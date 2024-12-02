Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The BlackFriday weekend might be over, but Cyber Monday has only just begun. So put down those joysticks, because the gaming deals are still flowing, and with them they’ve brought a treasure trove of tech deals, available right through to the end of the day. From Nintendo Switch bundles and Xbox consoles to the PlayStation 5, gaming PCs and laptops and even VR headsets from Meta, there’s something for every gamer.

After almost a decade of covering Black Friday, I can confidently say this year’s deals are some of the best I’ve seen, including the Sony PS5 Slim at its lowest-ever price.

But it’s not just about gaming gear. The rest of the IndyBest team is busy rounding up top Cyber Monday discounts on TVs, Apple devices, beauty products, air fryers and more. But if it’s gadgets to level-up your gaming setup you’re after, I’ve got you covered.

Read more: Follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live

Best gaming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £399, Ee.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399, Ee.co.uk Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £279.49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £309.99, now £279.49, Amazon.co.uk PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £62.28, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £62.28, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £399, Ee.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PlayStation 5 is at an all-time low price for Black Friday, so now’s the time to buy before Christmas. This model has the disc drive included so it can read Blu-ray discs, which you’ll need if you own physical movies and games as well as digital ones saved to your PlayStation account.

In tech writer Steve’s PS5 review, he said the console “boasts lightning-fast load times, next-generation visuals and immersive, haptic feedback. Sony’s behemoth has cemented itself as this generation’s must-have home console.”

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

There’s £50 off the Xbox Series S in the Black Friday sale. Smaller and less powerful than the top-of-the-line Xbox Series X, the budget-friendly console plays all of the same games as its more advanced sibling – albeit with some of the fancier graphics settings dialled down.

Turtle Beach Recon 50: Was £19.99, now £13, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Turtle Beach makes the best gaming headset we’ve tested, but it also makes the cheapest in our round-up: the Turtle Beach Recon 50. The gaming brand knows what it’s doing when it comes to audio – this affordable headset and mic is perfect for the Nintendo Switch and strikes a great balance between price and quality. “If you don’t want to spend too much on a gaming headset but don’t want any old cheap tat, pick up the Turtle Beach Recon 50,” said our tester.

‘Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition’ Xbox One: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Looking for a new Xbox game to zero in on? Well, you’re in luck, because my favourite Xbox game of all time is currently 30 per cent off for Black Friday. I won’t be the first to tell you the Grand Theft Auto series is an icon in the gaming world, but Grand Theft Auto V is truly a cultural phenomenon. “A giant, detailed and sprawling open world populated by believable characters and dynamic situations, the freeform crime simulator stands head-and-shoulders above others in the genre with brilliant writing and plotting, excellent acting and punchy, interesting missions.” I wrote in my review of the best Xbox games of the year.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £279.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

I described the Nintendo Switch OLED as “the best version of the console yet”. I found the OLED’s larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasted “deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction”. This discount isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the console, but it’s still a decent £40 saving on the RRP.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro gaming headset: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Razer )

Steve featured the Razer Blackshark V2 pro in his review of the best gaming headsets, where he rated it as the top choice for the Xbox Series X, saying it “looks and sounds amazing, is comfortable to wear for long play sessions and is tuned for gaming straight out of the box.” Right now there’s a £20 saving to be had at Amazon.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PSVR2 is cheaper than ever this Black Friday. As well as unlocking new VR experiences in some games you already own, the virtual reality headset can be used to watch movies on a giant virtual cinema screen and play exclusive games like Horizon Call of the Mountain. Tech critic Steve was suitably impressed in his PSV2 review, calling it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With the launch of the cheaper Meta Quest 3S for £290, Meta has repriced the existing Meta Quest 3 to make its original (and still best) VR headset more enticing. The 512GB model is the most storage you can get and has come down from £619.99 to £469. It features more sophisticated lenses than those found in the budget Meta Quest 3S, so visuals look a little sharper, and it’s slimmer too. In my Meta Quest 3 review, I called it “the VR headset to beat”.

PlayStation 5 Pro: Was £695, now £659, Ee.co.uk

open image in gallery Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro console (Sony Interactive Entertainment) ( PlayStation )

The ultra-powerful PS5 Pro launched earlier this month, but EE is already offering the £699.99 console with a £35 discount for Black Friday. Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Here’s a discount on the official Xbox wireless controller, which is available across most of the colour options, even the sickeningly lurid ‘electric volt’ version. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, an additional Xbox pad can also be used for gaming on PC and Android devices.

Boulies elite max gaming chair: Was £339.99, now £279.99, Boulies.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boulies )

For those who are looking for a larger chair for maximum comfort while gaming, the Boulies elite max is second to none when it comes to build quality and functionality. The chair is built around a reinforced frame, making it very sturdy but also has a number of adjustable options to tailor the chair to your liking. When our expert tester Jon reviewed the gaming chair, he said that “the generous seat offers freedom to move, squirm and fidget, and allow our weight to be well distributed across the seat bed”.

