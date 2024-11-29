Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The sale event of the year, Black Friday 2024 has landed, making now the perfect time to grab the Xbox series X and Xbox series S consoles, as well as discounts on controllers and accessories. As The Independent’s tech expert, I’m rounding up all of the best Xbox deals below.

The highlights? There’s a £50 saving on the already cheap Xbox series S (was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk), and while the top-of-the-range Xbox series X hasn’t been discounted as aggressively as it was last year, there’s an extra £40 saving to be had on a certified refurbished console. The Xbox store is also cutting the price of thousands of games by up to 55 per cent.

Rivals PlayStation and Nintendo have their own Black Friday sales too, with some very competitive discounts on the PS5 and enticing bundle offers on the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re waiting to pick up an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Series S or even some new Xbox accessories or Xbox games this Black Friday, I’ve spotted the best discounts and savings.

Why trust IndyBest Black Friday Xbox sales coverage

When the Xbox series X first launched, I spent months at the helm of The Independent’s stock tracker (the console was plagued with stock issues). Now, all those years later, I’m still here, but instead regularly tracking the price of the Xbox consoles, along with the games, accessories and controllers. I’d never write about a deal that isn’t a genuinely good one, nor would I (or the IndyBest team) point you in the direction of a brand or retailer that we haven’t tried and tested.

Best Xbox deals to shop now

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

In the best gaming consoles review, the tech team and I deduced that the “Xbox Series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console”. It’s “the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time”. It can still play all of the same games as the Xbox series S, so you won’t miss out on any of the fun. There’s £50 off at Argos and Amazon.

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £457.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. When fellow tech writer Steve reviewed it, he wrote: “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service”. Right now, you can save more than £20 on the console at Amazon.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Microsoft’s Black Friday sale includes a £16 saving on the official Xbox controller, which also happens to be one of the best controllers for PC gaming. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, the wireless controller is down to just £38.99.

Save £40 on certified refurbished Xbox consoles: From £169.99, Microsoft.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The certified refurbished programme is an easy way to save a bundle on an Xbox series X or Xbox series S, and right now Microsoft is offering an extra £40 off. Every refurbished Xbox is screened, repaired, tested and cleaned to ensure it’s as good as new before being packaged with the original accessories and manuals. Unlike buying second-hand, you get a shiny new 12-month warranty to cover any problems.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three-month subscription: Was £32.99, now £21.99, Cdkeys.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Launched back in 2017, Game Pass is Xbox’s answer to Netflix. The service offers players a library of hundreds of games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure, including new releases on launch day, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You get access to online multiplayer, EA Play and cloud gaming on your PC. A three-month subscription currently has more than £10 off at CD Keys.

GTA V, Xbox one: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

IndyBest’s pick for the best Xbox game of 2024, gaming and tech expert Steve Hogarty described GTA V as “nothing short of a cultural phenomenon and a must-own game on any console.” Commenting on the gameplay itself, he said: “The freeform crime simulator stands head-and-shoulders above others in the genre with brilliant writing and plotting, excellent acting and punchy, interesting missions.” Now available with discounts on the Xbox one compatible disc, it’s the perfect time to join in on the “magnificent” single-player experience.

Metal Gear Solid V: Was £24.99, now £12.49, Cdkeys.com

open image in gallery ( CDkeys )

I’ve been seeing massive discounts on lots of our favourite Xbox games this Black Friday. Like a huge 50 per cent off our favourite open-world stealth game Metal Gear Solid V. Our gaming expert Steve was blown away by the clever systems and dynamic gameplay the pinnacle of Hideo Kojima’s series had to offer. “MGSV blends high-budget production with the kind of truly bizarre and brilliant characters, writing and gameplay that only his studio could get away with at this scale,” writes Steve.

‘EA Sports FC 25’, Xbox Series X: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Save £20 on FC 25 for the Xbox Series X, a game that boasts the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you haven’t yet laced up your boots, now’s the perfect time.

Seagate 2TB external hard drive: Was £446, now £215.78, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Seagate )

Here’s a 20 per cent saving on Seagate’s 2TB external hard drive for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The drive expands your console’s storage so you don’t have to delete games to make room for new ones, and is fast enough to play installed games directly from. Unlike the official storage expansion card (£284, Argos.co.uk), which slots neatly into the console, this drive sits alongside it.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro gaming headset: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Razer )

If you’re looking for a low-latency gaming headset for your Xbox, our tech writer Steve’s pick is the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, which currently has a £20 discount at Amazon. “This headset looks and sounds amazing, is comfortable to wear for long play sessions and is tuned for gaming straight out of the box,” he said in his review. “The balanced soundstage and an emphasis on bass frequencies helps you pick out important aural cues like footsteps and reloading sounds, while the companion software gives you full freedom to tweak the EQ to your own preferences.”

