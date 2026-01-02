Best used electric cars 2026: Top 10 second-hand EVs recommended by our EV Editor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The secret to really affordable EV ownership isn’t a government grant – it’s the used market. By letting the first owner absorb the initial depreciation, savvy buyers can access some of the best electric cars for a fraction of their original cost.

The once-common fear of battery degradation has also been largely disproven by real-world data, with high-mileage cars routinely retaining excellent battery health for years – I drove a 250,000-mile, nine year-old Tesla Model S that still had 84 per cent of its original battery capacity available.

Sealing the deal is the manufacturer’s battery warranty – typically an eight-year policy – that transfers to the second owner for added protection, while many EV makers’ standard warranties also extend beyond the typical three years of old, giving used buyers plenty of peace of mind.

When you combine the proven reliability of electric cars with pennies-per-mile running costs, the financial case for a pre-owned EV becomes undeniable.

Our guide reveals the top models to consider, but remember that the usual rules of buying used still apply, so always check the car’s history and condition thoroughly and make sure you’re 100 per cent happy with the car (and the seller) before parting with any cash.

How we tested

As with all our car tests, we start by understanding the needs of the buyer – and in the second hand market there are different priorities, especially around reliability and build quality. So we’ve looked into all that, while also talking to owners and looking into owner surveys to see if people are happy with their cars after a period of time living with them.

Value also comes into it – cars depreciate at different rates and what might not be the best buy new, can look all the more attractive when it comes to sitting on a used forecourt. Plus, of course, there are still the things that a car has to do for you, so we assess the cars in the real-world situations you’ll drive them in, and check on running costs over a typical ownership period.

The best used electric cars in 2025

1. Tesla Model 3: From £8,500, Tesla.com

Best: Overall

open image in gallery Our Certified Pre-Owned Tesla Model 3 arrived in pristine condition ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Quick, great tech, strong range, Supercharger network

Quick, great tech, strong range, Supercharger network Cons: Ride is a bit firm, quality of early cars is mixed

Tesla Model 3 specs

Price: From £8,500 used

From £8,500 used Maximum claimed range: 348 miles

348 miles Maximum charge rate : 250 kW

: 250 kW Seats: 5

5 Dimensions : 4,720 x 1,850 x 1,441 mm

: 4,720 x 1,850 x 1,441 mm Boot space: 594 litres

The Tesla Model 3 is a game-changer in the electric car market, offering a combination of range, performance, and technology that has made it one of the most sought-after electric vehicles in the UK. The Model 3 is available in several versions, with ranges of up to 348 miles, making it one of the best options for those who need a long-range EV. Its minimalist interior, dominated by a large touchscreen, is both futuristic and functional, with decent-quality materials and a sense of space that belies its relatively compact dimensions.

What it’s like to live with a secondhand Tesla

I ran a used Tesla Model 3 from Tesla’s Certified Pre-Owned scheme and was impressed with how much like a new car it felt – especially with the very latest software running in this used car.

Reliability is generally good, although early models did suffer from some build quality issues, such as panel gaps and paint defects. However, Tesla has worked hard to address these, and newer models are much improved in this regard – especially those built in China and latterly Berlin. The Model 3’s cabin is a comfortable place to be, with supportive seats and a quiet, refined driving experience. The ride is firm, especially in the back, but the handling is sharp, making the Model 3 one of the most engaging electric cars to drive.

Running costs are low, with minimal maintenance requirements and access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, which makes long-distance travel easy and affordable; Supercharger prices are often lower than those of other charge networks. The Model 3 also benefits from low road tax, making it an economical choice for both private and business users, although insurance can be a bit pricey.

Buy through Tesla’s Certified Pre-Owned scheme and you’ll be guaranteed the latest software updates on your car, including Enhanced Auto Pilot driver assistance tech.

2. Honda e: From £9,999, Honda.co.uk

Best: For city driving

open image in gallery The Honda e was makes a great city car – and Max Verstappen seems to like it, too ( Honda )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Great to drive, loads of tech, ideal city car

Great to drive, loads of tech, ideal city car Cons: Limited range, still quite pricey

Honda e specs

Price: From £9,999 used

From £9,999 used Maximum claimed range: 137 miles

137 miles Maximum charge rate : 100 kW

: 100 kW Seats: 4

4 Dimensions : 3,894 x 1,752 x 1,512 mm

: 3,894 x 1,752 x 1,512 mm Boot space: 171 litres

When the Honda e was launched at the start of the decade, its 137 mile range and high price – spanning from £30,000 to almost £40,000 – counted against it. But on the used market, this clever and super-attractive little electric supermini looks a whole lot more attractive.

That range may still be a problem for some, since it’s closer to 100 miles during real-world driving. But not if most of your driving involves short trips in town and to the train station – as is the case for many of us. And the little Honda is really at home in town where its diminutive proportions, tight turning circle, snappy acceleration and excellent ride all come in to their own.

The Honda e also has a really premium feel inside with plenty of high-quality materials, comfortable seats and excellent visibility. It scores highly on tech, too – some were bought new with novel cameras and screens in place of traditional door mirrors, while the full width dash display is easy and fun to use with wireless Apple CarPlay, too. There’s even a domestic three-pin plug socket and HDMI cable for hooking up a games console to kill time at the charger.

Then there’s Honda’s famed reliability. The Honda e feels like it’s been built to last and there are no horror stories from owners of things going wrong. And who knows, as the Honda e was only on sale for a short time with limited numbers sold, it could turn into something of a future classic.

3. BMW i3: From £5,000, BMW.co.uk

Best: Potential future classic

open image in gallery BMW i3 ( BMW )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Great to drive, sustainable interior, ideal city car

Great to drive, sustainable interior, ideal city car Cons: Firm ride, rear seat access, rarity of range extender model

BMW i3 specs

Price: From £5,000 used

From £5,000 used Maximum claimed range: 192 miles

192 miles Maximum charge rate : 50 kW

: 50 kW Seats: 4

4 Dimensions : 4,011 x 1775 x 1598 mm

: 4,011 x 1775 x 1598 mm Boot space: 260 litres

The BMW i3 was a car ahead of its time, and while misunderstood when it arrived over a decade ago, has matured into an unconventional, yet highly appealing choice – especially for those who value sustainability and design innovation. In fact, today it’s sought-after amongst enthusiasts and if any EV is set to gain future classic status, it’s this one.

Launched in 2013, the i3 broke the mould with its distinctive look, featuring rear-hinged back doors and a futuristic cabin filled with eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastics and natural fibres. Despite its compact size, once you’re inside the i3 offers a surprisingly spacious interior, thanks in part to its flat floor and upright seating position.

In terms of reliability, the i3 has a solid track record, with few major issues reported by owners. The range, however, is one of the i3’s weaker points, particularly in earlier models, which offer around 100 miles on a full charge. Later models, including those with the Range Extender (a small engine used to charge the battery on the go), provide a bit more flexibility and over 250 miles of range, though still not on par with newer competitors.

Comfort-wise, the i3 is well-suited for urban driving, with its small size making it easy to manoeuvre and park. The ride can be a bit firm on the sportier i3S model, especially on rougher roads, but overall it’s a vehicle for daily commuting and great fun to drive, with nippy acceleration.

Running costs are low, as you’d expect from an electric car, with minimal maintenance and energy costs. However, its premium price, even on the used market, reflects BMW’s renowned build quality. The i3 might not be the first choice for long journeys or those needing extensive range, but it remains an excellent option for city dwellers who appreciate its quirky charm and eco-friendly ethos.

4. Kia Niro EV: From £7,995, Kia.com

Best: For families

open image in gallery ( Kia )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Spacious, plenty around, good kit levels

Spacious, plenty around, good kit levels Cons: Former mini-cabs may be abused

Kia Niro EV specs

Price: From £7,995 used

From £7,995 used Maximum claimed range: 282 miles

282 miles Maximum charge rate : 75 kW

: 75 kW Seats: 5

5 Dimensions : 4,420 x 1,825 x 1,570 mm

: 4,420 x 1,825 x 1,570 mm Boot space: 451 litres

The Kia Niro EV is a well-regarded electric SUV that shares many of its underpinnings with the Hyundai Kona Electric, but with a slightly more traditional design. It’s a car that has quickly become popular in the UK, thanks to its impressive range, practicality, and value for money.

The Niro’s range is one of its standout features, with the 64kWh model capable of delivering up to 282 miles on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for those with longer commutes or frequent long-distance travel.

Read our full Kia Niro EV review

In terms of build quality, the Niro is robust, with a solid feel that’s characteristic of Kia’s recent models. The interior, while not as flashy as some rivals, is well-built and features high-quality materials throughout. The cabin is spacious, with plenty of room for passengers and luggage, making it a great option for families and mini cab drivers – on that note, make sure any car you buy has been properly looked after. The infotainment system is user-friendly and comes with all the necessary features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Comfort levels are high, with the Niro offering a smooth and composed ride. The suspension does a good job of soaking up bumps, and the seats are comfortable and supportive, even on longer journeys.

Running costs are low, as you’d expect from an electric vehicle, and the Niro benefits from Kia’s industry-leading seven-year warranty, which is transferable to subsequent owners. This, combined with Kia’s reputation for reliability, makes the Niro EV a very appealing option in the used EV market.

5. Nissan Leaf: From £1,500, Nissan.co.uk

Best: Budget option

open image in gallery ( Nissan )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Decent space, low prices, reliability

Decent space, low prices, reliability Cons: Uninspiring drive, build quality, CHAdeMO fast charging connection

Nissan Leaf specs

Price: From £1,500 used

From £1,500 used Maximum claimed range: 239 miles

239 miles Maximum charge rate : 46 kW (model year dependent)

: 46 kW (model year dependent) Seats: 5

5 Dimensions : 4,480 x 1,790 x 1,540 mm

: 4,480 x 1,790 x 1,540 mm Boot space: 435 litres

The Nissan Leaf is a pioneering vehicle in the electric car market, and it remains one of the best-selling EVs in the UK. It’s evolved significantly since its debut in 2010, with the second-generation model offering substantial improvements in range, performance, and technology. With a claimed range of up to 239 miles in the 62 kWh e+ version, the Leaf is capable of handling longer journeys with ease, making it a versatile option for many drivers.

Read our full Nissan Leaf review

Reliability has been a hallmark of the Nissan Leaf, with many early models still performing well on the road today – it always ranks highly in reliability surveys. The electric powertrain is relatively simple, which reduces the potential for mechanical issues. Interior materials and design are more functional than luxurious, but the Leaf’s cabin is spacious, with plenty of room for passengers and a decent-sized boot, making it a practical choice for families.

Comfort is another area where the Leaf excels. The ride is reasonably smooth, and the seats are comfortable, even on longer journeys. The Leaf is also very quiet, thanks to the lack of engine noise, which enhances the overall driving experience. It’s not the most exciting car to drive, with a focus on efficiency rather than performance, but it’s easy to drive and manoeuvre, particularly in urban environments.

Running costs for the Leaf are low, with minimal maintenance required. Overall, the Nissan Leaf is a reliable, practical, and cost-effective electric car that has stood the test of time, making it a great option in the used market.

6. Audi Q4 e-tron: From £14,000, Audi.co.uk

Best: For luxury

open image in gallery ( Audi )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Top-quality interior, good to drive, practical, decent range

Top-quality interior, good to drive, practical, decent range Cons: Average efficiency, pricey

Audi Q4 e-tron specs

Price: From £14,000 used

From £14,000 used Maximum claimed range: 342 miles

342 miles Maximum charge rate: 135/175kW

135/175kW Seats: 5

5 Dimensions: 4,588mm x 1,865mm x 1,639mm

4,588mm x 1,865mm x 1,639mm Boot space: 520 litres

Sharing underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq, the Q4 e-tron distinguishes itself with a more premium feeling drive, making it a tempting proposition on the used market where some hefty depreciation has softened the blow of its higher new price.

