The PS5 is now at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Black Friday 2025 is almost upon us as we hurtle towards 28 November, but deal-hungry PlayStation fans can grab bargains right now. Sony has already rolled out its PS5 Black Friday deals, and every console and accessory, plus plenty of PS5 games, are on sale. As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been tracking gaming gear prices for years, and I’ll be shouting about which deals stand out from the rest.

Right now, third-party retailers are offering the best deals on the PS5 Slim digital edition, the PS5 Pro and the PS5 Slim disc edition. And that’s not all — the PlayStation Portal has also dropped in price by £20, with additional discounts on the PS VR2, DualSense controllers and PlayStation’s array of official gaming earbuds and headsets.

Black Friday is a fantastic time to buy tech, with savings on everything from laptops to Apple products. To access the best offers, check out our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides, as the rest of the IndyBest team and I have been bustling away finding you the best savings on the most sought-after products.

Here, I’ll be rounding up every PS5 deal as it goes live, from consoles and bundles to PS5 accessories and PlayStation games the IndyBest team has tested, so if you’re a diehard gamer, you absolutely have to stay tuned to these updates.

The best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:

PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26 : Was £485.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £485.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £529.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk PlayStation 5 and Battlefield 6 bundle: Was £537.99, now £430, Currys.co.uk

Was £537.99, now £430, Currys.co.uk PlayStation Portal: Was £199, now £178, Very.co.uk

