Can Dormeo’s octasmart mattress really keep us cool?

Is it time to invest in a new mattress? Considering we spend around a third of our lives asleep, it’s a decision that’s worth getting it right.

And we’re spoilt for choice – there’s a multitude of popular bed-in-a-box brands, such as Simba, Emma and Eve, offering memory foam, springs, and a range of fillings with varying levels of support. This makes narrowing down the competition no mean feat.

Having been in the world of sleep products for over a decade now, Italian brand Dormeo is a reliable name most known for its pillows, protectors, beddings and duvets, and in particular, its memory foam products that feature its unique “octaspring” technology. If you’re looking for a hybird mattress (these contain both springs and memory foam), Dormeo’s octasmart plus model ticks that box – the brand claims that having both is best for your sleep.

But with so many brands offering hybrid mattresses, what exactly is dinstinct about Dormeo? For one, the brand claims its products don’t have the “sinking feeling” that people often don’t appreciate with memory foam models. Dormeo’s octasmart plus is said to provide all the pressure relief of foam but with the added support of traditional springs. The brand also claims that the mattress is eight times more breathable than a traditional foam version.

How we tested

We tried out the Dormeo octasmart mattress over a month-long period, sleeping both on our own and sharing with another. Dormeo says it’s one of its most comfortable and cooling mattresses yet; luckily enough, we had a mini-heatwave while testing, so we were able to assess these claims.

The hybrid composition is also thought to be a good option for those with back pain who are seeking better support, so we were intrigued to see if Dormeo’s mattress in any way helped to alleviate our pressure points. We also paid close attention to the unpacking process, its degree of bounce and any eco credentials.

Why you can trust us

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Our team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing products, and trialling them within their homes – the same environment that you will be using them.