Get £60 off a Hoover robot vacuum, using this discount code

When you think of vacuum cleaner brands, Hoover is likely one of the first that comes to mind. Plenty of the brand’s appliances have been ranked highly in our vacuum cleaner reviews, and, right now, we’ve sourced discount codes and offers to help you save at Hoover.

Using discount code “HG2-170”, you can get Hoover’s robot vacuum, the HG2 hydro pro turboslim with an extra £60 off. It’s already on sale with £90 off the recommended retail price, but this code will drop the price down to just £169.

Keep scrolling for all the details, as well as more offers on handheld, cylinder and pet vacuums from Hoover.

Hoover HG2 hydro pro turboslim robot vacuum cleaner and mop: Was £319.99, now £169, Hoover-home.com

This is the cheapest you’ll find the model for right now, beating third-party retailers such as Very, Argos and Currys. The vacuum has a strong suction power of 5,000Pa, and is designed to self-empty into a dustbin station for truly hands-off cleaning. It also comes with a mop, so you can tackle different messes, depending on the type of floor you have. Cleverly, the appliance can scan your home to develop “precise, efficient cleaning routes”, according to the brand.

Use discount code “HG2-170” at checkout to pick up the appliance for £169.

More Hoover deals for February 2026

Not after a robot vacuum cleaner? There are plenty more appliances available in Hoover’s online sale.

Hoover four-in-one corded handheld: Was £119.99, now £89.99, Hoover-home.com

You can get £30 off one of the best handheld vacuum cleaners we’ve tested, when you use the discount code “VAC30”. The ‘four-in-one’ in its name refers to the combination of strong, continuous suction, a motorised brush, UV light and a warm‑air function, which “together target the allergens that trigger sneezes and stuffy mornings”, according to our reviewer, Carolin Preece. Thanks to this offer, you can pick up the appliance for just £89.99.

Hoover H-power 300 bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner with allergy care: Was £129.99, now £89, Hoover-home.com

The best cylinder vacuum cleaner we’ve tested is also on sale for £89, no discount code required. It’s compact and easy to store, and comes with some handy attachments. “It comes with two different hoses, so it can cover a wide cleaning zone – up to 12m,” said tester Zoë Phillimore. Emptying the Hoover was “a breeze” she says, as it’s bagless, and “the HEPA filter is washable”.

Hoover breeze pet upright vacuum cleaner: Was £99.99, now £69, Hoover-home.com

Designed for pet owners, this Hoover upright vacuum cleaner also has £30 off. Created with reach in mind, it comes with a 4.5m hose to help you get into nooks and crannies. Its nifty pet brush promises to help you clean up animal hair with ease, too.

More ways to save with Hoover

New customers can get 15 per cent off by signing up to Hoover’s newsletter. If you don’t want to receive marketing emails, simply unsubscribe once you’ve claimed your discount.

Certain groups of people can get 15 per cent off full-priced items and 10 per cent off sale items through Hoover’s ongoing discounts. These include:

Key workers, such as NHS staff and teachers

Students

People aged 16 to 25

People over 60

You’ll need to verify your status on the Hoover website to claim.