The Q4’s standout feature is its high-quality interior. The materials feel suitably plush, the design is sleek and modern, and the overall build quality feels solid and durable – exactly what you'd expect from an Audi. Tech is impressive too, with the configurable digital display behind the steering wheel being a particular highlight, although some of the touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons can be less intuitive.

Read our full Audi Q4 e-tron review

The cabin feels spacious, offering plenty of legroom for passengers in the front and back, making it a capable family vehicle. The 520 litre boot is a good size for the class, easy to access, and the rear seats fold easily to create a larger, flat load area.

The driving experience is smooth, quiet, and reassuring. It majors on comfort and refinement, soaking up bumps well and providing a relaxing environment for occupants. While official ranges are competitive (up to 342 miles on some models), real-world efficiency is decent rather than class-leading. Charging speeds are good, especially on Quattro models which can accept up to 175kW.

7. MG 4: From £9,500, Mg.co.uk

Best: For small families

open image in gallery MG4 Trophy Long Range ( MG )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Value for money, dynamic to drive, stylish good looks

Value for money, dynamic to drive, stylish good looks Cons: Limited rearview visibility, too many loud warning sounds, infotainment system is too fiddly

MG 4 specs

Price: From £11,999 used

From £11,999 used Battery size: 64kWh

64kWh Maximum claimed range: 270 miles

270 miles Miles per kWh: 4.2

4.2 Maximum charging rate: 150kW

Nothing short of a game-changer in the EV market, the MG4 proved how an historic brand can be relaunched as something completely new. No longer the producer of compact sports cars – although the new MG Cyberster might have something to say about that – MG is now owned by the Chinese and produces, mostly, a range of family-friendly EVs that offer fantastic value for money.

Available in two trim levels, called SE and Trophy, the MG4 has an official range of between 218 and 323 miles depending on which model you pick. It boasts smart, angular styling and a range of colour options that wouldn’t look out of place at a Lamborghini dealership. Thankfully, the design manages to pull them off, and the result is, to our eyes at least, a good-looking car.

Read our full MG4 review

We gave the MG 4 Trophy a score of 9/10, thanks to its fantastic value-for-money (which only gets better when buying secondhand), dynamic drive and good styling.

All-round visibility is good, but not great due to a narrow, sloping rear window, but there are cameras and sensors to assist when reversing. It also charges quickly too; on a 150kW fast charger you can get from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes, or if using a 7kW wallbox at home it takes 8.5 hours to charge from empty to 100 per cent.

As for secondhand prices, there are plenty of options below £17,000 (compared to between £27,000 and £36,500 when bought new). For only £15,000 we found a two-year-old example from 2022 with just 13,000 miles on the clock.

8. Volkswagen ID.3: From £9,000, Volkswagen.co.uk

Best: For fun

open image in gallery Volkswagen ID.3 ( Volkswagen )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Good to drive, efficient, loads of space

Good to drive, efficient, loads of space Cons: Flawed infotainment system

Volkswagen ID.3 specs

Price: From £9,000 used

From £9,000 used Maximum claimed range: 336 miles

336 miles Maximum charge rate : 125 kW (model year dependent)

: 125 kW (model year dependent) Seats: 5

5 Dimensions : 4,264 x 1,809 x 1,564 mm

: 4,264 x 1,809 x 1,564 mm Boot space: 385 litres

The Volkswagen ID.3 represents a significant shift for VW as it marks the company’s first purpose-built electric vehicle on its new MEB platform. The ID.3 is designed to be the “electric car for the masses,” offering a blend of affordability, practicality, and modern design that appeals to a wide audience. With a range of up to 340 miles in the Pro S version, the ID.3 provides one of the most competitive ranges in its class, making it suitable for both city driving and longer journeys.

Early ID. 3s didn’t live up to Volkswagen’s reputation for high-quality interiors – the materials used inside feel cheaper than owners of Volkswagen Golfs, for example, would be used to. The cabin is spacious, with plenty of room for passengers in both the front and rear, and the boot is a practical size, making the ID.3 a great option for families.

