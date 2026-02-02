Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are a number of different versions of the EX30 to pick from. The first has a 51kWh battery and a single motor powering the rear wheels. It produces 269bhp and accelerates to 62mph in 5.7 seconds, while the range is up to 210 miles.

Above this there are two models, both with a larger 69kWh battery pack and the choice of either a single-motor, rear-drive or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. The former has the same 269bhp, but a quicker 0-62mph time of 5.3 seconds and the most range of any EX30, of up to 295 miles. Lastly, the dual-motor EX30 has a somewhat unnecessary 423 horsepower and a 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds; its range is up to 280 miles. The single-motor car with the bigger battery is our pick of the bunch.

At the top of the range is the Cross Country model, which is expensive, but hugely appealing if you want a premium SUV that’s not too large and is easy to park. It ups the already impressive comfort levels with a slightly raised ride height and some rugged bodywork. I really enjoyed it.

All EX30s are great to drive, nicely designed and exude a premium feel at a competitive price. The dual-motor car is incredibly quick for an otherwise understated Volvo.

For a small car, rear space in the Volvo EX30 is okay for two adults or three children (Steve Fowler)

Interior, practicality and boot space

The five-door, five-seat EX30 is the smallest car Volvo sells, yet the interior still manages to feel spacious and airy thanks to its minimal design. There are lots of clever recycled materials in here and, while priced competitively, the interior still looks and feels of high quality.

Volvo has smartly followed a tight budget on all the places that matter most to save money. For example, the doors are devoid of everything (window and mirror switches, and even the usual door speakers), except the door handle.

The window switches live on the centre armrest, which is no big deal once you’re used to it. But if you like to tweak the door mirrors regularly, you have to dig into the touchscreen system – which is also home to the wipers, fog lights and climate controls. It requires some rewriting of your muscle memory and can become frustrating, especially if you need to quickly adjust the mirrors while parking.

Rear space is decent enough for a relatively small car, and while the flat floor aids legroom, you’ll only want to sit two adults back there most of the time, since the middle seat is cramped. The boot capacity isn’t particularly large at 318 litres (plus an extra 61 litres under the false floor) but is about average for hatchbacks of this size. There’s a small frunk under the bonnet for storing your charge cables.

The EX30's boot isn't enormous, but there are plenty of clever storage features inside the car and a frunk under the bonnet (Steve Fowler)

Technology, stereo and infotainment

There’s no driver display or instrument panel behind the steering wheel. Instead, everything from your speed and gear to emergency icons, local speed limit, navigation, media and settings are all handled by the central touchscreen. It takes some getting used to, but the Android Automotive system is intuitive enough and navigation with integrated Google Maps works particularly well. Google Assistant also does a decent job of handling your spoken requests, so you can ask it to change the cabin temperature instead of tapping the screen.

It’s not perfect though, and some elements of the user interface are poorly thought out. For example, a graphic showing the proximity of nearby objects and other traffic sometimes blocks the navigation system – so if a cyclist parks in front of you at the traffic lights your navigation is obscured until the parking sensors stop panicking.

Volvo does refresh the software regularly, including an upcoming update to include the new Google Gemini AI assistant in the car, keeping the tech as up-to-date as possible.

The EX30 is over-reliant on the central touchscreen for all functions. However, the Harman Kardon sound bar is clever and sounds great (Steve Fowler)

As we’ve mentioned, there are no speakers in the doors, but instead a soundbar-style installation below the windscreen works surprisingly well, especially if you go for the optional nine-speaker, 1,040-watt Harman Kardon system. It makes you wonder why car makers haven’t done that before.

Amongst all the clever tech, I really like how the indicator ‘click’ comes from the correct side of the soundbar. So indicate left and the sound comes from the left, while indicating right means – unsurprisingly – that it comes from the right. And a fun fact for you: the indicator sound is sampled from the noise of a twig breaking. How very Volvo.

What’s also very Volvo is the level of safety kit you get on board – this is a car that you can trust to keep your family safe.

Prices and running costs

The EX30 starts at £33,030 for the single-motor model with the smaller battery and entry-level Core trim level. This includes a good amount of safety kit, plus adaptive cruise control and all of Google’s services (Maps, Assistant and Play Store). The next trim level is called Plus and increases the price by just £2,100, while adding two-zone climate, a heated steering wheel, extra driver assistance systems and the ability to remotely control the air conditioning when away from the car.

The top trim level, called Ultra, includes the bigger battery and starts at £43,360. It includes a panoramic glass roof, the upgraded stereo, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera system, a heat pump, 20-inch wheels, powered front seats and other extras. This essentially turns the EX30 into the sort of premium, feature-packed car you’d expect from Volvo, but it pumps the price up to just over £43,000.

However, at £47,060, there’s the Cross Country model that’s based on the Ultra car, but adds a raised ride height and some rugged body parts to give it more of an off-roader look. And it works. Despite the high price, this is an impressively premium model that drives really nicely. The car is probably quicker than you need, but if you want all the premium build quality and features of a luxury SUV in a smaller package, it works well. I loved it.