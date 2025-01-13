Jump to content
I’ve finally found a retinol that doesn’t irritate my skin

If your skin reacts badly to retinoids, you have to try the Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil

Elena Chabo
Monday 13 January 2025 09:46 EST
The formula is super absorbable and packed with antioxidants – it quickly plumps the skin and protects from external aggressors
The formula is super absorbable and packed with antioxidants – it quickly plumps the skin and protects from external aggressors (Elena Chabo/The Independent)

Despite being heralded for their seemingly unbeatable anti-ageing, rejuvenating, smoothing and evening properties, if you’ve had bad experiences with retinoids, you may have decided they’re not for you. I’ve never had sensitive skin but my first mild introduction to the famed family of vitamin A derivatives triggered strong reactions, including perioral dermatitis.

I’d pretty much written off retinoids as part of my skincare routine but, seeing as trialling products is my job, I had to keep dabbling – and I’m so glad I did. That’s because the Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil has changed the game for me and, even though I’ve built up to near daily use, I’ve still had no adverse reaction.

If you haven’t tried Drunk Elephant products yet, you may well have heard of the brand, thanks to the unexpected cult craze among pre-teens that had everyone debating tween skincare. Let me tell you, while 11-year-olds don’t need luxury skincare, the frenzied adoration was not misplaced. The protini polypeptide cream (£62, Lookfantastic.com) is the ultimate daily base, the sellout D-bronzi drops (£34, Lookfantastic.com) bring my face back from the dead, and the C-firma (£70, Lookfantastic.com) vitamin C is so gentle yet effective. Honestly, the brand cracked through this overwhelmed beauty journo’s skincare fatigue.

If I’ve piqued your interest, keep scrolling for my full honest review and verdict on the Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil.

How I tested

I’ve been using this Drunk Elephant formula for almost a year
I’ve been using this Drunk Elephant formula for almost a year (Elena Chabo/The Independent)

For nearly a year, I’ve been applying two to three drops of the Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil once a week, stepping up to twice a week after a few months. To really test the product’s effects on my skin, for the past month, I’ve been using the oil five times a week, and applying more of the product per use. Each morning, I’ve assessed my skin, considering fine lines, pigmentation, radiance and fullness. Here’s what I’ve found...

Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil

Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key Ingredients: Vegan retinol, ceramides, virgin marula oil
  • Why we love it
    • Great for beginners
    • Evens skin
    • Reduces the appearance of fine lines
    • Vegan-friendly
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • Experienced retinol users may want a stronger formula

This product was enjoyable to use from the start. Forget the smelly yellow retinols you’re used to, this glossy oil was a treat to massage over my face. The glass pipette has really precise control, which is important, as retinols must be started very gradually, and you also don’t want to waste any.

In the early months of using this formula once a week, I can’t say I noticed wild differences to my skin, which is understandable, given the minimal dose. Mostly, I was just thrilled that I had found a retinol that was yet to cause a reaction. Once I was using it twice a week, I did feel as though I could see a smoothing effect and a radiance. I can probably thank the marula oil for that.

The formula is super absorbable and packed with antioxidants – it quickly plumps the skin and protects from external aggressors. With consistent use, I saw my fine lines visibly reduce, my post-acne hyperpigmentation fading way faster than usual, and my complexion is possibly the most even I’ve ever seen it.

Finally, I was getting the famous effects of retinol, and I wasn’t disappointed. Thanks to the low 0.5 per cent concentration, and a formula with plenty of hydrating ceramides (waxy lipids that are a key part of the skin’s natural barrier), my skin showed no irritation at all, even after building up to using this product five times a week.

I also love that this formula can be mixed with your moisturiser, for really gentle use, as all of the brand’s products are developed to mix and blend. Although, remember not to use your moisturiser around your eyes, if you’ve mixed in products that can’t be used in that area. Apart from that, Drunk Elephant’s signature ‘cocktailing’ method (where you mix your routine together to apply) is far too much fun.

The verdict: Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil

This is such a great gateway retinol – the Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil is perfect for building up to stronger concentrations. It’s also a ideal choice for those with skin that’s sensitive to retinoids. Like most of Drunk Elephant’s products, it’s not cheap but it’s also not completely unattainable for those who like to invest in their skin. Also, one bottle lasts a really long time, which helps to justify the cost. My first bottle has lasted me a year, which isn’t bad at all for the price.

