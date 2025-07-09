Best air fryer deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The best air fryer deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale have officially landed, and it’s here in my dedicated shopping guide that you’ll find the top tried-and-tested picks for less.

A good air fryer starts at around the £60 mark, but some of the best models can cost upwards of £200, which is why Prime Day is the perfect time to invest. Whether you need a compact model for couples cooking or a dual-drawer appliance for big family meals, there are plenty of bargains on offer.

Right now, you can save more than 30 per cent on Ninja’s double stack XL air fryer (was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk), which received high praise when appliance expert Katie Gregory put it to the test. If you’re looking for something smaller, you won’t want to miss out on the discount on Salter’s compact air fryer (was £34.99, now £29.49, Amazon.co.uk), which is perfect for solo dwellers.

If neither of those super savings takes your fancy, I’ll be on hand throughout the sale event to bring you the best air fryer offers from trusted brands. Keep scrolling for the top deals.

Follow live: The latest Amazon Prime Day offers as they drop

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals coverage

The IndyBest team have been testing the top air fryer models since 2019, comparing Ninja models to budget buys, proving we know how to spot easy-to-clean models, a multi-functional buy and a great bargain. The team and I also track the price of air fryers year-round so that we can spot a good deal from a bad one, which is crucial for Amazon Prime Day. We would only ever recommend models we’ve tried and tested or that come from brands and retailers we trust.

The best air fryer deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are:

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk Tower T17190GRP Vortx XL dual stack air fryer: Was £149.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £149.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk Panasonic NF-CC600 air fryer: Was £124, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £124, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £239.99, now £153.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £239.99, now £153.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk Russell Hobbs satisfry dual basket air fryer: Was £99, now £84.15, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Ninja has plenty of impressive air fryers to choose from, but if you’re short on countertop space and don’t want another appliance taking up room, the double stack XL is an excellent choice. It has a chunky 31 per cent off in the Prime Day sale, bringing it to £185.

Flipping the typical dual drawer air fryer on its head, quite literally, to make the most of the vertical space in your kitchen, this slimline design was a big hit with our reviewer. They praised its “sync function, which lets you cook two different things at different temperatures and durations”, as well as its size that’s “slimmer than some single-drawer air fryers”.

Panasonic NF-CC600 air fryer: Was £124, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Rachael Penn )

You can save almost £40 on this versatile air fryer from Panasonic, which appears in our round up of the best air fryers. Its generous 6L capacity is perfect for family-sized portions, while the handy viewing window lets you keep an eye on your food without letting out precious heat. The real star here is the gentle steam function, which helps keep everything from chicken to vegetables juicy and tender – a feature you rarely see at this price point.

Cosori dual blaze twinfry air fryer: Was £249.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Cosori )

“With a whopping 10l capacity, this air fryer is ideal for larger families,” said IndyBest reviewer Rachael Penn. In her tests of the best air fryers, Rachael found that the capacious drawer can be divided into two or used as one large space, making this model ideal for cooking larger cuts of meat and more. “The digital display is clear and simple to operate, plus there’s an app that shows real-time monitoring of what’s cooking,” said Rachael. Amazon’s Prime Day sale means you can now pick up this air fryer with a 26 per cent discount.

Read more: Best Ninja deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Tower T17190GRP Vortx XL dual stack air fryer: Was £149.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Tower has followed in the footsteps of Ninja with its own double stacked air fryer. It’s made up of two 5.5l baskets, with plenty of space to cook family-sized meals, and pre-set cooking functions that include fries, wings, steak, veg, bake and DIY.

You can get it for close to £100 in the Prime Day sale, which is significantly cheaper than Ninja’s double stacked offering.

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The price of this Tefal easy-fry dual-zone digital air-fryer has been slashed by a huge 27 per cent. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the air fryer drop on Amazon.

With two drawers, you can cook two items at once, in the same way, or on different settings at the same time. Our tester, Katie, reviewed the XXL version and praised its “easy-to-use controls, the dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, and the family-sized proportions”.

Ninja foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £239.99, now £153.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

We’ve spotted another Ninja air fryer deal and this time it’s on the foodi max dual zone air fryer. The two-drawer air fryer has six cooking functions and a spacious 9.5l capacity.

Our reviewer was impressed that the six-in-one appliance “has every cooking setting you could possibly need” and liked that it “takes the guesswork out of timing and temperature”. Right now, it has 35 per cent off in the Prime Day sale and you won’t find it much cheaper than this.

Russell Hobbs XXL family rapid digital air fryer: Was £159.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Rusell Hobbs’ cooking appliances frequently make it into our round-up of the best air fryers, so we were pleased to spot one at more than half price in the Prime Day sale. This model has a single 8l drawer, 10 cooking functions and even an audible shake reminder for the foods that need it. If you’re looking for a no-frills air fryer for less than £100, we think you can’t go too wrong with this deal.

