I’ve found the best PS5 Black Friday deals that are still live on Cyber Monday

If you’re still on the lookout for the best PlayStation Black Friday deals, step right this way. Cyber Monday is here, bringing even more of the biggest PlayStation deals of the year. Whether you’re looking for your first PS5 console, upgrading to a shiny new PS5 Pro or just want some extra games as stocking fillers this Christmas, you’ve come to the right place,

There are still huge bargains to be had on PS5s, console bundles, accessories and the latest games, and sifting through all the noise can get your head in a spin. Thankfully, I’ve collated all the offers that are worth a second look, while jettisoning the time-waster deals to the digital dustbin. The highlights for Black Friday and Cyber Monday include big savings on the PlayStation Portal, PS VR2, DualSense controllers and both the disc and digital editions of the PS5.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve spent almost a decade covering the Black Friday sales, so I know how to spot the worthwhile offers. Major retailers, including Amazon, Very, Currys and Argos, are still slashing prices across the PS5 ecosystem and its games, with reductions on everything from PS5 Slim bundles with blockbuster titles such as EA Sports FC 26, to rare price drops on top-rated PlayStation accessories.

If you’re planning your upgrade this Cyber Monday, keep scrolling for my curated list of the best PS5 Black Friday deals available right now. I’ll be updating this guide constantly today, ensuring you don’t miss any standout PlayStation offers before the sales wrap up.

The best PS5 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

open image in gallery ( Very )

The PS5 Slim digital edition console has plummeted to just £289.99 for Black Friday, but to sweeten the deal even further, Argos is throwing in a free copy of EA Sports FC 26. The game usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain. The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and this beautiful game plays at its best on the PS5.

PS5 Pro with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. It features 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling. The PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. You can currently save a cool £130 on the console at Argos, and you even get a free copy of FC 26. You can also buy a refurbished one for £639 at Back Market, which will save you £30.

PS5 digital edition 825GB with 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7' and disc drive: Was £549, now £389, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Very is offering its lowest-ever price on this PS5 bundle, which saves you £160 compared with buying the PS5 disc edition, separate disc drive and Black Ops 7 game individually at full price. Even with the standalone PS5 currently discounted (was £429.99, now £289, Johnlewis.com), this bundle deal still saves you £30, compared with buying the three items individually.

PlayStation 5 disc console 1TB & Grand Theft Auto V: Was £489, now £389, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very/PlayStation )

Grand Theft Auto has been a long-standing favourite with gaming fans since the 90s. Luckily for modern-day gamers, you can save £100 on this bundle deal from Very, which includes the PS5 disc console and Grand Theft Auto V. With “lightning fast speeds”, 360 audio and responsive controls, it’s the perfect duo for thrill seekers.

PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479, now £379, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very.co.uk )

Though the PS5 Slim digital edition is cheaper than the disc variant, there are still plenty of fans who prefer the latter – they might have an extensive collection of PS4 discs as well as blu-ray film titles or like to swap discs with mates. In short, the disc edition offers more versatility with physical media.

When reviewing the PS5, tech writer Steve Hogarty said: “The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC. Games load in a flash, thanks to the custom-designed SSD, while support for 4K resolutions at 120fps allows for stunning and immersive visuals.”

PlayStation Portal: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlaySation )

The PlayStation Portal has just received its first price cut – ever. The remote player, which originally let you stream games from your PS5 direct to the handheld, was improved by Sony earlier this year. The gaming giant added support for cloud streaming, meaning you can now play your PS5 library even when you’re not physically at home, as long as you’ve got a strong internet connection. While it’s only £20 off, the PlayStation Portal really never gets a discount, so it’s worth taking advantage of now.

PS VR2: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Sony’s PS VR2 turns the PlayStation 5 into a full-blown virtual reality console, complete with exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In his review of the space-sim title, Steve Hogarty described it as “an excellent virtual reality headset for the price”.

open image in gallery Steve called the device an excellent VR headset ( Steve Hogarty / The Independent )

He added: “PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

PS5 DualSense controller: Was £64.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

You can save 34 per cent on the PS5 DualSense controller with this Black Friday deal at Amazon. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller, and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

This is the first major discount on Sony’s pro-level controller, the PS5 DualSense Edge features back buttons, customisable profiles and swappable stick modules, perfect for any gamer who plays competitively. You can save £50 right now at Argos.

PlayStation 5 Pulse explore wireless earbuds: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Sony’s gaming-focused in-ear buds are rarely on sale, so if you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the perfect time to pounce. Pairing instantly with the PS5, Sony says they deliver crisp sound and latency is kept low for those moments when you need your sound to be precise. Right now, you can save £50 on the buds at Argos.

PlayStation 5 Pulse elite wireless headset: Was £129.99, now £109.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Discounted for the first time since they launched in 2024, Sony’s Pulse elite over-ear headset is built with a light headband, a retractable mic and is aimed at players who want more immersive game audio.

PS5 Slim edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Argos has also slashed the price of the all-digital PS5 Slim down to only £290 this Black Friday. That means you can save £140 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later date.

Basketball fans can grab the PS5 Slim disc edition bundled with the newly released NBA 2K26 game for a steal of just £379 at Currys. That’s a saving of more than £80 off the PS5 disc edition, which comes with the latest title in the highly popular basketball franchise.

Logitech G G29 driving force racing wheel: Was £259, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon.co..uk )

Sure, you can coast along in racing games with a standard PS5 controller, but there’s nothing like the immersion of driving with a dedicated steering wheel and pressure-sensitive pedals. The Logitech G29 provides driving force feedback to deliver a highly realistic driving simulation, with smooth, precise control and customisable pedals atop a robust base. Pair this wheel with a PS VR2 and Gran Turismo 7, and you’ll never go back to a regular DualSense pad. Right now, you can save more than a third off the list price.

