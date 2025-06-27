Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In this week’s beauty news, Sofia Richie-Grainge has gone for the big chop, taking her chest-length locks up to her chin thanks to hair stylist George Curran. The model and social media personality brought her fans along for the haircut at her Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc wedding venue, posting a five-minute video of the process on TikTok (@sofiagrainge).

Describing her decision to viewers, she explains, “I did one too many keratin treatments on my hair and, over the past six months, I’ve just been cutting at it and cutting at it hoping I could get this dead [hair] away – and it’s just not going away.

“I know what I have to do to make this hair healthy again: it’s to start over, so we’re cutting a bob.”

The result? A flicky, French bob – which Richie-Grainge has playfully dubbed her ‘Cap Du Bob’ – with face framing and blunt ends towards the rear. But when you’re heading into a salon for such a drastic cut, you need a step-by-step guide. So we reached out to industry professional Samantha Cusick for the instructions to give your hairdresser, and found out her key bob maintenance tips.

open image in gallery Richie-Grainge's hair before and during her styling session, alongside hairdresser George Curran ( Tiktok: @sofiagrainge )

Expert hairdresser Samantha Cusick has styled influencers Zoe Sugg and Summer Fox, so we’re in pretty good hands. She says, “If you’re after the Sofia Richie bob, ask your stylist for a classic above the shoulder (but below the chin), one length cut with subtle shaping through the front to frame the face.”

“The key to this look is that clean, French-girl finish with just enough bounce and polish to make it feel expensive but effortless,” she added.

But despite thousands of positive comments, the haircut has proven surprisingly divisive. Several videos have been posted in response to Richie-Grainge’s video declaring that women should “not get the Sofia Richie bob.” One user even went viral after pointing out that Richie-Grainge will “have licensed professionals on-hand” to tend to her hair in the months after the chop, which is unobtainable for most people.

Maintenance is key if you’ve been inspired to get the same style. Cusick recommends the Ghd duet blowdry (£239.20, Boots.com). “[It’s] a dream,” she explained, “it takes the hair from wet to dry while smoothing and adding volume, so you get that signature bouncy texture in one step.”

For topical products, it came as no surprise to hear that Cusick’s an Olaplex fan. “To lock in shine, use a drop of Olaplex No.7 bonding oil (£19.55, Spacenk.com) on the ends,” she described, elaborating to tell us how it imbues the strands with a luxuriously healthy and glossy glow.

Finally, she looks to in-salon brand Authentic Beauty Concept: “Finish with a mist of the airy texture spray (£25.75, Northlainehairco.co.uk)for soft hold and a bit of movement – you want it to feel touchable and undone, not overly stiff or styled.”

Cusick also advises regular trims to keep your bob looking fresh and hammered home some age-old advice, warning “do not skip heat protection to maintain that silky, healthy finish.”

