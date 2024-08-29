This £5.99 clear brow gel is the best I’ve ever used

From the ashes of 2016’s HD brows, clear brow gel has arisen as the star of our brow game. While brow trends continue to evolve rapidly, almost every look – from brushed-up feather brows to the 1990s skinny brow resurgence – is at its best with a top-notch brow gel to hold those pesky hairs in place.
While there are plenty of brow gel options on the market, it was back in 2022 that I found my holy grail, in the form of the TikTok viral got2be glued 4 brows and edges gel. At just £5.50 for a chunky 16ml, it’s also the cheapest brow gel I’ve ever used, when considering the cost per millilitre.
Cajoling my sparse and flat brow hairs into having some semblance of volume – and holding the hairs in place – the gel seemed to be a miracle product I didn’t think could be topped… until the brand launched its new waterproof formula.
Eager to see how the got2b glued 4 brows and edges waterproof release would hold up against the OG, I’ve been busy comparing the two products, to bring you my honest review.
The original got2b glued brow gel has been a staple of my make-up bag since 2022. Over the past two years, I’ve used the gel to help perfect my brows for weddings, holidays, and I have even used this product on the Tube. I’ve used it solo, over a brow pencil and ‘wax and powder’ brows, and under top-ups of brow pencil.
Having become used to using the OG product, I put the brand’s new waterproof formula through the ringer for a week. I tested to see how well it would hold up during busy 16-hour days, looking for any flakes, crust, or signs of the product wearing away. I layered it with different brow products, and I wore it in the shower, to test its waterproof credentials. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.
Got2b glued 4 brows and edges two-in-one gel
Size: 16ml
Why we love it
Invisible hold
Long wear
No crusting
Great value for money
Compatible with layered brow products
Vegan
Alcohol- and silicone-free
Take note
Product may be past its best before you run out of formula
Large brush
My go-to brow product for the past couple of years has taken the form of a clear gel that is alcohol- and silicone-free as well as vegan. As a two-in-one product, it can be used on eyebrows or for laying down and shaping your edges, but it’s also useful for slicking down flyaways when creating smooth, slicked-back buns.
The two-sided brush is fluffier on one side (for applying the product) and shorter on the other (for slicking and shaping), and it provides a good amount of control for a larger-than-average brow gel brush.
The brow gel keeps a fluffed-up, backcombed brow lifted for hours, making it an instant winner in my eyes. My brows are a bit sparse and very flush to my skin, which is exacerbated when certain brow gels plaster hair flat, to help keep it place. With this formula, however, the hairs set together in a web-like structure, holding each other in place. Genius.
It’s not sticky or greasy and it lasts all day without flaking or crusting, which is miraculous. Due to its larger size (most brow gels are around 8ml, compared to this product’s 16ml), you can go longer before having to restock, too. Several months in, when the product starts to appear cloudy on the brush, you might get a small amount of transparent crustiness, meaning it’s time for a fresh tube, even if you haven’t yet run out of formula.
I typically use this gel over whatever brow pencil or wax and powder I’m using, but I also went a year using just this product alone on my brows, and I loved it. I recently discovered it works nicely under a brow pencil top-up, too, as it really gives the product something to cling to.
Got2b glued for brows and edges waterproof eyebrow gel
Size: 16ml
Why we love it
Vegan
Waterproof credentials hold up
Alcohol- and silicone-free
Take note
A little crunchier to the touch, compared with the OG
Continue reading...
This new formula does deliver incredibly similar results to the OG, as well as coming in the same style of packaging, with the same type of brush, and with the same vegan, alcohol- and silicone-free credentials.
After using this formula, however, my brows felt stiffer and a little crunchy to the touch. To my surprise, though, they didn’t look at it at all in the mirror, and I would say the hold surpassed the original formula, especially at the end of the day. As far as holding up against sweat goes, the product’s waterproof claims check out.
While most of the hold remained after a quick shower, splashing my face with cold water at the end of the day did see some brow hairs break free of their shaping. Looking very closely, there was also a slight shine or glaze of dried product on the skin between the hairs later in the day. However, you may find that a small price to pay for a waterproof hold.
For me, I’ll probably stick with the original formula, as I’m not a sweaty person and I don’t typically get my face wet all that much. Though it had a slightly stronger hold, I did find the waterproof formula a little less invisible to wear, and my brows felt stiffer and crunchier. That being said, if you are a water baby or just a sweaty babe, the brand’s new formula did hold up well against the water in a way the original doesn’t, so, it’s definitely worth picking up for occasions when you need some extra staying power.