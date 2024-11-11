Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“This recipe for little chocolate delights is dedicated to my son Rocco, as it’s his favourite dessert of all time,” explains chef Gino D’Acampo, who has written a new book, Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook, dedicated to Italian classics.

“For all you chocolate lovers out there, it is a must-try. These are fantastic if you are entertaining guests and want to impress, as you can get them ready and cook when needed. They will happily sit at room temperature for two hours, waiting for a hot dessert to order… You’re welcome!”

Air fryer chocolate fondants

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

100g butter, cubed, plus more for the moulds

Cocoa powder, to dust

125g dark chocolate, finely chopped

180g caster sugar

½ tsp fine sea salt

3 eggs

90g plain flour

Vanilla ice cream, double cream or mascarpone, to serve

Method:

open image in gallery D’Acampo shares traditional Italian recipes for your air fryer in his new cookbook ( Bloomsbury )

1. Grease four 175 millilitre mini pudding moulds with butter and dust with cocoa powder, tipping away any excess.

2. Place a saucepan of water over a medium heat and bring to a simmer. Place a heatproof bowl on top, ensuring it doesn’t touch the water, then gently melt the chocolate and cubed butter together until smooth (you can also melt them in a microwave if you prefer). Use a plastic spatula to stir and combine.

3. Take off the heat, stir in the sugar and salt and allow to cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs one by one with an electric whisk on a medium-low speed. Mix in the flour on a low speed until smooth.

4. Equally pour the chocolate mix into the prepared moulds. They can stand at room temperature for two hours at this stage.

5. Preheat the air fryer to 170C for three minutes.

6. Place the fondants in the air fryer and bake for 11 minutes. Remove and leave to stand for two minutes.

7. Carefully run a knife around the edges to loosen, then turn out onto dessert plates. Serve with a generous dollop of vanilla ice cream, double cream – or my personal favourite – mascarpone.

‘Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook: Italian Classics Made Easy’ by Gino D’Acampo (Bloomsbury, £22).