'God of War Ragnarok': Was £59.99, now £22.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation Studios )

There’s a saving not to be missed on God of War Ragnarok at Very. While a range of retailers are offering a discount on the game, with the addition of Very’s Black Friday discount code ‘FLASH10’, this is the lowest price you can currently find it. When The Independent’s gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock reviewed the best PS5 games, he was impressed by God of War Ragnarok. “The game is stunning to boot. The action set pieces are spectacular, and the world is both beautiful and varied – a feast for the eyes on all fronts. The audio is equally impressive, with a superb soundtrack and satisfyingly crunchy combat,” he explained. Snap up this offer while you can.

'Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition': Was £42.99, now £25.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PS5 )

You can save 50 per cent on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion pack. When gaming expert Jake Brigstock played the game for his round-up of the best PS5 games of all time, he said: "It never gets tiresome – you can easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything the game has to offer."

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: Was £69.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes the spot as the best superhero PS5 game in our round-up of best PS5 games, thanks to its storyline and action set pieces, which are off the scale. "Swinging through the streets of NYC is addictive, especially when chaining moves, and the game’s performance keeps up beautifully no matter which setting you choose," said gaming writer Jake Brigstock in his review. Take down Kraven and other iconic villains for 57 per cent less this Black Friday.

'EA Sports FC 26': Was £69.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Got a shiny, brand new PS5 and looking for some cheap games to go with it? Football fans can grab the latest title in EA’s long-running FC series. With enhanced responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and more explosive movement, it’s a must-own for footie fans. And you can secure a copy of EA Sports FC 26 on the PS5 for just £37.99, saving 33 per cent.

‘Elden Ring’: Was £29.99, now £21.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Taking the top spot in The Independent’s gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s review of the best PS5 games. “It’s a true masterpiece and delivers such a brilliant story, with superb gameplay and freedom that gives it the edge over its competitors,” he noted.

PS5 Minecraft legends deluxe edition: Was £17, now £14.45, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Minecraft is the perfect world-building game for all ages, and this edition of legends for PS5 is 15 per cent cheaper in the Black Friday sales. With playful, precision graphics and strategic challenges that offer a more focused gameplay experience, it scores highly with gamers who already love the Minecraft franchise and want to explore new versions of the game.

‘Astro Bot’: Was £51.99, now £33.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation Studios )

Shopping for stocking fillers? PS5 game Astro Bot is suitable for kids aged seven and over and its price is currently reduced by a third. Gamers can discover more than 50 interactive worlds while playing Astro Bot. Enjoy adventures with immersive haptic feedback features and experience in-game actions with adaptive triggers.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’: Was £59.99, now £31.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Save £28 on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right now at John Lewis. This 2024 release offers single-player and multiplayer experiences, with classic prestige, theatre mode and zombie modes to enjoy. A spy action thriller, the game focuses on American politics and conspiracies in the post-Cold War setting of the early 1990s.

‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos.co.uk )

Don your armour, sharpen your blade and forge your destiny in this epic action RPG set in 15th-century Bohemia. With every action and decision influencing your world and those around you, you’ll need to use your wits and skills to stay alive and prosper as a civil war unfolds before you. Explore medieval cities, negotiate with nobles and engage in thrilling, realistic battles. You can almost smell the horse muck.

‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’: Was £42.99, now £29.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos.co.uk )

Clair Obscur cleaned up at the recent Golden Joystick Awards, snagging seven awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year, so trust us when we say not to sleep on this amazing title. Embarking on a mission to defeat a deadly cosmic entity, you’ll assemble a team of Expeditioners as you race against time and death itself. With a gorgeous art style and engaging turn-based combat, this title will top many gamers' lists as the game of 2025.

‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’: Was £64.99, now £41.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos.co.uk )

The latest game from visionary Hideo Kojima has you stepping back into the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, as he wanders post-apocalyptic Australia, making precious cargo deliveries while avoiding hostile, ghostly entities. There’s also a star-studded cast, with Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux and Elle Fanning playing fellow survivors in this epic story about saving humanity from extinction. Horrifying, thrilling and moving, don’t miss this blockbuster sci-fi action-adventure title.

Gaming writer Jake Brigstock awarded 5 stars to Death Stranding 2 in his review, saying, “It does what every good sequel should do: refining and improving upon its predecessor in every area. The story is outstanding and really stuck with me, with every character portrayed and played to perfection, with plenty of crazy and quirky moments along the way.”

Andaseat kaiser 3 gaming chair: Was £399, now £299, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Andaseat )

When IndyBest reviewer Jon Axworthy put the Kaiser 3 to the test for his guide to the best gaming chairs, he dubbed it the best overall option. "The manufacturer has tweaked the chair so it’s even easier to assemble, even more spacious and plush, without losing any of the support I liked so much about the kaiser 2 – particularly the four-way lumbar support, which was one of the best on test," said Jon. Now, you can save £100 on the chair at John Lewis.

How I selected the best PS5 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

When searching for the best PS5 deals, I don't just take the retailer's word for it. To check it's actually a bargain, I use price-tracking websites such as PriceSpy, PriceRunner or Camelcamelcamel to check how much the item usually costs.

After that, I look at how much the product costs at competing retailers, so that I can bring you the best possible offer. If the price is the same at other retailers, I’ll look at which has the best perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

Lastly, I'll only ever bring you deals from trusted retailers, such as Amazon, Argos, or Sony itself, so you know you're getting a quality product and that you can assert your rights to a refund or repair if things go wrong.

