Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s-a me, savings. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to join the Mario Party and pick up a Nintendo Switch. Every year, retailers up and down the country slash prices on consoles, bundles, games and accessories to record lows, making it the perfect time to upgrade your set-up or expand your collection.

But this year’s sales are especially interesting because it’s the first Black Friday with the new Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves. While I’m certainly hoping for discounts on the latest console, I’m expecting the biggest bargains to be found on the Nintendo Switch OLED, original console and Nintendo Switch Lite, with retailers trying to clear remaining stock with all-time low prices.

While there might not be hefty discounts on the Switch 2 itself, I’m expecting to see price cuts on the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, as well as Switch 2 accessories this Black Friday. Here are the dates to save for Black Friday 2025, and the Nintendo Switch deals I’m expecting to see.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start?

As always, Black Friday will take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 28 November. Officially, the celebrations will end on Cyber Monday on 1 December, but no one really sticks to those dates anymore.

For years now, Black Friday has pretty much lasted all November long, so I’m expecting the savings to start on Monday 3 November – that’s when shops like Currys and Very kicked off their early Black Friday sales last year. The My Nintendo Store also had bundle deals and offers on games, with its Black Friday sale beginning in mid-November and lasting for more than two weeks.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to expect in 2025

The Nintendo Black Friday deals weren’t very good last year. There were only small discounts on bundles that were lacklustre compared to the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and 12 months of Switch Online for £289.99 was the highlight, but beyond that the price cuts were lacking. The Lite dropped by little more than a tenner at most shops, Super Mario Odyssey went down to £37.99, but I didn’t see the original console get any discount at all.

That’s why I think this year could be the big one for Nintendo Switch deals. Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is out, retailers have every reason to clear their shelves of the Nintendo Switch OLED and original console, and that should hypothetically translate into the best discounts we’ve seen.

I’m also hoping for some new bundle deals on the Nintendo Switch 2, potentially a bundle deal that throws in Mario Kart World and a three-month Switch Online membership for the same price as the console on its own.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Nintendo Switch deals

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been covering tech deals for close to a decade in the industry. He’s also reviewed everything from the original Nintendo Switch console, the Switch OLED and the Switch 2 to the best Nintendo Switch games, so he knows what’s good, and when something’s an actual bargain.

Best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £233, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo Switch )

The deals on the older Nintendo Switch OLED can already be found now that the Switch 2 is out. Right now, you can save more than £70 on the console, which is the lowest price I’ve seen. At the time, I called it the best possible version of the console thanks to its vivid, colourful and much larger display. In fact, the screen is better than the Nintendo Switch 2’s LCD display.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday PS5 deals to shop now