8 best Kerastase shampoo for breakage, dry and coloured hair
I’ve tested the brand’s most popular formulas to find out which ones are truly worth the investment
When it comes to luxury haircare that actually works, Kerastase is one of those brands that consistently earns its place in bathroom cabinets. Launched in Paris in 1964, it’s long been loved by industry professionals, thanks to its science-backed formulas and fuss-free approach to targeting specific concerns.
Whether your hair is dry, limp, colour-treated, frazzled from heat-styling or constantly battling the elements, there’s likely a Kerastase formula built precisely for that job. The line-up is huge, spanning everything from the ever-popular and moisture-boosting ‘nutritive’ range, to the strengthening ‘resistance’ collection and the shine-enhancing ‘chroma absolu’ series, with each bottle promising salon-worthy results at home.
Like anything, though, this level of expertise doesn’t come cheap. And, while I know just how tempting it is to stick to more budget-friendly formulas, investing a little more really can make a noticeable difference – especially if you’re shelling out hundreds of pounds on professional hair appointments every few months. It’s worth noting that premium formulations often contain higher concentrations of active ingredients, meaning they’re more effective and you usually don’t need to use as much. They’re also usually kinder to your scalp, too, helping to maintain long-term hair health rather than offering a quick, surface-level fix.
With so many bestselling options to choose from, I’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation by testing the most popular Kerastase shampoos. From texture to scent and how they leave your hair looking and feeling, here’s our verdict on the very best worth adding to your routine.
The best Kerastase shampoos for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Kerastase resistance strengthening shampoo: £23.75, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for reducing breakage – Kerastase premiere decalcifying repairing shampoo: £26.75, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for dry hair – Kerastase nutrative hydrating shampoo with essential nutrients: £18.50, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for damaged colour-treated hair – Kerastase chroma absolu nourishing protective shampoo: £29.60, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
I tried each of these shampoos multiple times over the course of a few weeks. To keep things consistent, I paired each shampoo with the same conditioner and styling products throughout testing. For context, I have fine hair (but a lot of it) that’s dry and damaged from years of heat styling, and colour treated – factors that played a key role in how each formula performed. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.
1Kerastase resistance strengthening shampoo
- Best Kerastase shampoo overall
- Key ingredients Vita-ciment complex, pro-keratin
- Why we love it
- Strengthens fragile strands
- Leaves hair feeling smoother
- Take note
- Works best alongside the matching conditioner
Kerastase’s resistance strengthening shampoo impressed me from the first wash. I noticed the fragrance straight away – fresh but not overpowering – and found the texture easy to work through the hair. I double-shampooed, as recommended for a deeper cleanse, and was pleasantly surprised by how balanced it felt. My hair wasn’t left feeling ‘squeaky clean’ – which I saw as a positive, especially as that can often signal dryness or stripping – yet it still delivered a refreshed, thoroughly cleansed feel.
What stood out most was how manageable hair was before conditioner. Despite being a strengthening formula aimed at brittle strands, it didn’t feel heavy, sticky or like it coated the hair. Instead, it left it soft enough that it wasn’t tangled. After drying, hair felt smoother and without any added weight, making this a great option for anyone wanting reinforcement without sacrificing lightness or movement.
2Kerastase première decalcifying repairing shampoo
- Best Kerastase shampoo for reducing breakage
- Key ingredients Citric acid, glycine
- Why we love it
- Helps remove mineral buildup
- Improves softness and strength
- Take note
- May not benefit if you don’t live in a hard-water area
The Kerastase première decalcifying repairing shampoo is designed to work alongside a pre-treatment, which I didn’t have for testing, but the shampoo still held its own really well. The formula is thick and concentrated, so a small amount goes a long way – but I did find I needed plenty of water to emulsify it properly and to help it foam and spread evenly through the hair. It has the same fresh, premium scent typical of the brand, which made it pleasant to use.
Once dried, my hair felt slightly heavier than usual, but still soft, smooth and easy to manage. The real standout, though, was the reduction in frizz: the lengths looked more polished without losing movement, and the hair stayed fresher for longer, getting greasy less quickly than it normally would. Even without the full routine, this shampoo delivered noticeable results, particularly for hair impacted by hard water or mineral build-up.
3Kerastase nutritive hydrating shampoo with essential nutrients
- Best Kerastase for dry hair
- Key ingredients Lipids, glycerin
- Why we love it
- Adds moisture without heaviness
- Leaves hair softer and more manageable
- Take note
- Not aimed at severely damaged hair, may make fine hair greasy quickly
This nutrative hydrating shampoo has a softer, more subtle scent than some of the brand’s other formulas, but still feels suitably luxe to use. I found I needed to double shampoo – and use a generous amount of product – to get a satisfying lather and a thorough cleanse, as the first wash didn’t foam as much as expected. After rinsing, hair felt smooth and untangled with a hydrated finish.
After drying, the lengths looked healthy and well-moisturised with no signs of dryness or roughness. The roots, however, felt slightly heavy and greasy to the touch, despite not looking oily. Because of that, this formula may be better suited to dryer hair types that benefit from richer nourishment rather than those with fine or oil-prone roots. Still, for hydration and softness, this performs as promised.
4Kerastase chroma absolu nourishing protective bain riche shampoo
- Best Kerastase shampoo for damaged colour-treated hair
- Key ingredients Amino acids, centella asiatica
- Why we love it
- Helps repair sensitised, coloured strands
- Doesn’t strip colour
- Take note
- Lightweight feel may not suit very thick hair
The Kerastase chroma absolu shampoo had the signature soft, salon-like scent we’ve come to expect from the range. It lathered well from the first wash, but I felt like a second shampoo was needed, as the hair initially seemed to have some residue left behind or wasn’t fully cleansed. After the second pass, though, hair felt much fresher without being stripped.
