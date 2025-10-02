Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
I tried the latest Maynards Bassetts wine gums like a sommelier

Will these new flavours beat the timeless classic?

Alice Reynolds
Thursday 02 October 2025 06:20 EDT
These are an exciting addition to the long legacy of Maynards Bassetts wine gums
These are an exciting addition to the long legacy of Maynards Bassetts wine gums (Maynards Bassetts/iStock)

Chewy, moreish and juicy, wine gums have lit up parties, cinema pick ‘n’ mixes, sweet jars and shops for decades. For thousands of us, the shiny bag of colourful sweets conjures happy memories, and it remains a firm family favourite.

Born in a London kitchen in 1880, Maynards is now a global sweet brand, but wine gums have shaped a large part of the brand’s almost 150-year history.

Now, Maynards Bassetts have unveiled the latest wine gum flavour mixes, the classic fruit mix and the wine gums juices. While the former offers a softer twist on our favourite summer fruits, the latter is a play on the classic fruity taste, introducing new flavours to the corner shop staple.

But wine gums aren’t like other confectionery. To truly put them to the test, I decided to subject them to the same rigorous standards as IndyBest assesses the best wines. So, With the help of some fellow sweet lovers and eager taste-testers, I lined up every new flavour to find out which ones truly pass the test.

How I tested

I put the new flavours head-to-head
I put the new flavours head-to-head (Alice Reynolds/The Independent)

At IndyBest, we take our choice of sweet treat seriously, so, like our picks for the best wine, I will only reach for the very best. When comparing the two sweets, the team and I assessed the following:

  • Taste: Most importantly, we’re after a sweet that tastes good. We tested them one after another to savour the flavour and aftertaste.
  • Chew: Wine gums are famous for their distinctive chew, but it has to be the right level. Too much and your jaw might become sore, too little and they stop being true wine gums.
  • Appearance: We all know we eat with our eyes, and this applies to no food more than sweets. We were looking for an attractive sweet, taking note of the shape, details and colour.

1
Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies raspberry

Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies raspberry

Sweet and cheerful, the raspberry was among our favourites from the wine gums juicies. The bursts of flavour conjured childhood nostalgia, and we loved the cute shape.

  1.  £1 from Tesco.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies orange

Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies orange

Strong on the nose, the orange sweet from the wine gums juicies was vivid and delightful. A well-rounded balance of sweet and savoury burst out as I chewed, unlocking a full-bodied taste with a deep amber hue, like any good orange wine.

  1.  £1 from Tesco.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies lemon

Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies lemon

We loved the citrus notes in the lemon wine gums. They deepened the more you chewed, perhaps thanks to the added juice in the wine gum revamp. It’s smooth, zesty and mellow; it’s like a good rosé.

  1.  £1 from Tesco.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies lime

Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies lime

This glass of lime had a subtle flavour, making for a refreshing pairing to the berry tastes of raspberry and blackcurrant. Like the lemon, this gum is ideal for those who prefer distinguished confectionery.

  1.  £1 from Tesco.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies blackcurrant

Maynards Bassetts wine gums juicies blackcurrant

A winner among the testers, the blackcurrant was bursting with flavour that hit you straight away and left you wanting more. The chew was on point and made for a mouthwatering treat.

  1.  £1 from Tesco.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix strawberry

IndyBest Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix cherry wine glass

Moving onto the classic fruit mix, this take on a classic British summer fruit was a sublime burst of berry sweetness. It had a balanced sweetness that comes close to the real deal. The shape transported us to an afternoon of strawberry picking, while the aftertaste was true to the complexities of a traditional wine gum.

  1.  £1 from Sainsburys.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix apple

Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix apple wine glass

Apple was a welcome addition to the wine gum flavour family, as a taste often overlooked by other sweet mixes. We liked the softer chew and the subtle winey taste.

  1.  £1 from Sainsburys.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix cherry

Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix cherry wine glass

This one ticked the boxes on look and taste with a cherry shape reminiscent of sweets from traditional confectionery shops and a moreish flavour. We enjoyed how the chew continued to unlock the juice and couldn’t help but go for another.

  1.  £1 from Sainsburys.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

9
Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix blackcurrant

Maynards Bassetts wine gum classic fruit mix blackcurrant wine glass

The blackcurrant flavour was the standout; it was moreish, satisfying and had a good sweetness level that left us satisfied. The body was rich, while its aroma complemented the juicy taste.

  1.  £1 from Sainsburys.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Maynards Bassett classic fruit mix and wine gums juicies

Although the Maynards Bassett wine gums juicies were a playful and tasty spin on the classic, for all of us, the classic fruit mix came out on top.

The summer fruits, in particular the blackcurrant and strawberry flavours, were a refreshing addition to the well-established line of sweets and will bring joy to all the family.