Razer huntsman V2 optical gaming board: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Razer.com

open image in gallery ( Razer/The Independent )

In gaming expert Jennifer’s guide to the best mechanical keyboards, she found Razer’s huntsman V2 to be her favourite premium pick for gaming. She described how the keys are “speedy, with fast response times and less noisiness than you get with cheaper keyboards” and added that the included ergonomic wrist rest was a useful addition. With a generous £70 discount in the brand’s Black Friday sale, now’s as good a time as ever to advance your gaming set-up.

Nintendo Switch lite, yellow: Was £200, now £188.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Although Amazon isn’t listing the Switch lite as a deal, its RRP elsewhere is £200 across the board. In my Switch lite buying guide, I discussed how the device – as Nintendo’s dedicated handheld console – is perfect if you’re after a more affordable approach to Switch gameplay, versus the Switch OLED. Note that Amazon’s deal price varies slightly depending colour, but all four options are discounted from their RRP.

EA Sports FC 25, Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EA Sports )

This offer from Amazon does come with a catch – you won’t actually receive the game until January. Granted, that’s a tad annoying but it could be worth it for the discounted price. The game features 50 new player roles, plus the addition of women’s football in its career mode – a first for the series. Not convinced? Read all about the ins and outs of the game in my review.

Pokémon Violet, Nintendo Switch: Was £39.99, now £34.95, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Although not listed as a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal, we’ve just spotted that Pokémon Violet for the Nintendo Switch is down to £34.95 at John Lewis. That’s the cheapest price we’ve found the game at, undercutting other retailers like Amazon, Game and Currys. It’s only a saving of a couple of pounds, but it’s in stock now and available for free click-and-collect. Inspired by Spain and the Mediterranean, Violet is a vast, open-world game – and there’s multiplayer support for up to four players, too.

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £62.28, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PS5’s DualSense controller gets a huge discount for Black Friday. The official pad is packed with motion sensors, haptic feedback motors, dynamic triggers and more, making it the only real choice when it comes to PS5 controllers.

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and a 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £309.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Argos is offering one of the best Nintendo OLED bundle deals, which includes a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, you’ll get an additional £20 sliced off the console’s asking price, plus the game and membership thrown in for free. Bargain.

PlayStation 5 (digital edition): Was £389.99, now £309.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The cheapest PlayStation 5 deal you’ll find this Black Friday is on the all-digital console, which has been slashed to just £309. Otherwise identical to the version with a disc drive (was £479.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk), the console is ideal for the increasing number of PlayStation gamers whose collections are entirely stored online. You can choose to upgrade later by buying the disc drive separately (£99.99, Playstation.com).

LG B4, 65in, Was £2,499.99, now £1,329, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

The base LG B4 is a superb and affordable OLED TV for watching shows and movies, but this model (the LG B46) is specially tuned for gaming. You get the same rich, 120Hz, 4K display as the cheaper model (was £1,999.99, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk), but with support for Nvidia G-sync and AMD FreeSync, meaning less stuttering during fast-paced games.

SecretLab Magnus Pro standing desk: Was £798, now £729, Secretlab.co.uk

open image in gallery ( SecretLab )

Here’s a Black Friday deal on the standing desk I’m using right now. The SecretLab Magnus Pro transforms your gaming setup with its clever cable management features, a hidden rear compartment with integrated power output, attachments for raising your PC off the floor and smooth-running motors. In my review I called it the Magnus Pro “an intelligently designed standing desk and a highly recommended home office upgrade.”

Razer Basilisk V3 RGB optical gaming mouse: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

With a 26K DPI optical sensor and fully programmable buttons and lights, the basilisk gaming mouse offers precise aim and five memory profiles so you can have the perfect button configuration at the ready for each of your favourite games. The RGB lighting means you can also choose from over 16.8 million colours and countless lighting effects. Assign your macros with ease and enjoy a 50 per cent discount for Black Friday.

Acer nitro 16 AN16-42 gaming laptop: Was £1,599.99, now £999.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Nitro 16 is a powerful tool for gamers, thanks to its NVidia RTX 4070 GPU. Nitro cooling technology means you can breeze through the most demanding games, and the 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS and 16GB of DDR5 RAM ensure great performance. A superior display and the latest wifi and ethernet mean lag will be a thing of the past and graphics are crystal clear. It’s now £600 cheaper in the Cyber Monday sale – a deal well worth taking advantage of.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday gaming deals coverage

The rest of the tech team and I have spent countless hours reviewing the latest gaming consoles and tech, and we’d only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested and from brands we trust. On top of that, we track the price of popular products year-round and have covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.

How long will the gaming deals last?

We’re onto the final stretch now, but there are still plenty of gaming deals and discounts to take advantage of. Cyber Monday fell on 2 December this year, and so far we’re seeing masses of Black Friday gaming deals that are still available. These Cyber Monday gaming deals will last until the end of today, or while stocks last. For all of the best Cyber Monday deals, check out our Black Friday and Black Friday 2024 live blog.

Want even more deals? Check out our main guide to Black Friday 2024