is something Apple has introduced across the board this year.

While it had been rumoured that US tariffs would force prices up, that hasn’t happened yet. That’s not to say these phones are cheap, however. There’s even a 2TB capacity model for the iPhone 17 Pro Max only, and that costs £1,999. But they do offer strong value for what they are.