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This dual air fryer has a huge, single 10.4l drawer, which can be split in half to separately cook both components of your meal, such as salmon and vegetables. Our reviewer was impressed with its versatility and wrote: “If you want an air fryer that can do it all, this is it”. It’s been reduced by £80 in the Prime Day sale, which is an even bigger discount than we saw back in March during Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Salter EK2817 2l compact air fryer: Was £34.99, now £29.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Considering air fryers can set you back hundreds of pounds, this deal on a model from IndyBest's tried and tested brand, Salter, is seriously impressive. Now less than £30, the compact 2l model is perhaps best suited to solo dwellers. While it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of some other devices, it does have an auto-shutoff function, a timer that can be set up to 30 minutes, and a temperature dial.

Cosori 4.7l 9-in-1 compact air fryer oven: Was £69.99, now £66.49, Amazon.co.uk

( `Amazon )

Cosori’s multi-purpose air fryer is discounted by 34 per cent. The brand comes approved by IndyBest, with one of its other models landing a spot in our review of the best air fryers (you can check out our review of the dual blaze twinfry air fryer here), so we’re fairly confident this won’t be a dud. It’s suitable for families as it’s big enough to cook up to four portions of food, and it can also defrost, reheat and more.

Instant vortex digital air fryer: Was £99.99, now £46.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Instant )

Here’s a massive 54 per cent saving on the Instant Vortex air fryer. From the makers of the Instant Pot, this model features a handy window to help you get crispy, perfectly cooked results without opening the drawer and releasing the heat. A brilliant all-rounder for anyone looking to get into air frying, this is fantastic value at just £46.20.

Our Place wonder oven: Was £195, now £155, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Trendy kitchenware and appliance brand Our Place shot to fame for its multi-purpose always pan, but it’s also worth considering one of its appliances, the wonder oven. It’s designed to do everything from toasting and broiling to baking and even air frying. Loved for its speedy pre-heating time and compact design, the wonder oven is reduced by 21 per cent this Prime Day, saving you £40.

Breville Halo Flexi air fryer: Was £215.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

You can currently save 40 per cent on the Breville Halo Flexi 11l air fryer. With enough capacity to serve up to 10 people, plus 12 different cooking methods, it’s ideal for both meal prep and family dinners. Its extra-large cooking compartment can also be used whole for large joints of meat or split into two for smaller dishes or cooking different foods simultaneously.

Russell Hobbs satisfry dual basket air fryer: Was £99, now £84.15, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Here’s a modest saving on our best two-drawer mode air fryer from Russell Hobbs. Most dual air fryers will cost you more than £100, so this is a chance to get one for less. Our appliances expert, Katie, found it “fairly easy to set each drawer to different temperatures” and her food “came out perfectly crispy”. Plus, with its curved edges and champagne accents, it’ll look the part on your kitchen countertop.

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker: Was £254.98, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Looking for an air fryer that does more than just fry? Look no further. The Ninja Speedi has 10 functions, including air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear, slow cook and more. Whatever you need to cook, it’ll help you feed your family in minutes - in fact, Ninja says the Speedi can cook a three-part meal for four in fifteen minutes. It’s had a huge 53 per cent price drop, taking it to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Tower vortx dual basket air fryer: Was £119.99, now £78, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This budget-friendly dual air fryer is now even cheaper, with Amazon knocking 35 per cent off its price in the Prime Day sale. We tested the 8l model (this one is 9l) that has two viewing windows. Our reviewer, Katie, praised “the simple layout of the digital touchscreen” as well as how easy it was to set the dual temperature controls. The model with the viewing windows will cost you more, at £87. However if you can do without them, you’ll benefit from Prime Day savings.

( Amazon )

If you're running short on kitchen counter space, this compact 4l Zwilling air fryer is worth a look. Chips came out “perfectly crispy”, according to our tester, Rachael, while the temperature accuracy was spot on. Amazon has slashed the price of this air fryer by 20 per cent – it’s not the cheapest it’s ever been, but it is still a fair saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day kicked off on Tuesday 8 July, and will last four days until Friday 11 July. Last year, the sale took place over two days, but this year, you’ll have even longer to shop the best offers.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest sales events of the year. Prime members can expect member-exclusive discounts on tech such as laptops and TVs, as well as beauty, mattresses and of course, air fryers.

In previous years, we’ve also seen discounts on top brands across product categories, including Ninja, Apple and Elemis.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you’ll need to be a Prime member to make the most of the discounts. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. Students and young people (from 18 to 22 years old) can benefit from a 50 per cent discount. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop member-exclusive deals.

If you’re yet to sign up for a Prime membership, you can register for a 30-day free trial just before the sale starts. This will give you access to the limited-time discounts, and you can cancel for free before the membership fee kicks in. Keep in mind, the free trial is only for new Prime customers or for those who haven’t been a member in the last 12 months.

Find the best Prime Day deals on electric toothbrushes, laptops and household essentials