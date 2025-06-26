I just tried M&S’s strawberry sandwich – but do I recommend it?

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The dessert sando is inspired by a signature Japanese snack
Whether it’s a chicken caesar dip, a Dubai-inspired pistachio chocolate bar or premixed cocktail cans, M&S is responsible for plenty of viral food and drink trends. Now, the retail giant has debuted a sandwich reminiscent of a classic British dessert.
The stalwart’s new strawberries and cream sandwich nods to a signature Japanese sweet treat, known as a fruit sando. The popular snack usually includes fresh fruit, sliced white bread, and fresh whipped cream.
The M&S take is made from sweetened brioche bread with the supermarket’s famous red diamond strawberries, of which it sells more than 4 million punnets per year.
M&S has always been at the forefront of sandwich innovation, having launched the first-ever pre-packed sandwich in the 1980s. Providing a sweet alternative to its cult savoury sandwiches, the £2.80 fruit sando arrived in aisles this week – but will it be a hit in the lunchtime rush?
Whether you pack it in your picnic hamper, take it to watch Wimbledon or enjoy it as an afternoon pick-me-up in the office, the new dessert sandwich has landed just in time for summer. Here’s everything you need to know, plus my taste test.
Read more: M&S’s viral Dubai-style pistachio chocolate bar is bound to sell out – but how does it taste?
I ran to the nearest M&S foodhall to grab the new red diamond strawberry and creme sandwich (it’s already selling out across the UK). Considering taste, innovation and value for money, here’s the IndyBest verdict.
Packaged in a gloriously summery box, the sandwich is surprisingly chunky. The presentation is on-point (it is M&S, after all), with three diamond strawberries placed between a thick layer of whipped cream. The supermarket’s take on the Japanese dessert sandwich is a blend of full-fat soft cheese and crème fraiche.
Creamy and fresh-tasting, it’s not too stodgy and perfectly balances the sweetness and tartness of the strawberries. The red diamond fruit is the star of the show, with the rich and succulent strawberries carrying the flavour of the sandwich. The squishy brioche bread is lightly sweetened, perfectly complementing the filling (any other kind of bread would be out of place in this style of sandwich). For such a weird concept, it’s surprisingly delicious.
However, £2.80 seems a little steep for just one slice – especially as M&S’s two-slice sandwiches start from £2.65. To be fair, the rich and sweet flavour of the dessert sando might be too sickly if sold in a pack of two, but the best of £3 for half a sandwich isn’t the best deal I’ve ever seen.
But the flavour is exactly right for summer. The strawberry and creme sandwich is perfect for a picnic with pals or an alfresco afternoon snack. It’s too indulgent and rich to swap out for your usual office meal deal, but it’s great for the occasional sweet treat.
Deliciously sweet thanks to the flavourful red diamond strawberries, the silky smooth whipped cream and sweetened bread all complement each other well. Though relatively pricey at £2.80 for one slice, M&S’s new fruit sando is sure to go down a storm at summer gatherings.
The red diamond strawberry and creme sandwich is available in shops now.
Still hungry? Tesco has a Dubai-style chocolate bar on offer
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in