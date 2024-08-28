Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

If you’re looking to save some serious cash on tech, kitchen gadgets, beauty or fashion, Black Friday is an event you won’t want to miss.

The four-day sale, which takes place in November every year, sees prices plummet across pretty much every department you can think of, making it the ideal time to pick up essentials and big-ticket items for less – and mattresses are no exception.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

Considering we spend around a third of our lives asleep, investing in a good-quality mattress is vital but, let’s face it, they can be eye-wateringly expensive. With a Black Friday discount, though, you could save hundreds of pounds on your next mattress, with deals typically available on all sizes and types, including memory foam, hybrid and pocket sprung options.

However, with so many deals flying about during the massive sale event, it can sometimes be tricky to know which are the best offers. So, as always, IndyBest’s team of dedicated deal hunters will be on hand throughout the sale, bringing you the biggest and best offers. We’ve even started rounding up the bargains available right now, ahead of the sale event.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the sale, including the best mattress deals to expect this Black Friday, plus some savings you can shop now from Simba, Emma, Nectar and more.

When will mattress Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Traditionally, Black Friday kicks off on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning, this year, the Black Friday sale will commence on Friday 29 November, with the final day of the sale (also known as Cyber Monday) landing on 2 December.

While those are the official Black Friday sale dates, the offers tend to start launching well in advance. In fact, last year, some Black Friday sales began as early as the first day of November, and we expect more of the same this year, too.

What mattress deals can we expect this Black Friday?

Black Friday is still a few months away, so, we can’t say for sure which mattress deals we’ll see. We can, however, make an educated guess, based on previous sales. The third-party retailers to keep a close eye on will be Amazon, Very and Argos, while top sleep brands such as Emma, Simba, Otty and Nectar all tend to offer discounts of hundreds of pounds across their catalogue of mattresses, pillows and toppers.

Last year, Emma offered huge savings on many of its bestselling mattresses, including the double luxe cooling mattress (was £1,139, now £683.40, Emma-sleep.co.uk), which was reduced by a whopping 65 per cent. Other top deals included 45 per cent off the king-size Simba hybrid luxe (was £1,799, now £1,349.25, Simbasleep.com), and 60 per cent off Nectar’s memory foam double mattress (was £600, now £480, Nectarsleep.co.uk). As you can see, many mattresses are on sale year-round, so, we’d recommend taking note of prices in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, to ensure you’re really getting a good deal.

What are the best mattress deals to shop now?

Wondering what the best mattress offers are at the moment? We’ve got you covered. These are the biggest discounts we’ve found online.

Simba hybrid luxe, king: Was £1,799, now £1,349.25, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

You can rest assured you’ll get a good night’s sleep with this Simba mattress, which was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best mattresses of 2024. Currently on sale with a generous 25 per cent off, it has a whopping 11 layers of foam, bamboo, wool and 14,000 titanium springs. In our review, our tester described it as “robust”, adding: “Having spent more than six months sleeping on this mattress, we found it offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base. Better still, it’s breathable and feels fresh, and we’ve seen improved sleep.”

Emma original mattress, double: Was £499, now £349.30, Emma-sleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Emma )

If it’s a memory foam mattress you’re after, we’d highly recommend checking out this deal on Emma’s original model, which currently has £150 off. Made up of three layers of memory foam, it’s designed to support your entire body and keep your spine aligned, for maximum relief and rest. This is another option that featured in our round-up of the best mattresses for 2024, and our tester said it’s a great option for pretty much all types of sleeper – front, back or side. “The original delivered optimal cushioning and support, whichever position we slept in, and the extra layers of breathable foam really do work, as we found both our body and the mattress were left dry and cool, even during a heatwave,” they explained.

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress: Was £699, now £477.73, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Already a more affordable mattress, compared with many others, Dormeo’s octasmart plus currently has 32 per cent off. Ideal if you’re in the market for a mattress-in-a-box, it comes tightly rolled and vacuum packed for convenient and hassle-free delivery. There’s more to this model than pure ease, though. Our tester said it offers “a lot of bang for your buck”, with a firm and supportive design that doesn’t compromise on comfort. “As someone with occasional back and neck aches, the build gave us the support we needed, while the design’s three ‘body zones’ reduced disturbance when sharing a bed,” they added.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home furnishings and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide