I am a gaming expert and I found the best PS5 Black Friday deals still live now

Black Friday PS5 deals are still in full swing, and with Cyber Monday arriving tomorrow (1 December), we’re now entering the final stretch of the year’s biggest PlayStation savings. Whether you’re shopping for a PS5 console, a discounted bundle, accessories or new releases, I’ve pulled together the offers that truly stand out.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve spent almost a decade covering Black Friday PlayStation sales, so I know how to spot the offers worth your time. Major retailers including Amazon, Very, Currys and Argos are still serving up impressive discounts — from PS5 Slim bundles with blockbuster titles like EA Sports FC 26 to rare reductions on accessories.

With savings on the PlayStation Portal, DualSense controllers and PS VR2, the penultimate day of the sales is an ideal moment to upgrade your setup. From digital to disc editions, keep scrolling for my hand-picked selection of the best PS5 deals available right now. I’ll be updating this guide throughout today and into Cyber Monday, so you won’t miss a thing.

The best PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now

PS5 Slim digital edition console with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

The PS5 Slim digital edition console has plummeted to just £289.99 for Black Friday, but to sweeten the deal even further, Argos is throwing in a free copy of EA Sports FC 26. The game usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain. The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and this beautiful game plays at its best on the PS5.

PS5 Pro with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. It features 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling. The PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. You can currently save a cool £130 on the console at Argos, and you even get a free copy of FC 26. You can also buy a refurbished one for £639 at Back Market, which will save you £30.

PS5 digital edition 825GB with 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7' and disc drive: Was £549, now £389, Very.co.uk

Very is offering its lowest-ever price on this PS5 bundle, which saves you £160 compared with buying the PS5 disc edition, separate disc drive and Black Ops 7 game individually at full price. Even with the standalone PS5 currently discounted (was £429.99, now £289, Johnlewis.com), this bundle deal still saves you £30, compared with buying the three items individually.

PlayStation 5 disc console 1TB & Grand Theft Auto V: Was £489, now £389, Very.co.uk

Grand Theft Auto has been a long-standing favourite with gaming fans since the 90s. Luckily for modern-day gamers, you can save £100 on this bundle deal from Very, which includes the PS5 disc console and Grand Theft Auto V. With “lightning fast speeds”, 360 audio and responsive controls, it’s the perfect duo for thrill seekers.

PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479, now £379, Very.co.uk

Though the PS5 Slim digital edition is cheaper than the disc variant, there are still plenty of fans who prefer the latter – they might have an extensive collection of PS4 discs as well as blu-ray film titles or like to swap discs with mates. In short, the disc edition offers more versatility with physical media.

When reviewing the PS5, tech writer Steve Hogarty said: “The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC. Games load in a flash, thanks to the custom-designed SSD, while support for 4K resolutions at 120fps allows for stunning and immersive visuals.”

PlayStation Portal: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Argos.co.uk

The PlayStation Portal has just received its first price cut – ever. The remote player, which originally let you stream games from your PS5 direct to the handheld, was improved by Sony earlier this year. The gaming giant added support for cloud streaming, meaning you can now play your PS5 library even when you’re not physically at home, as long as you’ve got a strong internet connection. While it’s only £20 off, the PlayStation Portal really never gets a discount, so it’s worth taking advantage of now.

PS VR2: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

Sony’s PS VR2 turns the PlayStation 5 into a full-blown virtual reality console, complete with exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In his review of the space-sim title, Steve Hogarty described it as “an excellent virtual reality headset for the price”.

Steve called the device an excellent VR headset

He added: “PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

PS5 DualSense controller: Was £64.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

You can save 34 per cent on the PS5 DualSense controller with this Black Friday deal at Amazon. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller, and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

PlayStation 5 Pulse explore wireless earbuds: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

Sony’s gaming-focused in-ear buds are rarely on sale, so if you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the perfect time to pounce. Pairing instantly with the PS5, Sony says they deliver crisp sound and latency is kept low for those moments when you need your sound to be precise. Right now, you can save £50 on the buds at Argos.

PlayStation 5 Pulse elite wireless headset: Was £129.99, now £109.99, Argos.co.uk

Discounted for the first time since they launched in 2024, Sony’s Pulse elite over-ear headset is built with a light headband, a retractable mic and is aimed at players who want more immersive game audio.

PS5 Slim edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

Argos has also slashed the price of the all-digital PS5 Slim down to only £290 this Black Friday. That means you can save £140 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later date.

Basketball fans can grab the PS5 Slim disc edition bundled with the newly released NBA 2K26 game for a steal of just £379 at Currys. That’s a saving of more than £80 off the PS5 disc edition, which comes with the latest title in the highly popular basketball franchise.

'Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition': Was £42.99, now £25.99, Argos.co.uk

You can save 50 per cent on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion pack. When gaming expert Jake Brigstock played the game for his round-up of the best PS5 games of all time, he said: "It never gets tiresome – you can easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything the game has to offer."

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: Was £69.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes the spot as the best superhero PS5 game in our round-up of best PS5 games, thanks to its storyline and action set pieces – which are off the scale. "Swinging through the streets of NYC is addictive, especially when chaining moves, and the game’s performance keeps up beautifully no matter which setting you choose," said gaming writer Jake Brigstock in his review. Take down Kraven and other iconic villains for 57 per cent less this Black Friday.

'EA Sports FC 26': Was £69.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

Got a shiny, brand new PS5 and looking for some cheap games to go with it? Football fans can grab the latest title in EA’s long-running FC series. With enhanced responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and more explosive movement, it’s a must-own for footie fans. And you can secure a copy of EA Sports FC 26 on the PS5 for just £37.99, saving 33 per cent.

‘Elden Ring’: Was £29.99, now £21.99, Argos.co.uk

Taking the top spot in The Independent’s gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s review of the best PS5 games. “It’s a true masterpiece and delivers such a brilliant story, with superb gameplay and freedom that gives it the edge over its competitors,” he noted.

PS5 Minecraft legends deluxe edition: Was £17, now £14.45, Amazon.co.uk

Minecraft is the perfect world-building game for all ages and this edition of legends for PS5 is 15 per cent cheaper in the Black Friday sales. With playful precision graphics and strategic challenges that offer a more focused gameplaying experience, it scores highly with gamers who already love the Minecraft franchise and want to explore new versions of the game.

‘Astro Bot’: Was £51.99, now £33.99, Argos.co.uk

Shopping for stocking fillers? PS5 game Astro Bot is suitable for kids aged seven and over and its price is currently reduced by a third. Gamers can discover more than 50 interactive worlds while playing Astro Bot. Enjoy adventures with immersive haptic feedback features and experience in-game actions with adaptive triggers.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’: Was £59.99, now £31.99, Argos.co.uk

Save £28 on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right now at Argos. This 2024 release offers single-player and multi-player experiences, with classic prestige, theatre mode and zombie modes to enjoy. A spy action thriller, the game focuses on American politics and conspiracies in the post-Cold War setting of the early 90s.

PS5 The Last of Us Part 1: Was £69.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve been living under a rock, and you've yet to play this hugely successful story-led action game, The Last of Us is set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic universe, as the lead characters must fight for their survival and battle cordyceps-infected human beings who mutate like zombies, attacking them at every turn. The franchise was so popular it was even developed into a popular Sky Atlantic TV show in 2023, increasing its notoriety. This is the 2024 remake of the original game, first developed in 2013. Now with an impressive 57 per cent off the original price, you can immerse yourself into this gripping reality gameplay for only £29.99 during Black Friday.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Typically, most brands and retailers kick off their Black Friday sale in the weeks before or on 28 November, and their sales continue over the weekend and into the following Monday (Cyber Monday, which falls on 1 December). This gives you plenty of time to snap up a deal, not to mention we'll be doing a lot of the hard work for you, rounding up the latest and best offers in our dedicated guides.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

Whereas Black Friday used to be all about in-store shopping for home items – think sofas, white goods and other major purchases – Cyber Monday was the day to hunt for online tech bargains like laptops, phones and TVs. But things have changed. With tech discounts and early offers now running throughout November, Cyber Monday has evolved into more of a final flourish to the Black Friday weekend than a separate event. That said, fresh deals can still appear – but the best approach is to snap up a great price on something you’ve had your eye on as soon as you see it. Once popular items sell out over the Black Friday weekend, they’re usually gone for good.

How I selected the best PS5 Black Friday deals

When searching for the best PS5 deals, I don't just take the retailer's word for it. To check it's actually a bargain, I use price-tracking websites such as PriceSpy, PriceRunner or Camelcamelcamel to check how much the item usually costs.

After that, I look at how much the product costs at competing retailers, so that I can bring you the best possible offer. If the price is the same at other retailers, I’ll look at which has the best perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

Lastly, I'll only ever bring you deals from trusted retailers, such as Amazon, Argos, or Sony itself, so you know you're getting a quality product and that you can assert your rights to a refund or repair if things go wrong.

