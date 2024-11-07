Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After years of frenzied rumours, Sony has finally released the PS5 Pro, a high-spec gaming behemoth that blows every games console out of the water. While there were initially Oasis levels of mayhem on pre-order day in late September, the console is now readily available to buy from a whole host of retailers in the UK.

As well as the regular PS5 Pro, Sony launched a limited edition 30th anniversary version of the console, complete with several accessories and merch. Kitted out in the legendary greyscale colourway of the OG PlayStation 1, Sony only manufactured 12,300 consoles, all with unique numbers etched onto the side. But after selling out within minutes, scalpers were seen listing it on eBay for 10 times the price.

The gaming giant also dropped a new PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal in the same grey colour palette, as well as throwback versions of the DualSense Edge and DualSense wireless controllers. The 30th anniversary collection of consoles and accessories start shipping on 21 November, so you’re going to have to wait a little longer if you managed to pre-order an item in the collection.

But with the PS5 Pro now available to buy nationwide, where can you pick up the console in the UK? And are there any deals? We’ve got the lowdown.

Where to buy the PS5 Pro in the UK

open image in gallery ( Sony )

After opening up pre-orders for the PS5 Pro on 26 September at PlayStation Direct, the PS5 Pro officially launched in stores and online on 7 November 2024. The PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle (£959.99, Playstation.com) has remained a PlayStation Direct exclusive, and it hasn’t restocked since it sold out on pre-order day.

The regular PS5 Pro (£699.99, Playstation.com) is now available to buy from several retailers in the UK, and there’s a £5 saving if you purchase via the EE Store.

Buy the PS5 Pro now

Where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th anniversary collection in the UK

open image in gallery ( Sony )

To celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, Sony launched a series of consoles and accessories re-painted in the legacy grey colour palette. They all feature the classic multi-coloured PlayStation logo. The hero product was the PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle, but it’s unlikely to be restocked. For anyone lucky enough to have snagged the PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle, you’ll receive it on 21 November.

Costing £959.99, the entire bundle included a throwback PS5 Pro with a 2TB SSD, grey DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, DualSense charging station, vertical stand and a console cover for the disc drive (which is sold separately). It also came with an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation-shaped cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited-edition PlayStation poster (with one of 30 possible designs and a PlayStation paperclip. The bundle sold out within minutes, and is now being re-sold on eBay for as much as £10,000.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition bundle in the UK

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony has also launched a PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition console bundle (£433.99, Playstation.com) in the OG colours. The PS5 Slim digital edition with 1TB of storage came with a grey DualSense controller, vertical stand and a cover for a disc drive (sold separately), plus the same merchandise that you got with the PS5 Pro bundle.

It released at third-party retailers on 10 October and bundles were snapped up within minutes. Again, it’s unlikely to ever be restocked. We’ve even seen reports of some orders being cancelled by the likes of Argos and Amazon. The latter has now removed its product listing page, alongside Currys and Game. Again, it will start shipping out on 21 November.

EE : Out of stock

Very : Out of stock

Amazon : Out of stock

Playstation Direct: Out of stock

Where to buy PS5 30th anniversary edition accessories in the UK

open image in gallery ( Sony )

In terms of accessories, Sony released an anniversary edition PlayStation Portal (£209.99, Playstation.com), as well as a grey DualSense Edge controller (£219.99, Playstation.com) and a grey regular DualSense controller (£69.99, Playstation.com). While we haven’t seen the PlayStation Portal or the DualSense Edge restock, the grey DualSense controller has been coming back in and out of stock periodically at PlayStation Direct and other third-party retailers. All will launch on 21 November.

PS5 Pro specs, features and design

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PS5 Pro looks like a mix between the original PS5 and the PS5 Slim. Sony says that it’s the same height as the original console, while the width is the same size as the PS5 Slim. The visual distinction is that the PS5 Pro boasts wide grills across the middle.

While the console doesn’t come with a disc drive, you can add the Blu-Ray disc drive (£99.99, Currys.co.uk) for an added price, bringing the cost up to £800. The PS5 Pro itself comes with a 2TB internal SSD – that’s double the storage of the PS5 Slim, one DualSense wireless controller and a copy of Astro’s Playroom.

The PS5 Pro is pure raw unfettered power, making it a big step up from the original PS5. Boasting a larger GPU, Sony says that the console’s rendering power has been boosted by 45 per cent, enhancing game fidelity at high frame rates to make it run buttery smooth. The GPU has 67 per cent more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28 per cent faster memory.

Ray tracing has also been improved. The PS5 Pro provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. Sony has shown this difference by using clips of Gran Turismo 7 and Hogwarts Legacy. You can see reflections between cars at 60fps, and there are better reflections and casting of shadows in Hogwarts Legacy. Sony says that the system allows rays to be cast at double and sometimes triple the speed of the PS5 Slim.

Lastly, Sony has brought on AI-driven upscaling in the form of, what it calls, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which uses machine learning-based technology to provide greater image clarity to games and increased detail.

One new feature is something called PS5 Pro Game Boost, which stabilises and improves the performance of 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games that are playable on the PS5. An Enhanced Image Quality feature also increases the resolution of PS4 games. The PS5 Pro also gains a WiFi 7 chip, an improvement over the Wifi 6 chip found on the original PS5.

