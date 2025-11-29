As a tech writer, these are the best laptop Black Friday deals still live

You can still snap up some of the best Black Friday laptop deals this weekend, as the discounts aren’t set to end until Cyber Monday on 1 December – but some offers are better than others. As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been writing about Black Friday for the best part of a decade, so whether you’re after a MacBook, Chromebook, or a powerful Windows machine, I’ll only share the laptop discounts I think are worth your time.

Plenty of big-name retailers – such as Amazon, Currys and Argos – are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, bringing us hundreds of tempting tech offers across a range of price points and specs. Whether you’re looking for a laptop to help you work from home, game or stream, now’s the time to get an upgrade for less.

If you’re not sure which model would be best for you, check out IndyBest’s expert reviews of the best laptops to narrow down the options. The buying guide has everything you need to know about the top machines from Apple, Acer, Lenovo, Microsoft and more.

Here, though, I’ve hand-picked a range of Black Friday laptop deals and I will be adding more as new offers land, so you can be sure to secure a saving.

The best Black Friday laptop deals

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron. “The MacBook air remains Apple’s most popular laptop for a reason. It’s slim, light and brilliantly portable, and in testing the M4 version felt quicker and more responsive in every task I threw at it, from everyday browsing to heavier jobs like photo and video editing,” he noted.

“Battery life is one of the air’s biggest strengths. I found it easily lasted through full workdays without a charger, making it a reliable travel machine. The new webcam impressed too, with Apple’s Centre Stage tech keeping me framed during calls and even showing what’s on the desk when needed,” he added.

“The design hasn’t really changed, but that’s no bad thing. The flat profile is still sleek and practical”.

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,549, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a £400 discount on the Dell XPS 13, one of the best Windows laptops you can buy. “The Dell XPS 13 is a brilliant little laptop,” said tech critic Sean Cameron in their Dell XPS 13 review. “It’s thin, portable and lightweight, and the new chip delivers truly impressive battery life and performance.”

HP Pavilion SE 14: Was £399, now £229, Currys.co.uk

If you want an affordable Windows laptop, this HP Pavilion SE 14 is one of the best-value picks I’ve seen so far this Black Friday. Reduced by £170, this is a great price for a budget powerhouse. It boasts an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty for students or anyone who wants to stream, work or play. It’s also got a big full-HD screen.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,749, now £1,268, Amazon.co.uk

This laptop comes with a 120Hz display, more than 1080px resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it taller than most – a godsend if you spend your days writing essays or emails. Right now, it also comes with a 28 per cent discount. Paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default, it has enough power to see you through most tasks, as fellow tech writer Steve Hogarty noted in his review of the Microsoft Surface laptop.

Acer Chromebook plus 514: Was £329, now £219, Backmarket.co.uk

Dubbed the best budget laptop by tech critic Sean Cameron, the Acer Chromebook plus 514 has more than £100 off when you buy it refurbished at Back Market. In his Acer Chromebook review, Sean noted the “excellent battery life” that usually gives him "around 12 hours of mixed use across a busy day”. While not for those with big power needs, this is a laptop he recommends for casual uses like “surfing the web, streaming TV, and editing the occasional document in Google Docs”.

Apple MacBook pro M4: Was £1,849, now £1,749, Very.co.uk

Black Friday deals have landed at Very, and you can save £150 on the Apple MacBook Pro M4. While it’s not the latest iteration (the newest model has the M5 chip), it’s still a brilliant option that earned its spot in our guide to the best laptops. In his review, tech critic Sean Cameron noted the MacBook's "exceptional" battery life that “comfortably lasted through long stretches of heavy use”; the “stunning” display, and “blisteringly fast” performance.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: Was £349, now £209, Very.co.uk

This is a great laptop for students in search of an affordable model for writing and making notes. It’s the best Chromebook I’ve tested, but if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s even more budget-friendly now, with a discount of £140 at Very. In tech writer Steve Hogarty’sAsus Chromebook plus review, he noted the sleek design, spacious trackpad, comfortable keyboard and its excellent battery life.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £529, now £349, Argos.co.uk

The best laptop for students in our guide is down to £349 at Argos. Not only is this machine a good choice for those doing their studies, it’s also one of the best laptops around right now, said tech critic Steve Hogarty, thanks to its “speedy Intel Core Ultra processor” and “impressive” battery life. To be honest, it’s been this price at Argos for a while, but I wanted to include it as you won’t find it cheaper at any other retailer.

Microsoft Surface pro 11: Was £1,229, now £1,029, Argos.co.uk

Dubbed the best hybrid tablet in my review of the best laptops for 2025, the Microsoft Surface pro 11 is down £200 at Currys. Essentially a high-end tablet with a custom keyboard case, it boasts powerful laptop features such as an impressive processor, a big display, a large battery and more. Plus, you can detach the main display to change the way you use the device.

