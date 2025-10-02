I tried the latest Maynards Bassetts wine gums like a sommelier
Will these new flavours beat the timeless classic?
Chewy, moreish and juicy, wine gums have lit up parties, cinema pick ‘n’ mixes, sweet jars and shops for decades. For thousands of us, the shiny bag of colourful sweets conjures happy memories, and it remains a firm family favourite.
Born in a London kitchen in 1880, Maynards is now a global sweet brand, but wine gums have shaped a large part of the brand’s almost 150-year history.
Now, Maynards Bassetts have unveiled the latest wine gum flavour mixes, the classic fruit mix and the wine gums juices. While the former offers a softer twist on our favourite summer fruits, the latter is a play on the classic fruity taste, introducing new flavours to the corner shop staple.
But wine gums aren’t like other confectionery. To truly put them to the test, I decided to subject them to the same rigorous standards as IndyBest assesses the best wines. So, With the help of some fellow sweet lovers and eager taste-testers, I lined up every new flavour to find out which ones truly pass the test.
How I tested
At IndyBest, we take our choice of sweet treat seriously, so, like our picks for the best wine, I will only reach for the very best. When comparing the two sweets, the team and I assessed the following:
- Taste: Most importantly, we’re after a sweet that tastes good. We tested them one after another to savour the flavour and aftertaste.
- Chew: Wine gums are famous for their distinctive chew, but it has to be the right level. Too much and your jaw might become sore, too little and they stop being true wine gums.
- Appearance: We all know we eat with our eyes, and this applies to no food more than sweets. We were looking for an attractive sweet, taking note of the shape, details and colour.
1Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies raspberry
Sweet and cheerful, the raspberry was among our favourites from the wine gums juicies. The bursts of flavour conjured childhood nostalgia, and we loved the cute shape.
2Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies orange
Strong on the nose, the orange sweet from the wine gums juicies was vivid and delightful. A well-rounded balance of sweet and savoury burst out as I chewed, unlocking a full-bodied taste with a deep amber hue, like any good orange wine.
3Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies lemon
We loved the citrus notes in the lemon wine gums. They deepened the more you chewed, perhaps thanks to the added juice in the wine gum revamp. It’s smooth, zesty and mellow; it’s like a good rosé.
4Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies lime
This glass of lime had a subtle flavour, making for a refreshing pairing to the berry tastes of raspberry and blackcurrant. Like the lemon, this gum is ideal for those who prefer distinguished confectionery.
5Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies blackcurrant
A winner among the testers, the blackcurrant was bursting with flavour that hit you straight away and left you wanting more. The chew was on point and made for a mouthwatering treat.
6Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix strawberry
Moving onto the classic fruit mix, this take on a classic British summer fruit was a sublime burst of berry sweetness. It had a balanced sweetness that comes close to the real deal. The shape transported us to an afternoon of strawberry picking, while the aftertaste was true to the complexities of a traditional wine gum.
7Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix apple
Apple was a welcome addition to the wine gum flavour family, as a taste often overlooked by other sweet mixes. We liked the softer chew and the subtle winey taste.
8Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix cherry
This one ticked the boxes on look and taste with a cherry shape reminiscent of sweets from traditional confectionery shops and a moreish flavour. We enjoyed how the chew continued to unlock the juice and couldn’t help but go for another.
9Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix blackcurrant
The blackcurrant flavour was the standout; it was moreish, satisfying and had a good sweetness level that left us satisfied. The body was rich, while its aroma complemented the juicy taste.
The verdict: Maynards Bassett classic fruit mix and wine gums juicies
Although the Maynards Bassett wine gums juicies were a playful and tasty spin on the classic, for all of us, the classic fruit mix came out on top.
The summer fruits, in particular the blackcurrant and strawberry flavours, were a refreshing addition to the well-established line of sweets and will bring joy to all the family.
