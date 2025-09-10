Brands marked with an asterisk (*) have paid to be featured in this article. All the content on this page has been created by our editorial team and we only feature deals that we believe offer genuine value.

We’ve barely said goodbye to summer, but for families looking to fit in another sun-kissed trip before Christmas, there's still time to take a bargain holiday.

With half-term falling from Monday 27 until Friday 31 October for most schools, plenty of parents will be looking to book a spooky UK staycation or leave Halloween behind with an all-inclusive treat overseas.

Thankfully, as the leaves start to fall, so do holiday prices, with serious travel offers to be found this autumn.

Whether seeking a family break in the UK, some off-season sun or a weekend in the woods, travellers will see big savings with Tui, Jet2holidays, Parkdean Resorts and more.

From budget flights to hotel deals and package holidays for less, our expert deal-hunters at The Independent have rounded up the best travel deals and discount codes for the October half-term to help you save in the school holidays.

Up to £200 off easyJet Holidays

Use code “SALE” for up to £200 off holidays when you spend over £2,000 ( Getty Images )

EasyJet’s “Big Orange Sale” is back to help travellers on a budget cut costs on flights and hotels. With the discount code below, you’ll find £50 off holidays over £500, £100 off holidays over £800 and up to £200 off holidays when you spend more than £2,000 on your half-term holiday. That’s money off self-catering stays in Spain, a Corfu all-inclusive and trips to Turkish beach resorts until 15 September.





Extra £60 off Jet2holidays for members

Signing up for a myJet2 account unlocks some serious savings ( Getty Images )

Signing up for a myJet2 account unlocks some serious savings, with members benefitting from an extra £60 per person off all holidays departing before 31 October 2027. Single parents can also save up to £60 when booking with one adult and one child.

With package holidays to sun-soaked European destinations, and flights, accommodation and baggage included, you can sign up for a free account to take advantage of the exclusive member discounts.





Exclusive six per cent off Expedia deals

Our exclusive Expedia promo code will save you six per cent on your hotel stay ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Whether you’re eyeing a city break in Amsterdam or want to catch the last of the summer sun in Turkey, there’s no better time to take advantage of the latest Expedia deals. While it may be hard to decide on your perfect place to put your feet up for a week over half-term, the easy part is knowing you will be able to knock six per cent off your hotel booking.

Our exclusive Expedia promo code will save you six per cent on your hotel stay for up to ten bookings, for trips taken before October 2026.





*Save up to £1,000 on holidays with Tui

Save up to £300 on select package Tui holidays departing until 31 October ( Getty Images )

Looking to take a last-minute holiday for less? Right now, you can save up to £1,000 on select package holidays departing until 31 October 2025 with Tui. That’s everything from long-haul holidays to the Caribbean to European city breaks, and a week of sun in Spanish hotspots.

If you're travelling with little ones, Tui’s free child places offer is another fantastic way to save. If two paying adults are booking, one child can stay for free – even during the school holidays.





Up to £300 off all-inclusive holidays with Club Med

There’s up to 15 per cent off luxury October half-term breaks with Club Med ( iStock/The Independent )

There’s up to £300 off selected luxury October half-term breaks with Club Med right now, for all-inclusive trips to sun-soaked beaches in dream destinations. With worldwide destinations including the Maldives, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic, and flights, transfers and accommodation all thrown in, you can travel stress-free to sunny shorelines for less this autumn.





Up to £150 off First Choice holidays

Use the code below for money off First Choice holidays ( Getty Images )

Get up to £150 off selected First Choice holidays departing before 31 October by using the code below, when you spend more than £1,250. Whether you're picturing days spent splashing around in the sparkling sea on a long-haul trip or have your heart set on a jam-packed city break, the travel provider has thousands of options for a last-minute getaway.





UK breaks from £99 with Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean Resorts has holidays from just £99 ( Getty Images )

With October half-term holidays from £99, there’s affordable family fun to be had at 65 holiday parks across the UK, from scenic coastal escapes to countryside retreats with Parkdean Resorts. There’s even an itinerary of tricks and treats for Halloween fun during the October half-term break.





Away Resorts breaks from £140

Away Resorts have half-term breaks from just £140 this October ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Lovers of the great British staycation can make the most of half-term breaks from £140 this October. From glamping, caravan and beach holidays to cosy lodges and cottages nestled in the quiet of the countryside, Away Resorts offers holiday destinations stretching across the Isle of Wight, Cornwall, North Wales and Scotland.

There’s also no need to leave your family’s furry friend behind, with 10 per cent off pet-friendly accommodation when you use the code below at checkout.





*Rooms for up to £35 at Travelodge

( Travelodge )

If you’re heading on a UK staycation this October half-term, you can save on accommodation through booking with Travelodge. The hotel chain has more than 600 hotels across the UK to choose from, with plenty of rooms available to book for £35 or less a night. You can use the price-finder tool to help you quickly locate the lowest prices, leaving you more to spend on attraction tickets, lunch for the family and more.





How to find the best October half-term holiday deals

Our consumer editor, Sabrina Sahota, shares her advice for saving on your holiday: “To maximise your travel savings, booking early is essential—especially for long-haul trips or those taken during the school holidays.

“It’s best to search for top offers before you hit ‘book’ to unlock the biggest savings on flights, hotels and holiday packages. With savings that can shave up to 20 per cent off peak season travel plans and special rates for single parents, teachers and key workers, there are many wallet-friendly ways to get away this autumn.”

