The Volkswagen ID.4 is the firm’s most family-friendly EV. An electric SUV alternative to the best-selling Tiguan, it perhaps hasn’t been the sales smash-hit that was expected, but still offers a well-rounded array of strengths.

It is a car designed from the ground up to be electric, meaning the optimised platform is space-efficient, and the sleek design is aerodynamically efficient. This helps improve the range – and the recent introduction of a more efficient electric motor has built on this, with the Volkswagen ID.4 now capable of almost 350 miles between charges.

Being a Volkswagen, the interior is sensibly laid out. Previous versions had a most un-Volkswagen infotainment system, which was bewildering to use and bug-prone. This latest one has a vastly improved setup, and the colourful screen is far nicer to use.

The EV scene moves pretty fast, and there are flashier and more exciting models arriving all the time to steal the Volkswagen ID.4’s limelight. While it’s unlikely to go down in history as a classic VW, it’s still a well-rounded electric family SUV, that these days is better value than ever.

How we tested

My week with the Volkswagen ID.4 saw me dart around all over the country. I even visited Bicester Heritage, the classic car oasis, to contrast the old-timers with a vision of the future.

The Volkswagen ID.4 comes with either a 52kWh or 77kWh battery, topping out at a maximum of 349 miles, officially. ( Volkswagen )

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Volkswagen ID.4 offers a 52kWh entry-level battery, called ‘Pure’, but we can’t imagine many people will choose it. The range is just 224 miles, and a meagre 170PS power output from the rear-mounted motor means 0-62mph performance in a so-so 9.0 seconds.

The 77kWh battery is far better. Called ‘Pro’, it has a far better range of 349 miles, and is combined with a latest-generation 286PS electric motor for 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds. That’s Golf GTI levels of acceleration. It’s also available in 4Motion all-wheel-drive guise.

The range-topper is the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX 4Motion, with two electric motors producing a combined 340PS. 0-62mph takes 5.4 seconds yet it still offers a 321-mile range. Oddly, while regular ID.4s can DC rapid-charge at a peak speed of 135kW, the 4Motion versions have a faster 175kW peak. We’re not entirely sure why there’s a difference.

Like all Volkswagens, the ID.4 is set up to be safe, secure and supple. The ride is compliant and overall noise levels are very low. It feels clean and easy to drive, trading the excitement of something like a Ford Explorer for a more measured approach. Even the sportier GTX isn’t exactly what you’d call thrill-a-minute, but for many, this approach will be welcomed.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Volkswagen ID.4 interior has been much-improved lately. Earlier cars were rather plasticky, with a few too many hard surfaces for something wearing the quasi-premium Volkswagen roundel. The latest car is more like it – still not perfect, but now has the tactility to compete with class rivals.

Because it was designed from the ground up as an EV, space inside is impressive. Volkswagen didn’t have to worry about designing things around an engine and exhaust, so could give more space over to passengers. This roominess carries through to the rear, where comfort is further enhanced by the flat floor. GTX models have a panoramic glass roof that adds to the airy feel (and their front sports seats are also pretty impressive).

The Volkswagen ID.4 has a decent 549-litre boot. It’s well-shaped and practical to use. Folding the rear seats expands it to a vast 1,743 litres. Charging cables can be stored in a compartment beneath the boot floor – surprisingly, there is no front boot, or ‘frunk’.

Volkswagen’s updated ID.4 features a much-improved infotainment system. ( Volkswagen )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Volkswagen ID.4 has a futuristic approach to its interior. Instead of multiple buttons, lots of features are controlled from within the touchscreen. Previously, the flawed infotainment system made this a somewhat maddening chore. However, the latest ID.4 has a much-improved infotainment setup, with a reskinned operating system, that is far more user-friendly.

The screen itself has grown to 12.9 inches, and a new menu layout is more smartphone-like and intuitive. Finding functions still involves tapping the screen, but you’re less likely to get ‘lost’ in there. And the fiddly slider controls for the heater are now illuminated at night too. It’s a pity the driver still only gets two buttons to control the four electric windows, though. You have to press an extra button to ‘switch over’ the buttons to the rear. It’s daft.

The standard stereo has six speakers for a 140-watt output. You can play music from your smartphone via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. GTX models have an improved nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, with subwoofer, 12-channel amplifier and a 480-watt output.

Prices and running costs

Volkswagen has worked to make the ID.4 better value these days. It has replaced the old Life and Style trims with a well-equipped Match trim, featuring plenty of standard equipment including heated front seats, reversing camera and sat nav. We also note the 77kWh battery is only around £1,700 more than the 52kWh battery – and you get 125 miles more range. Surely it’s a no-brainer?

Efficiency is decent, and if you can charge at home, you’ll save a fortune on running costs compared to putting petrol into a Volkswagen Tiguan. Even insurance should be comparable, once you match the ID.4’s power with a comparable-output Tiguan. Servicing costs are likely to be cheaper, too.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is a practical electric SUV with an impressive range. ( Volkswagen )

How long does it take to charge?

4Motion versions of the ID.4 have a 175kW DC rapid charge peak speed, which can add 110 miles in under 10 minutes. Other versions have a slower 135kW speed.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Volkswagen ID.4 is better value than it was, with well-equipped Match trim offering plenty of extras. The jump from the 52kWh to the 77kWh battery is just £1,720.

Does Volkswagen replace batteries for free?

Volkswagen guarantees the ID.4 batteries for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The verdict: Volkswagen ID.4

The Volkswagen ID.4, a former World Car of the Year, received a welcome set of updates in late 2023 including flashy new infotainment, plus a new motor from the sleek VW ID.7 that makes it even better to drive.