Save up to 80% on Xbox games and more with these Black Friday deals still live today

The long-awaited Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may have drawn to a close, but there are still some impressive Xbox deals up for grabs. With plenty of retailers extending discounts on tech for Christmas, covering everything from laptops and phones to gaming consoles, including PlayStation and Nintendo Switch 2. now is a great time to save on Xboxes, games and accessories.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been digging out the best Xbox deals for several years now. My top advice is to head to third-party retailers like Argos, Very and Amazon for reductions on Xbox consoles and bundles. I’ve been keeping a close eye on prices in the run-up to Black Friday, through the peak weekend and into the post-sales period, and below you’ll find the standout discounts worth shopping today. From Call of Duty and EA Sports FC to controllers and headsets, scroll on for the best Xbox deals available right now.

Best post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals

Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £579, Very.co.uk

Was £659, now £579, Very.co.uk Xbox Series X, 1TB: Was £499.99, now £469.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £499.99, now £469.99, Argos.co.uk Xbox Series S, 512GB: Was £299.99, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £579, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox/Very )

This bundle deal from Very was one of the first reductions I spotted on the Xbox console itself for Black Friday and it’s still live now. With a saving of £60, you'll get the Series S all-digital 512GB console, a controller and a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. When I tested the Xbox in my guide to the best gaming consoles, I concluded that it’s a top choice for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.

Xbox Series X, 1TB: Was £499.99, now £469.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Although not a huge saving, you can currently get £30 off the price of this console at Argos. In tech writer Steve Hogarty’s review of the Xbox Series X, he said it can be judged by the prowess of its physical hardware. It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service.

Xbox Series X 1TB digital console, white: Was £449.99, now £419.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

This Xbox Series X is an all-digital version of the console, meaning it has the same internal storage with no disc drive. "It retains the same powerful 12 teraflop processor, 4K gaming and up to 8K high dynamic range video," said tech writer Steve Hogarty. If you don't care about owning physical games, this is a more affordable way to get your hands on the Series X model.

Xbox Series S, 512GB: Was £299.99, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

If you’d prefer to buy the Series S console outside of a bundle, Amazon is offering a modest discount on the Xbox Series S. This deal will save you £30 (10 per cent) on the price of the 512GB version in robot white but you can also save 6 per cent on the 1TB version (was £349.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Xbox game pass ultimate three-month digital download: Was £44.97, now £38.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Right now, you can save more than £5 on the three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With this pass, you unlock a library of more than 400 games on Xbox console, PC and supported devices and can stream games anywhere with the best quality. You’ll also get to play new games the day they land, as well as in-game benefits, online multiplayer and free games.

Xbox wireless controller carbon black series: Was £59.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Thanks to the Amazon sale, this Xbox wireless controller is now reduced by almost 20 per cent. Featuring sculpted surfaces and textured grip across the triggers and bumpers, this ergonomically designed controller puts your gameplay first.

Turtle Beach stealth pro: Was £279.99, now £209.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Turtle Beach )

IndyBest tech critic Steve Hogarty’s best gaming headset, Turtle Beach’s stealth pro is £70 off at Very. Compatible with Xbox as well as PlayStation, PC, Mac and Switch if you’re an all-round gamer, Steve praised its “refreshingly” minimalist look, sensational sound and excellent active noise cancellation, adding: “The Turtle Beach stealth pro is our pick of the best gaming headsets, matching excellent and immersive audio-quality with a sleek aesthetic and well thought-out features such as the charging dock and swappable battery packs”.

Turtle Beach recon 70 wired gaming headset: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon.co.uk )

When you’ve shelled out a small fortune on a new console and games, it’s easy to forget to budget for a decent pair of headphones. However, these quality wired cans from audio veterans Turtle Beach won’t break the bank. Officially licensed for Xbox yet built for multiplatform use, they feature high-quality 40mm speakers that deliver excellent immersion when you’re in the heat of a firefight. Plus, there’s a flip-to-mute mic, so you can go from private mode to barking orders to your squad with a quick flick.

‘EA Sports FC 26’ standard edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

The brand-new EA Sports 2026 game is still on sale for £35 in the Xbox’s Black Friday sale. “The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far,” said tech critic Alex Lee.

‘Assassin's Creed Valhalla’: Was £59.99, now £11.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Digital editions tend to cost more than physical Xbox games; however, this deal still works out as more cost-effective than buying the disc. When tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed the game, he wrote in his guide to the best Xbox games: “The open-world adventure feels like the culmination of all of the best parts of the Assassin’s Creed series, and remains one of the best games on Xbox today.”

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

With the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 game (see above) having recently been released, the previous instalment was bound to see a reduction in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Right now, the older game still has a generous 50 per cent off at John Lewis.

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

If Game of Thrones had you on the edge of your seat, then Elden Ring – written by George R. R. Martin himself – will provide hours of immersive entertainment. Our gaming experts haven't reviewed the title in its Xbox iteration; however, it earned the top spot in Jake Brigstock's guide to the best PS5 games. "The world is vast yet dense, and exploration is always a thrill," he wrote. Now you can save 25 per cent on the game for Xbox One, Series S and Series X.

‘Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds’: Was £54.99, now £37.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Sonic has been a gaming favourite since 1991, with its fast-paced adventures loved by players of all ages. CrossWorlds is one of the newest releases (landing in 2025) and it’s already proving hugely popular, thanks to its world-hopping gameplay that lets you move between land, sea, air, space and even time. Right now, Very is offering a £17 saving on the game.

‘Silent Hill f’: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Halloween is well behind us now, but if you’re still looking for a spooky game, the latest in the Silent Hill series is 20 per cent off in the Xbox Black Friday sale, ending 3 December. Set in 1960s Japan, Silent Hill f follows a teenager who lives an unremarkable life until fog descends on her town and transforms it into a terrifying place.