Read our full Volkswagen ID.3 review

Comfort is another area where the ID.3 excels. The ride is smooth and composed, with the suspension doing a good job of absorbing bumps and imperfections in the road. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making long journeys more enjoyable. The ID.3 is also quiet on the move, thanks to its electric powertrain, which enhances the overall comfort level.

When it comes to driver appeal, the ID.3 offers a pleasant driving experience, with light and responsive steering and decent acceleration, particularly in the more powerful versions. It’s not a performance car, but it’s enjoyable to drive and feels stable and secure on the road. There are some neat design touches, like the pause and play symbols on the brake and accelerator pedals

Running costs for the ID.3 are low, as you’d expect from an electric vehicle, while Volkswagen’s reputation for reliability adds to the appeal, making the ID.3 a solid choice in the used EV market.

9. Porsche Taycan: From £31,000, Porsche.com

Best: Depreciation bargain

open image in gallery Porsche’s updated EV charges quicker than any other ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Great to drive, strong value used, fast charging, on-board tech

Great to drive, strong value used, fast charging, on-board tech Cons: Running costs, reliability concerns for early cars

Porsche Taycan specs

Price: From £31,000 used

From £31,000 used Maximum claimed range: 394 miles

394 miles Maximum charge rate : 320 kW

: 320 kW Seats: 5

5 Dimensions : 4,962 x 1,966 x 1,378 mm

: 4,962 x 1,966 x 1,378 mm Boot space: 407 litres

If you’ve ever lusted after an electric Porsche without the eye-watering new-car price tag, a used Porsche Taycan can feel like one of the bargain buys of the decade. Prices for well-spec’d examples in the UK now start in the £30,000-£40,000 bracket for older, higher-mileage cars, with more desirable 4S models often £40k–£60k and above for Porsche Approved examples. That’s a dramatic slide from new list prices that routinely began around £88,000 and soared to almost double that for ultra-rapid Turbo and Turbo S models — meaning depreciation has now become one of this EV’s biggest selling points.

Read our full Porsche Taycan review

Behind the wheel, the Taycan still feels like the driver’s electric saloon Porsche promised. Its handling is sharp and beautifully balanced, with instant torque, a low centre of gravity and chassis poise that make it more akin to a 911 in demeanour than a conventional EV saloon. Push on and even older 4S variants deliver brisk performance that every bit lives up to the Stuttgart badge, while everyday manners remain composed and confident.

However, that performance comes with a caveat. Used Taycans have a mixed reliability reputation, particularly around electronics, infotainment quirks and charging-system glitches, and some reliability surveys have placed the model towards the lower end of the EV class. Service costs and parts can be pricey compared with mainstream EVs, so buying a car with a Porsche Approved warranty or extended cover is wise.

10. Peugeot e-208: From £8,200, Peugeot.co.uk

Best: Stylish city car

open image in gallery Peugeot e-208 ( Peugeot )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Smart interior design, good energy efficiency, enjoyable to drive

Smart interior design, good energy efficiency, enjoyable to drive Cons: i-Cockpit driving position isn't for everyone, tight rear seat space

Peugeot e-208 specs

Price: From £8,200 used

From £8,200 used Maximum claimed range: 248 miles

248 miles Maximum charge rate: 100 kW

100 kW Seats: 5

5 Dimensions: 4,055mm x 1,745mm x 1,430mm

4,055mm x 1,745mm x 1,430mm Boot space: 311 litres

If you're looking for a stylish electric supermini rather than yet another SUV, consider the Peugeot e-208. The new price of almost £30k is on the steep side, but on the used market the e-208 starts to offer remarkable value.

Range is competitive for this size of car, with top-spec models featuring a 51kWh battery offering up to 248 miles (earlier 50kWh versions claimed a still useful 225 miles, but which is closer to 150 miles during real-world driving). The e-208 also has above-average efficiency and supports 100kW fast charging, allowing a decent top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 25 minutes.

