‘Tis the season for the best jewellery advent calendars. From Astrid & Miyu to Missoma and Astley Clarke, this new festive tradition is the fashion crowd’s alternative to chocolate countdowns.

Treating you to a piece of jewellery throughout the 12 days of Christmas, these advent calendars boast an overall value far greater than their price – sometimes saving you up to 50 per cent. From everyday gold hoops and delicate necklaces to rings or tennis bracelets, jewellery advent calendars add a dose of glamour to your December.

A new addition in the increasingly crowded market, Edge of Ember has just unveiled its debut advent calendar. Regularly worn by A-listers including Claudia Winkleman and Meghan Markle, the sustainable jewellery label creates fine jewellery using responsible methods.

Championing craftsmanship and transcending trends, its bestselling lines include initial jewellery, staple gold hoops and customisable gemstone rings. Further establishing the brand as a go-to for gifting each Christmas, the jewellery advent calendar is worth nearly £700.

But how does it fare against established line-ups from the likes of Estella Barlett and Liberty? As a fashion writer, I’ve been reviewing jewellery advent calendars for years – including the best offerings for 2025. Ahead of festivities kicking off, I got my hands on Edge of Ember’s debut calendar to see how it stands up to tough competition.

How we tested

open image in gallery The jewellery is packaged in a reusable green box ( Daisy Lester )

To see if Edge of Ember’s debut jewellery advent calendar lives up to expectation, I opened each door ahead of December (the ultimate Christmas sin). Considering everything from the quality and value for money, to the variety of products and how easy each piece was to wear, I tried on every piece to see if the calendar is worth its weight in gold. For a detailed view of my testing criteria, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Daisy Lester is senior shopping writer at The Independent, and she specialises in reviewing fashion. Whether it’s a guide to the best women’s glasses, ballet flats, trench coats or wedding guest dresses, she knows the brands to turn to for quality and affordability. Having reviewed the best jewellery advent calendars since 2023, she is well-placed to weigh up this year’s offering against different brands and previous line-ups.

open image in gallery Inside you’ll find a pearl and sapphire charm, white topaz studs and more ( Edge of Ember )

Costs : £375

: £375 Worth : £685

: £685 Number of items: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: Pearl and sapphire charm, chunky ball chain necklace

The fine jewellery brand’s debut into the advent calendar space is a 12-day offering, available in gold and silver. The first thing I noted is how different it looks to other calendars on the market, with each piece stowed away inside individual pouches, packaged in a sturdy storage box. While the green finish nods to the festive period, it’s a neutral design that can be reused long after Christmas.

Again, unlike other calendars, there are no numbered boxes – just reusable pouches for each piece that you can open each day in December. Some might not like the lack of a “classic” advent calendar feel, but others will appreciate the longlasting approach.

open image in gallery My favourite pieces include the rectangular gold earrings and pearl drop necklace ( Daisy Lester )

There are 12 pieces inside the calendar, and all have everyday appeal. Designed for mixing and matching day-to-day, there are four charms (including a statement pearl and bar design with two green sapphires), which can be attached to either of the three delicate necklaces (a flat lay style and a ball chain) or the matching ball chain bracelet.

Alternatively, you can attach the charms to either the statement chunky ball chain necklace or the matching bracelet. Completing your full jewellery look, there are a pair of white topaz studs and a ball chain ear cuff – then swap to the square gold hoops for an evening look. Though the pieces might at first seem simple, the styling versatility they offer adds to their value.

Since receiving the advent calendar, the hoops, beaded necklace and pearl drop necklace have all become near-everyday pieces in my jewellery rotation. I’ve loved mix and matching the charms depending on the occasion, from the emerald bar style to the birthstone, while the bracelets are perfect for stacking.

Edge of Ember’s first foray into advent calendars doesn’t disappoint. Compared to other offerings on the market, the selection of jewellery in the label’s calendar has plenty of everyday appeal, helping you get the best value for money. Both pairs of earrings, all the necklaces and the bracelets have fast become signatures in my jewellery rotation, while the charms help you customise your look. Though £375 might seem steep, you’re saving nearly 50 per cent on the jewellery inside, and the gold plated pieces are sure to last you for years to come.

How I tested Edge of Ember’s jewellery advent calendar

I’ve been reviewing jewellery advent calendars for years – so I know what makes one stand out over another. When it came to reviewing Edge of Ember’s 2025 offering, I opened every door and styled the jewellery pieces.

Quality : I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing, from delicate necklaces to staple earrings.

: I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing, from delicate necklaces to staple earrings. Value for money: Considering the appeal of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the jewellery advent calendar offered good value for money. I also considered how much the calendar saves you on the pieces inside.

Considering the appeal of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the jewellery advent calendar offered good value for money. I also considered how much the calendar saves you on the pieces inside. Variety: Though it’s only October, I put myself in the party season spirit and considered how each jewellery piece could elevate my festive wardrobe. Equally, I assessed how timeless the designs are, and whether they’d last me long beyond Christmas into the New Year.

