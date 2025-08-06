Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you worked through his cookbook Flavour during the pandemic to combat the lockdown ennui or are a regular at his famous London restaurants and delis, Yotam Ottolenghi is a household name in the foodie world.

Specialising in Middle Eastern cuisine, the Israeli-British chef and restaurateur is responsible for popularising ingredients like pomegranate molasses and making vegetables and salads the star attraction rather than just the side.

His significance has seeped into the supermarket aisles, too, with everything from spice mixes to sauces, pastes and seasonings readily available to liven up meal times at home. The latest addition to the roster, however, sits in the frozen food section.

Launching exclusively in Waitrose, the chef has brought out three innovative ice cream flavours: Madagascan vanilla and miso caramel, roasted pistachio and sour cherry, and coffee and cardamom. All the flavours are inspired by some of Ottolenghi’s signature recipes (think cherry trifle with pistachio and rosemary crumble, miso pesto pasta or the coffee and cardamom pound cake).

Costing £4.50 thanks to an introductory offer at Waitrose, the ice creams are available for delivery or collection until 26 August 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Ottolenghi’s ice creams.

Ottolenghi roasted pistachio sour cream and cherry ice cream: £4.50, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Made with West Country cream, this ice cream boasts no artificial colours or flavourings, and is suitable for vegetarians (tick, tick, tick). If you loved the viral pistachio Dubai chocolate bar, this Ottolenghi ice cream is well worth a try. The roasted pistachio flavour is said to be balanced with a sour cherry ripple – literally the cherry on top.

Ottolenghi Madagascan vanilla and miso caramel ice cream: £4.50, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

This Ottolenghi ice cream tub sounds deliciously refreshing for hot summer days. The Madagascan vanilla is elevated by miso salted caramel for a characteristically Ottolenghi flavour.

Ottolenghi coffee cardamom ice cream: £4.50, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Coffee and cardamom are a match made in heaven – Ottolenghi has previously used both ingredients in pound cake and madeleines. Now, it’s in ice cream form, made with West Country cream. An exotic combination, the bitterness of the coffee is sure to lift the citrusy taste of the cardamom.

We just tried Tesco’s viral “birthday cake” sandwich – and we have mixed thoughts