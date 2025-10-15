Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has launched updated versions of its Vision Pro headset, as well as a new iPad and MacBook Pro.

The three devices use the new M5 chip, which Apple says is particularly focused on improving performance when doing artificial intelligence work.

It is the first time that Apple’s Vision Pro headset has received an update. The augmented reality headset was announced in summer 2023 and initially released in the US towards the beginning of last year.

The new update takes the headset from being powered by the M2 chip to the new M5. That will improve performance in apps but also allow for better graphics, including the presentation of the real world that can be seen using the built-in cameras and display.

As well as the new chip, Apple said that it would start offering a new band alongside the headset. That “dual knit” band offers a more comfortable fit, it said.

The same M5 chip will also come to a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a new iPad Pro. Apple pointed specifically to the new AI performance of that chip: it offers up to 3.5 times the artificial intelligence performance of the M4 that it replaces, the company said.