Read our full Peugeot e-208 review

The interior is a particular highlight, since it features Peugeot's i-Cockpit layout and a petite steering wheel that makes the car feel agile and sporty (for a city-friendly EV), but can take a bit of getting used to. A design refresh in 2023 has kept the e-208 feeling modern (and improved the middling reversing camera of the original) despite the car’s advancing years.

The e-208 is nippy and fun to drive, feeling particularly at home around town, but it's settled enough for occasional longer journeys, although range falls more rapidly at sustained motorway speed. Like most superminis, rear passenger space is limited, especially for adults. The boot isn't huge either, but it's adequate for weekly shops. Build quality feels good, and reliability aligns with its Stellantis siblings like the Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

11. Kia EV6: From £16,000, Kia.com

Best: For style

open image in gallery Kia EV6 ( Kia )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Generous warranty, great style, fast charging

Generous warranty, great style, fast charging Cons: Firm ride, limited headroom

Kia EV6 specs

Price: From £16,000 used

From £16,000 used Maximum claimed range: 328 miles

328 miles Maximum charge rate : 235 kW

: 235 kW Seats: 5

5 Dimensions : 4,695 x 1,890 x 1,550 mm

: 4,695 x 1,890 x 1,550 mm Boot space: 490 litres

Another Kia on our list and not just because of the remains of the seven-year warranty that used buyers will benefit from. The EV6 is a sporty, spacious hatchback that has persuaded many premium car owners to switch to Kia. And it’s easy to see why with great looks and a smart interior that’s packed with tech. You might find headroom a little tight in the front, but there’s loads of space in the back, while the boot is an okay size, if not enormous.

Kia has made great strides in quality in recent years and the EV6 is the perfect example. The brand’s reputation for reliability is building strongly, too. We’d avoid the fast and four-wheel drive versions unless that’s what you really want – the rear-wheel drive car offers the best blend of value and range, and it’s still great to drive despite the car’s weight. The payoff for sporty handling is a rather firm ride, though.

Fast charging at an appropriate public charger is a real bonus, as is a level of equipment inside even the more basic models, with every car getting a good roster of safety kit, too.

The EV6 is far from the cheapest used EV you can get, but the benefit of that warranty means you’ll have even less to worry about than on rival used models.

Electric car FAQs

Are second-hand cars worth it?

When it comes to ‘fuel’ and maintenance, yes they are. They can still be expensive to buy – unless you find a good deal – and insurance can be a bit pricier at the moment, but prices are coming down for both.

Are electric cars actually better for the environment?

With zero emissions from usage, they are far better for the local environment.

How long do electric cars last on full charge?

It depends on the size of the battery and car. Currently ranges of new EVs go from around 120 miles up to 500 miles.

Will electric cars get any cheaper?

They’re getting cheaper all the time. The Independent EV Price Index shows that EVs have dropped in price over nine per cent year-on-year, helped by more affordable cars coming to market and the government’s Electric Car Grant.

Which electric car brands are most reliable second-hand?

All electric cars tend to be more reliable than petrol or diesel cars as they have fewer moving parts. Nissan – which launched the first mass-market EV – has a good reputation for reliability.

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Used electric cars

Buying a used electric car isn’t the worry it once was. In fact, the increase in the number of people buying a used EV is currently outstripping those buying new.

Worries about the longevity of batteries are a thing of the past. As you can see in our Should You Buy A Used EV video, we drove a Tesla Model S that was over nine years old, had covered over 250,000 miles and still had 84 per cent of its original battery capacity left.

That’s not unusual – Tesla told us of all the cars it sells under its certified pre-owned programme, it never sees a car under three-years old with less than 90 per cent of its capacity. So it’s no surprise to see a Tesla at the top of this list: the Model 3 represent the best value due to the sheer numbers available, although we could see the Tesla Model Y joining the list soon too.

We’ve got perfect family models here, like the Kia Niro and the MG4, and if you fancy a bit of luxury, the Audi Q4 e-tron is great value right now – plus, the Porsche Taycan is looking like increasingly good value, as long as factor in a warranty too.

Another one of the originals, the Nissan Leaf also makes our list as the best budget buy, while there are newer models like the Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID. 3 that are popular enough used to be great secondhand purchases.