HP BM2V0EA Laptop: Was £529, now £299, Argos.co.uk

Now available at its lowest ever price at Argos, the HP BM2V0EA has a sweet £200 off the starting retail price. This laptop features a powerful AMD ryzen 5 processor with plenty of storage and an impressive 10.5 hours battery life for optimal performance. Plus, the additional AMD radeon graphics, along with an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, make this a fantastic investment for enjoying all forms of entertainment.

Asus Zenbook 14: Was £999, now £599, Currys.co.uk

This is an unmissable saving of £400 on a new laptop from IndyBest-approved brand Asus. The 14in model has a full HD+ OLED screen and boasts an impressive battery life of up to 32 hours. It comes with 16GB RAM of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, while the 980g weight makes for easy transportation.

Apple Macbook Air M1, 2020: Was £699, now £529.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

Not everyone requires the latest, flashiest tech, and that's why this £170 reduction on Apple's 2020 Air laptop isn't to be snuffed at. In a previous iteration of our guide to the best laptops, our tester found that "The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast. It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs." Of course, for those of us who require the lightning-fast processor, the M1 might seem a tad dated; however, for the rest of us – using out laptops for emails, Zoom calls and the like – chances are you'll be impressed with everything the 2020 Air has to offer. Especially with this extra discount from Laptops Direct.

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix G16: Was £1,899, now £1,599, Very.co.uk

With this dedicated ASUS strix gaming laptop, you’ll be the envy of your squadmates. It combines the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 chipset with the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series of AI-enhanced GPUs, making it lightning fast for Battlefield 6 skirmishes or when you’re fighting evil mercenaries in The Outer Worlds 2. There’s also a generous 1TB SSD, big enough for those big RPG installs, and a dazzling 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, so your gaming sessions will always run buttery smooth.

Asus TUF gaming A15: Was £799, now £649, Argos.co.uk

The GPU in this gaming laptop may be two generations old, but it’s still more than capable of handling every game out there, and this model costs a fraction of the price of a cutting-edge device. Powered by the 7-series AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip, don’t let anyone tell you it’s not powerful enough for Battlefield 6.

Lenovo thinkpad x9 aura: Was £1,394, now £1,149, Backmarket.co.uk

Lenovo’s thinkpad line is a popular pick as a work laptop, but it has plenty to offer as a personal computer too. That’s why it has a spot in tech writer Sean Cameron’s review of the best laptops, and you can now save £250 on Backmarket, a reputable second-hand goods platform.

“With the X9 aura, Lenovo has thrown the rulebook out the window. It’s interesting, practical, and above all, pretty,” said Cameron in his review.

“The screen is touch-sensitive and becomes bright enough to combat sunlight. The OLED tech keeps colours nice and saturated, and there is HDR support too. As for the keyboard, it is well-spaced with excellent travel and, true to the Thinkpad line, is great to type on. Unusually for a laptop, the webcam is brilliant as well.

“If you need an ultralight machine to get you through work and play across a busy day, it should be near the top of your list.”

Acer swift X 14: £1,799, now £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

The best laptop for creatives, according to tech writer Sean Cameron’s guide, the Acer swift X 14 has been slashed in price at Amazon. In his review, he dubbed this laptop an “excellent pick”. Unlike most powerful Windows machines, this is lightweight and travel-friendly while still handling tasks for someone in the creative industries, be it video editing, Blender work, or AUTOCAD.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Black Friday sales run from today, Black Friday itself (28 November), throughout the entire weekend and end on Monday (1 December), Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday used to be the best time to shop for online tech deals, but things have changed. Plenty of tech discounts land before and throughout the Black Friday sales. Of course, new deals do appear on Cyber Monday, but it’s usually a good idea to snap up the really great deals sooner rather than later. Popular items with the steepest discount can go out of stock fast, so you don’t want to miss out.

Why you can trust us to find the best laptop deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I assess laptops throughout the year to create and maintain our laptop shopping guides, so I know which Black Friday laptop deals are worth your money and which you should avoid. My review process measures everything from performance and battery life to display quality and build, and I won’t recommend a laptop just because it’s cheap – that’s an easy way to end up with a dud.

How to avoid a bad laptop deal

You will find countless low-cost, obscure brands on sites like Amazon, but it’s best to steer clear of these and stick to reputable names to ensure you’re investing in a laptop you can depend on. We only feature models we’ve tested ourselves or those from brands we know and trust. As we track prices over time and know how much you should expect to spend on the latest tech, our laptop guides are a safe bet when trying to find a good deal.

