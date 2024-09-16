SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

Who’d have thought that a van-based people carrier could be so much fun? But remembering that the ID. Buzz Cargo – the van version – is what the passenger version is based on makes this car all the more remarkable. It shows just how good the van version is too.

We can guarantee that people will smile at you when you’re driving a Buzz – which doesn’t happen in all that many cars. The car itself seems to smile, but it’s the reaction to this modern version of a retro theme that makes this car so appealing and stand out.

Let’s be honest: it’s not the greatest thing to drive. Its size makes it awkward enough in the five-seat version, before you even think about the extra 250mm of the seven-seat version. And it’s not the most efficient, either.

But if space and comfort is what you need for your family – or your business – the ID. Buzz could well be perfect.

How we tested

I ran an ID. Buzz as my main family car for a month or so, going on weekly shopping trips, motorway journeys to see relatives, station runs and even loading it up for a trip to the recycling centre. You could say I gave it a thorough workout.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz: From £59,035, Volkswagen.co.uk

The ID. Buzz is available with a choice of battery sizes, offering a range of up to 291 miles. ( Volkswagen )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Fun to be in and see, loads of space, comfort for all

Fun to be in and see, loads of space, comfort for all Cons: It’s big! And not the most efficient

It’s big! And not the most efficient Price range: £59,035 to £67,945

£59,035 to £67,945 Battery size: 77-86kWh

77-86kWh Maximum claimed range: 291 miles

291 miles Miles per kWh: 2.9

2.9 Maximum charging rate: 200kW

200kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.38

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The ID. Buzz range has recently been expanded to include a seven-seat version and a sporty (yes, really) GTX model. So there’s now a choice of batteries – either 77kWh or 86 kWh – with the larger battery only available on the longer, seven-seat versions that offers a claimed maximum range of 291 miles.

That bigger battery also boosts charging speeds; you can charge at up to 185kW with the 77kWh battery and 200kW with the 86kWh battery in seven-seat models. That means at the fastest rate you can get from five per cent charge up to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Think of the GTX as more of a sporty-looking model than an outright performance model, although a 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds is what an original hot hatchback would have been boasting about back in the day. You really don’t want to be tackling corners quickly – nor would your passengers thank you – as the tall body and heavy weight means this isn’t an agile vehicle.

But the driving position is good, the view out for everyone is superb and the ride quality of something that, remember, is van-based, is impressive – it’s a comfortable car for all.

Interior, practicality and boot space

If the style of the car doesn’t prove that Volkswagen has a sense of fun, the inside certainly does. The best bit about being based on a van is that van drivers need to have loads of spaces to put things – it is their office, after all. That’s carried over to the passenger car, so you’ve got a shelf to put things on, a wireless charging pad by the steering wheel, big door bins, charging points all over the place and it’s the same with cup holders.

Quality isn’t great, but it’s more than acceptable in this family-friendly type of vehicle – it’s not a luxury car.

VW’s ID. Buzz electric MPV offers seating for up to seven people. ( Volkswagen )

You might have to hang on to the steering wheel to haul yourself up into the driving seat, and rear passengers climb up once the electric, sliding doors are open, but once you’re in there you’ve got a commanding view – a bit like that in a Range Rover.

You can’t argue with the amount of space for passengers – including those in the back row of the seven-seat version – while there’s still decent boot room, too: 1,121 litres in the five-seat version and still a decent 306-litres in the seven-seat car.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Unfortunately, the ID. Buzz suffers the same infotainment foibles as the rest of VW’s electric car range. The 12.9-inch touchscreen looks nice enough and the graphics are clear, but the usability is just plain poor and on my car, it had a tendency to freeze occasionally too. Voice control didn’t really help, but at least there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to override many of the frustrations. It won’t stop you inadvertently turning up the volume or adjusting the temperature if you rest your thumb on what looks like a thumb rest, but actually controls those functions. It would help if it was lit at night, too.

Given all that, the standard audio system isn’t too bad. It’s certainly good enough to keep the kids happy. And you’ll be happy that all the usual car safety features are present and correct, while there are plenty of luxury features available, like a large glass roof on top-spec models, adaptive cruise control and advanced lighting options.

One work of advice though: make sure you get an ID. Buzz with Park Distance Control to help you when reversing. My car didn’t have that and I’d recommend that you make sure yours does.

Prices and running costs

The ID. Buzz isn’t cheap – but then it’s really in a class of one when it comes to what it actually offers; it doesn’t feel as van-like as some of its rivals. If you want to up the luxury kit and style, the GTX is worth looking at, although a price approaching £70,000 will make your eyes water!

Given the size and type of vehicle it is, don’t expect fantastic efficiency. The 291-mile range might seem a bit fanciful once you’re behind the wheel too, especially if you’ve got a full, heavy load on board. The reasonably-fast charging is a bonus though.

We recommend getting an ID. Buzz with Park Distance Control to help you when reversing. ( Volkswagen )

Volkswagen ID. Buzz rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

You can charge at up to 185kW with the 77kWh battery and 200kW with the 86kWh battery in seven-seat models, so you can get from 5 per cent charge up to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Starting at just under £60,000 the ID. Buzz isn’t cheap – but what else can put such a grin on you and your family’s faces at this money?

Does Volkswagen replace batteries for free?

Like all other VW ID models, batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The ID. Buzz is a car that just makes people smile – and smiling is good! It’s not the best car to drive, although the driving position is a bit Range Rover-ish, but it’s hugely practical and everyone just loves it.