There are loads of multiplayer games out there, but few require players to actually meaningfully communicate and properly work together as a team. They can usually be completed by players carrying out individual roles to achieve objectives with at best a few words or messages exchanged between team members. Split Fiction is a little different.

The game’s developer, Hazelight Studios, has a track record of breaking this mould by delivering multiplayer co-op games with brilliant stories, where players actually have to rely on and talk to each other to get through challenges, with superb level design and fantastically varied styles and gameplay backing everything up.

Split Fiction tells the story of two unpublished writers, Mio and Zoe, who have been allured by the potential of finally having the opportunity to share their stories with the world. They’re different in pretty much every way. Mio is into sci-fi and Zoe is into fantasy, but both have been invited to try out an early test of a machine where their stories can be simulated and lived within. As it turns out, the company is actually using the writers to steal their brilliant ideas.

As Zoe and a handful of other characters start up their simulations, Mio starts to get an idea of what’s really going on and she wants to back out. James Rader, the founder of Rader Publishing, insists it’s too late for her to do this and she needs to participate. The two then scuffle with Mio ending up in Zoe’s simulation. This is how their two very different worlds and preferred genres of sci-fi and fantasy become intertwined. It’s also why the game is called Split Fiction.

It’s a very clever and meaningful way to keep the switch happening between levels as the hours go on, with great twists and turns along the way, especially as more is learned about each character. Their own personal lives are reflected through some of their work and this is done in a relatable way that’s comedic at times. Menial grievances such as unpaid parking tickets also deal with struggles and trauma faced in the real world. Inevitably, they have to escape back to reality through these worlds they created.

How we tested

Our review of Split Fiction is based on the PS5 version of the game, but it’ll also be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC from 6 March. Having played for around 15 hours, the main story and side missions were completed. When playing, we considered the graphics and performance.