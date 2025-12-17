The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Simba’s slippers massaged my feet while I walked – here’s how to get a free pair
I put Simba’s stormur slippers to the test
Simba’s mattresses are some of the best you can buy. Its hybrid luxe (£1,699, Simbasleep.com) mattress is our expert’s top pick in our review of the best mattresses, while other options, like the hybrid pro, were also strong contenders. But if you need further convincing, we’ve secured an exclusive, limited-time discount code that gets you a free pair of Simba slippers. Below, you’ll find my full review, plus that all-important discount code.
True to form, Simba’s slippers are anything but ordinary. The brand claims its slippers massage your feet while you walk, thanks to the cushioned leather insole (more on this later).
As for the design, there are three different options, all of which are reminiscent of Birkenstock’s shoes. The stormur style (reviewed below) looks similar to the viral Birkenstock Boston, while the moccasin-style clog, the rok, is reminiscent of the Buckley, and the open-toe style of the Arizona sandals. Each style comes in men’s and women’s sizes, can be worn inside or outside, and is available in two neutral colourways (green, grey, black, beige, brown).
Now, until 22 December, The Independent has sourced an exclusive discount code, which secures a free pair of slippers with selected Simba mattress orders, including the hybrid and the natural range. This offer does not apply to refurbished mattresses. To redeem your free pair, you will need to add the slippers to your online shopping basket, and then apply the exclusive code, which you can redeem below.
Pioneered by footwear brand Vivobarefoot, “barefoot” shoes have gone from a niche craze in the running world to a trend in the fashion circuit (see JW Anderson and The Row). Simba have put a loungewear spin on the shoe du jour – but does the design deliver?
How I tested
To see how Simba’s slippers held up against the brand’s big claims, I swapped out my go-to lounging shoes for the stormur style. Wearing the slippers around the house while working from home, and during a quick coffee dash outdoors, I considered how comfortable the slippers were, as well as their durability and quality. Above all, I assessed if Simba’s slippers really do massage your feet. Keep scrolling for my full verdict.
Simba stormur slipper, women's
- Size range UK 3-8
- Colourways Beige, grey
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Ergonomic design
- Gently massaging
Simba’s slippers are available in three styles: the closed-toe, slip-on stormur and rok designs, as well as the open-toe ylur style. Preferring the look of the stormur, I opted to stick to my usual size UK 7 shoe. Fitting true to size, the shoes are available in neutral beige and grey colourways, with the slipper’s outer boasting a fuzzy, textured look, thanks to the luxurious merino wool fabric. In this regard, they’re similar to a traditional slipper – think super lightweight and breathable, but still soft and cosy enough for year-round wear. Flexible leather is also used in the upper, to ensure their durability. This pays off, as the slippers don’t sacrifice quality by being lightweight. The stormur style also features an adjustable buckle for customising the fit.
The easy to wear slip-on design is complete with a wide rounded toe that leaves plenty of wiggle room. It’s worth noting Simba’s design is on the wide side, making them less secure underfoot when walking around, if you have thin feet.
One of the slipper’s main selling points is the innovative sole. The cushioned leather insole is uniquely designed to target all nine pressure zones on your foot, while a cork-effect midsole provides bounce, and a rubber outsole ensures extra durability.
Inspired by reflexology practices, the inner sole does the main legwork. Each pressure point zone is filled with a unique gel that’s designed to gently massage your soles, to aid pain relief and blood circulation in other parts of the body. The result is effective, too. It’s not an entirely ‘barefoot’ design, but you can definitely feel the sole get to work as you walk, providing massaging benefits.
However, the claims of boosting your blood circulation and relieving body tension feels like a bit of a stretch for a pair of slippers. The slip-ons are comfortable, but I didn’t feel any benefits that extended beyond the slippers themselves.
The verdict: Simba stormur slipper
Just like the brand’s mattresses and pillows, Simba’s slippers are welcome additions to any home. Comfortable and cosy, thanks to the merino wool outer and lightweight leather design, slippers have the added benefit of a reflexology sole. Moulding perfectly to the shape of your underfoot, the “barefoot” style shoe gently massages your feet while walking, targeting pressure points. They may be a little more expensive than your average slipper but they also offer an elevated lounging experience, so could be worth the splurge.
To get your feet into a pair of Simba stormur slippers for free, don’t forget to add the slippers to your online shopping basket and apply our exclusive code ‘INDY-SLIPPERS’.
