This £5.99 clear brow gel is the best I’ve ever used

From the ashes of 2016’s HD brows, clear brow gel has arisen as the star of our brow game. While brow trends continue to evolve rapidly, almost every look – from brushed-up feather brows to the 1990s skinny brow resurgence – is at its best with a top-notch brow gel to hold those pesky hairs in place.

While there are plenty of brow gel options on the market, it was back in 2022 that I found my holy grail, in the form of the TikTok viral got2be glued 4 brows and edges gel. At just £5.50 for a chunky 16ml, it’s also the cheapest brow gel I’ve ever used, when considering the cost per millilitre.

Cajoling my sparse and flat brow hairs into having some semblance of volume – and holding the hairs in place – the gel seemed to be a miracle product I didn’t think could be topped… until the brand launched its new waterproof formula.

Eager to see how the got2b glued 4 brows and edges waterproof release would hold up against the OG, I’ve been busy comparing the two products, to bring you my honest review.

How I tested

The original got2b glued brow gel has been a staple of my make-up bag since 2022. Over the past two years, I’ve used the gel to help perfect my brows for weddings, holidays, and I have even used this product on the Tube. I’ve used it solo, over a brow pencil and ‘wax and powder’ brows, and under top-ups of brow pencil.

open image in gallery I’ve loved the OG formula since 2022 ( Elena Chabo )

Having become used to using the OG product, I put the brand’s new waterproof formula through the ringer for a week. I tested to see how well it would hold up during busy 16-hour days, looking for any flakes, crust, or signs of the product wearing away. I layered it with different brow products, and I wore it in the shower, to test its waterproof credentials. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.