‘Battlefield 6’: Was £58.99, now £49.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Join the fray with up to 64 players fighting on foot, in tanks and in war planes. Featuring the most satisfying combat and varied battle locations the series has to offer, Battlefield 6 is a fun and frenzied FPS title that’s worthy of anyone’s Xbox collection.

Right now, save 15 per cent off the list price of this game’s standard edition.

‘Forza Horizon 5: Deluxe’: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Bonafide gamer Steve Hogarty described Forza Horizon 5 as "a fast-paced and reaction-based racer piled high with hundreds of hours of entertainment" in his guide to the best Xbox games. Now, the title's deluxe edition – which kits out users with a car pass and 42 new vehicles weekly – is reduced by half at Amazon, which puts it lower than Argos and Very.

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33': Was £41.99, now £28.98, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

If role-based games are your jam, then you’ll be pleased to see this deal on Expedition 33. Taking place in an immersive, enchanting setting, the title follows the expeditioners as they work – one by one, given you'll take turns – to defeat the Paintress. I haven't got stuck into the Xbox edition yet, but my fellow gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock praised the PS5 version in his review. "It’s brilliantly unique in its setting, with quirky characters and imaginative enemies throughout," he described.

‘Split Fiction’ for Xbox Series X: Was £44.99, now £27.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Split Fiction follows two unpublished writers who are invited to test a machine that lets them live within their stories. It got high praise from The Independent's gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock when he reviewed the title, calling it a "brilliantly fun and innovative game". Better yet, it's had a 38 per cent price cut on Amazon.

‘Star Wars Outlaws’ limited edition: Was £31.99, now £17.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Explore a galaxy, take on risky jobs for notorious crime syndicates, and avoid the evil reach of the Empire. You can live the life of a smuggler and scoundrel in the Star Wars universe in this sprawling action-adventure game that’s full of mystery and danger – just watch your back. And yes, you can engage in epic space battles in your very own starship. Right now, the limited edition of Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox is reduced by nearly 50 per cent.

Xbox ‘Lego Party!’: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

With Christmas fast approaching, perhaps there’s someone in your life who would love to find this in their stocking on Christmas morning. Featuring multi-player, and cross-platform online multi-player functionality for up to four people, Lego Party! could become the game of the season for the whole family to enjoy. There’s still £10 off at Very following its Black Friday sale.

‘Tekken 8’: Was £39.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Tekken 8 for Xbox series X ( Xbox )

The eighth generation of this classic fighting franchise is now available for less than £20 on Amazon. Considering the game usually sits at £39.99, being able to scoop up a copy for £17.49 is a solid deal.

Xbox ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’: Was £69.99, now £48.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Indiana Jones Xbox )

If you’re a fan of Indiana Jones, this could be your next favourite Xbox game. Set in 1937, between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, you are Indiana Jones in this single-player game, and it’s your mission to discover the secret to an ancient power of the Great Circle, before the enemy beats you to it. Action, adventure, mystery, and hours of immersive gameplay await in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, now 30 per cent off the original price.

‘Microsoft flight simulator’: Was £59.99, now £23.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery Microsoft flight simulator for Xbox ( Xbox )

A break from the sports, combat and gore found in the Xbox games recommended above (Lego Party and Sonic aside), this title is perhaps a surprise inclusion in our tech writer Steve Hogarty’s round-up of the best xbox games. But he had glowing words for the flight simulator.

“Microsoft uses a mixture of Bing maps and procedural generation to recreate the entire planet in pixel-sharp detail, so you can traverse the Himalayas, head to the polar ice caps, buzz dunes in the Sahara or just fly over your own house in Didsbury,” he writes. “Missions and challenges give you lots to do, but the simple joy of Microsoft Flight Simulator is in charting your own course in its meticulously recreated and stunning world.”

It is currently down from £59.99 to £23.99 in the Xbox Black Friday sale, which ends tomorrow – better than half price.

When do Black Friday sales end?

The 2025 Black Friday sales period ran from 28 December through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, Xbox’s Black Friday sale will run until 3 December. I’ll keep this page updated with all the best post-Black Friday deals so you can continue saving in the run-up to Christmas.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday started out as an in-store shopping frenzy, with crowds queuing for deals, but over the years it has grown to include online discounts, too. Cyber Monday, which falls at the end of the sales weekend, is all about online-only deals – especially on tech, beauty, and home products – giving shoppers one last chance to snap up the best bargains before the sales wrap up.

How to avoid bad deals

To find the best, genuine deals amongst the duds, it pays to do your research. This can mean anything from a simple Google search to check that there aren't any better deals elsewhere, to using a price tracker website like Camelcamelcamel for Amazon or staying eagle–eyed when it comes to spotting potential scams. For all of our top tips on how to shop the Black Friday sales, our consumer expert Molly Greeves has you covered with her Black Friday shopping guide.

How I selected the best Xbox Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

When it comes to finding the best Xbox deals, I don't just take the retailer's word for it. Once I've spotted an offer, I use price-tracking websites such as PriceSpy, PriceRunner or Camelcamelcamel to check how much the item usually costs.

After that, I look at how much the product costs at competing retailers, so that I can bring you the best possible offer. If the price is the same at other retailers, I’ll look at which retailer has the best perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

Rest assured, I'll only ever bring you deals from trusted retailers, such as Amazon, Argos or Microsoft itself. That way, you know you're getting a quality product and that you can assert your rights to a refund or repair if things go wrong.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Xbox deals

As The Independent’s tech critic, I’ve been covering tech and gaming deals for close to a decade. I’ve also reviewed every major games console, followed their price cuts and rises and even tracked the stock of the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, helping thousands of readers secure a console.

For more sales intel, check out our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals