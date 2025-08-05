We just tried Tesco’s viral “birthday cake” sandwich – and we have mixed thoughts

M&S no doubt started the latest food trend when it launched its viral strawberry and creme sando earlier this summer. Now, Tesco have unveiled its own version of the hybrid sweet treat: the birthday cake sandwich.

Celebrating 30 years of the Tesco Clubcard, the limited-edition sandwich is available in more than 1,000 stores nationwide - but only until 31 August. M&S’s sandwich became so popular it daily sold out in most stores across the UK, and there’s similar hype mounting for Tesco’s take.

The idea of a sweet sandwich is derived from the Japanese fruit sando, a popular snack that includes fresh fruit, sliced white bread, and fresh whipped cream. This isn’t the first time Tesco has nodded to the signature treat –14 years ago, the supermarket chain launched a strawberries and cream sandwich to mark Wimbledon.

But its latest offering has a playful spin thanks to its strawberry jam and cream cheese filling with a colourful sprinkling of rainbow confetti. Better yet, it costs £3 and is included in Tesco’s office-favourite meal deal (a main, side and drink for just £3.60).

But is it a nostalgic homage to childhood birthday parties or a sickly addition to the meal deal line-up? Four of our team testers at IndyBest swapped their usual sarnie for the new birthday sando – here are our (mixed) thoughts.