The Boxing Day 2025 sales are less than a week away, and, as always, the John Lewis Boxing Day 2025 sale is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events in the retail calendar. While Black Friday may feel like it’s only just passed, many shoppers wait until Boxing Day to pick up discounts on everything from tech and homeware to fashion and beauty.

Alongside retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Argos, Next and M&S, John Lewis is expected to roll out a wide range of Boxing Day offers. These days, the early-morning queues outside stores have largely been replaced by online bargain-hunting, making it easier to browse deals from home at your own pace.

The John Lewis sale typically includes reduced prices across popular brands, with savings often seen on bestsellers, like Apple AirPods, beauty favourites from Charlotte Tilbury, Clarins and Clinique, as well as household names like Shark, Ninja and Dyson. In previous years, many of these offers have matched, and in some cases rivalled, Black Friday discounts.

Whether you’re shopping for something that didn’t make it under the tree or planning to put a John Lewis gift card to good use, here’s everything you need to know about the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, including the deals you can expect this year.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis Boxing Day coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering events such as the Boxing Day sale for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis Boxing Day guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

When does the John Lewis Boxing Day sale start?

The retailer typically launches its Boxing Day sale online on Christmas Eve, so shoppers can get a head start on the sale. While physical stores are closed on Boxing Day to give staff a break, the website will be up and running. The in-store event will kick off on 27 December, and offers will soon merge with the John Lewis January sale.

How to find the best John Lewis Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. It’s also worth signing up to newsletters to find out when the deals drop. You can filter on the website by category and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out, to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

Best deals to expect in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale

Previously, top tech offers at the retailer have included £150 off the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPad Mini 6th generation. When it comes to furniture, John Lewis has also slashed the price of everything from sofas and armchairs to dining tables in previous sale events.

Meanwhile, fashion fans have enjoyed £200 savings on Coach bags, 20 per cent off pyjama sets, 25 per cent off Levi’s signature jeans and 50 per cent off winter staples such as mohair wool jumpers. Skincare favourites, such as Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm, could also be among the top discounts in this year’s John Lewis Boxing Day sale.

Are there any John Lewis deals available now?

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £119, now £99, Johnlewis.com

In his review of the AirPods 4, tech critic David Phelan found that the earbuds cut out everyday noise surprisingly well. He noted the open-fit design is light and comfortable, with the AirPods boasting improved microphones and battery life compared with the Pro 2 model. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, the active noise cancellation, same H2 chip and personalised spatial audio make the latest AirPods 4 a stellar alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. Now, you can score a post-Black Friday discount at John Lewis.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com

This i.d. version of the airwrap features attachments for straight and wavy hair, swapping the comb tool for a flyaway smoother and eliminating the diffuser. Describing how the smoothing tool works in her review of the airwrap’s second model, beauty editor Lucy Partington explained that it “works to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, while the second stream of air pushes shorter flyaways out of sight.” Even better, it’s reduced by £80 right now at John Lewis.

Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole with stainless steel knob, 22cm: Was £339, now £270, Johnlewis.com

Le Creuset's cult Dutch ovens top many a home cook’s wishlist – and now’s your chance to pick up a cast iron pot at a discount. The 4.2l size earned a spot in kitchenware expert Rachel Penn's guide to the best casserole dishes, where she concluded: "This is the market-leader in high-end kitchenware, because there’s very little you can’t do with one of its dishes." You can currently save £69 on the future family heirloom, thanks to John Lewis.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo ECAM290.51 bean-to-cup coffee machine: Was £579.99, now £369.99, Johnlewis.com

Whether you’re upgrading your current coffee machine or buying your first bean-to-cup model, De’Longhi is a reliable place to start. Right now, there’s a £210 saving on the magnifica evo – rated best mid-range model in our recent coffee machine round-up –totalling to a 36 per cent discount. The fully automatic machine lets you tailor the strength, grind and temperature to suit different tastes and its low-maintenance, dishwasher-friendly parts make it particularly well suited to busy households.

