Eight of the best air fryer cookbooks for delicious dinners and tasty snacks

If you have an air fryer, then you’ll already know how brilliant they are. But if you find yourself standing in your kitchen wondering whether there’s more to air-fried food than chips and nuggets, investing in one of the best air fryer cookbooks is a wise move.

Many of these books don’t just give you a wide range of recipes, they also help you to master how to use your air fryer properly, and allow you to cook everything from cake to a whole Sunday roast.

When choosing a book, make sure that it uses UK-specific measurements, so that you don’t waste time converting measurements.

It’s worth looking at how varied the recipes are – for example, do you want quick mid-week dinners, side dishes and even desserts to be covered? Check whether they cater to dietary requirements you may have too, with suitable recipes that can be adapted.

And don’t think air fryer cookbooks are only for unhealthy meals. As Jenny Tschiesche, author of The Unprocessed Air Fryer tells me: “As a nutritionist, my air frying is about real foods including vegetables, whole grains, good quality proteins and proper meals. Though if you do fancy a ‘fakeaway’, the air fryer makes it incredibly easy to create healthier versions at home.”

With all of this in mind, I’ve been testing a range of air fryer cookbooks in my own kitchen. Keep reading for the ones that’ll help you get more from your air fryer.

The best air fryer cookbooks for 2026 are:

Best overall – ‘The Unprocessed Air Fryer’ by Jenny Tschiesche: £12.11, Amazon.co.uk

– ‘The Unprocessed Air Fryer’ by Jenny Tschiesche: £12.11, Amazon.co.uk Best for feeding the whole family – ‘Easy Air Fryer: Big & Bold Delicious Food’ by Jamie Oliver: £13, Amazon.co.uk

– ‘Easy Air Fryer: Big & Bold Delicious Food’ by Jamie Oliver: £13, Amazon.co.uk Best for quick meals – ‘The Ultimate Air fryer Cookbook – 15-Minute Feasts’ by Clare Andrews: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

– ‘The Ultimate Air fryer Cookbook – 15-Minute Feasts’ by Clare Andrews: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for new cooks – ‘The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Sam & Dom Milner: £15.62, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I made dishes from each of the cookbooks ( Rachael Penn/The Independent )

As one of The Independent’s resident testers of the best air fryer, it’ll come as no surprise that I love these appliances and know my way around them. Over the course of three weeks, I looked through and tried out a variety of recipes from all the recipe books below. From photography to how easy the books were to read and understand, I go into my full testing criteria at the bottom of this review.