Like some of the other shampoos, I was impressed at how manageable my hair was pre-conditioner – it wasn’t tangled and felt smooth. Once dried, hair looked healthy and hydrated, but I did notice that hair became greasy quicker than usual, suggesting that this one might be better suited to drier hair types that need extra nourishment. Overall, it’s gentle, caring and great for softness, but it didn’t offer the longest-lasting cleanse.
5Kerastase gloss absolu hydra-illuminating shampoo
- Best Kerastase shampoo for boosting shine
- Key ingredient Glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, rose oil
- Why we love it
- Adds noticeable shine
- Leaves hair soft and smooth
- Take note
- May feel rich on very fine hair
This gloss-giving shampoo delivered an instant boost of shine, but with a few things worth noting. The formula smells lovely, and although I felt like I had to double shampoo to achieve a proper cleanse, hair never felt tangled or rough before conditioning. It spread easily once emulsified and left the lengths feeling immediately smoothed.
Once hair was dried, the glossing effect was clear, hair looked noticeably shinier and felt incredibly soft and manageable. However, the roots felt a little heavy, and I found they didn’t get quite as long between washes, as some oiliness crept in sooner than expected. That said, I think using less product may help rectify that, especially as the formula is rich and concentrated.
6Kerastase chroma absolu hydrating protective shampoo bain chroma respect
- Best Kerastase shampoo for colour protection
- Key ingredients Lactic acid, centella asiatica
- Why we love it
- Helps maintain colour vibrancy
- Hydrates sensitised strands
- Take note
- Best for medium-to-thick hair
The balanced approach of Kerastase’s chroma absolu hydrating protective shampoo impressed me. It offered a gentle yet effective cleanse, it lathered well and didn’t weigh hair down, leaving hair smooth and easy to detangle. Once dry, hair felt soft and noticeably more manageable, with a healthy-looking finish ideal for colour-treated hair in need of some TLC without heaviness.
Though the hydration is welcome, I felt the shampoo’s protective richness suited medium-to-thick hair best, and on finer roots, it could lean a touch heavy. But, for maintaining colour vibrancy while restoring moisture, it delivers a nice balance of softness, strength and colour-safe care.
7Kerastase blond absolu bain anti-brass purple shampoo
- Best Kerastase shampoo for blonde hair
- Key ingredients Ultra-violet pigments, edelweiss flower
- Why we love it
- Neutralises brassiness
- Brightens blonde tones
- Take note
- Use sparingly to avoid over-toning
Kerastase’s blonde absolu bain anti-brass purple shampoo made an immediate impression on me, as someone who has never used a purple shampoo before despite years of blonde highlights. After just the first wash, I saw genuinely noticeable results: the toning effect was subtle but clear, eliminating brassiness without dulling the colour.
The formula left hair feeling soft and smooth, with none of the dryness or roughness that can occur with some purple shampoos. Styling was easy, and hair looked brighter and more refined in tone straight away. I was seriously impressed with how natural the result looked, enhancing highlights rather than overpowering them.
Overall, it delivered visible brightening and softness in a single use – enough to say that I would definitely use it again – which is high praise for a first-timer to toning shampoos.
8Kerastase genesis anti-fall fortifying shampoo
- Best Kerastase shampoo for oily roots
- Key ingredients Edelweiss native cells, ginger root
- Why we love it
- Lightweight and easy to lather on the hair
- Gentle and purifying
- Take note
- Best for fine strands
The Kerastase anti-hair fall shampoo impressed me with how lightweight but thorough it felt from the first wash. The clear formula is a good indicator that it’s free from heavier ingredients, and it lathered easily without needing much product. I noticed hair felt immediately smoothed even before applying conditioner, and while I don’t typically struggle with hair fall, my fine hair does often get weighed down quickly, making this gentle, purifying formula a strong match.
It also offered a clean, fresh feel without stripping or adding heaviness, leaving my hair light, manageable and smooth. It’s a great option for anyone with fine or easily overloaded strands looking for a strengthening shampoo that won’t flatten the root.
What is the best Kerastase shampoo?
Kerastase really delivered strong results across the board. Resistance strengthening was the clear all-round winner, leaving hair reinforced, smooth and never weighed down. For blondes, blond absolu offered soft, subtly toned brightness, while gloss absolu delivered noticeable shine. However, if you prefer something lightweight, genesis hydra-fortifiant kept fine hair fresh and soft, but overall the whole Kerasaste range proves that targeted, salon-quality products really can make a difference.
How the best Kerastase shampoo were selected
Throughout testing, I carefully considered a range of key factors to ensure each shampoo was assessed fairly, consistently and in line with real-world use, taking into account both immediate results and longer-term performance:
- Cleansing benefits: The core part of any shampoo, I took note of how clean my hair looked and felt, both before using conditioner and after drying and styling.
- Formula and ingredients: I wanted to know how different ingredients performed in my hair, how they made hair look and – crucially – how long I was able to go between washes.
- Value for money: While most Kerastase products sit around a similar price point, it was interesting to note how worth the money each shampoo felt versus the cost of it.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
With almost 15 years of experience under her belt, Lucy Partington is a well-versed and respected editor in the beauty industry. She’s tested her fair share of hair tech, including ghd tools IPL devices, as well as countless skincare and beauty products from body suncreen to cleansing oil. In her reviews, she offers her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.
