Volkswagen ID. 7 review: The best electric car Volkswagen makes

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

If range is what you want most from your EV, then the Volkswagen ID. 7 should definitely be on your shopping list, especially with some of the leasing deals we’ve seen the car offered at recently. Go for the Pro S Match model and the claimed range is a whopping claimed 436 miles – way ahead of what a Tesla Model 3 will offer you.

The ID. 7 is also a clear indication that Volkswagen – at last – is on the right path when it comes to EVs. It may be dull to look at, but its talents are thankfully more than skin deep.

There are two other areas where the ID. 7 really stands out, as well as the range, and they both come under the heading of comfort. There is loads of space in the back seats, while the ride is truly limo-like – it feels more like a Mercedes than many Mercedes models do these days.

The tech count is good, too, but one area VW still falls behind is on the usability of its touchscreens – even in the ID. 7 it’s still not good enough.

How we tested

My time in an ID. 7 was spent in Germany as part of judging the prestigious Golden Steering Wheel Awards. So, I spent time assessing the car on faster roads – where the ID. 7 is likely to spend most of its time – as well as on shorter journeys. I also travelled in the back, which – in the ID. 7 – is recommended.

Volkswagen ID. 7: From £51,550, Volkswagen.co.uk

With a top claimed range of up to 436 miles, the Volkswagen ID.7 is a long-distance EV cruiser. ( Volkswagen )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Long range, smooth ride, loads of space

Long range, smooth ride, loads of space Cons: Dull looks, infotainment not great

Dull looks, infotainment not great Price range: £51,550 to £61,980

£51,550 to £61,980 Battery size: 77kWh to 86kWh

77kWh to 86kWh Maximum claimed range: 436 miles

436 miles Miles per kWh: 4.54

4.54 Maximum charging rate: 175kW

175kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.82

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are three ID. 7 models to choose from, but only two battery sizes. The entry Pro Match model gets a 77kWh battery for a 381-mile claimed range, but the excellent Pro S Match is only a few thousand pounds more (and actually cheaper on some lease deals we’ve seen), yet gets an 86kWh battery for a hugely impressive 436-mile claimed range.

At the top of the range is the new performance model, the ID. 7 GTX, which uses the same 86kWh battery, but the range drops to a still impressive 365 miles – the price you pay for a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds. Although the GTX still benefits from the comfort and space of the other models, we don’t think we’d bother paying the £6,500 for the sportier look of the GTX, slightly improved handling and a faster sprint time.

One thing that’s not especially fast is the charging time – a 175kW maximum charging speed isn’t much to write home about these days.

The ID. 7’s forte, though, is as a relaxed cruiser – although it’s pretty comfortable around town, too. It’s seriously quiet, the seats are comfortable and it’s one of the most comfortable EVs over bumpy roads.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Volkswagen has listened to and acted on criticism of the quality of materials found in its other ID electric cars – they just didn’t feel like Volkswagens inside. So the ID. 7 is much improved, with a smart, simplistic design and plenty of high-quality materials used inside – it’s Volkswagen back on form.

It also ticks all the boxes when it comes to getting passengers and luggage on board – we could imagine the ID. 7 becoming a favourite on Europe’s taxi ranks. The rear doors open wide and there’s loads of head, shoulder and knee room in the back.

Things are just as good for your bags. The ID. 7’s hatch opens wide and high, revealing 532-litres of space – ideal for a fair few cases to or from the airport. The rear seats fold easily and there’s some hidden storage under the floor that’s ideal for your charging cables.

There are even plenty of storage spaces at the front and back, although it’s not up to ID. Buzz standards on that score.

Volkswagen’s ID.7 electric saloon offers generous amounts of rear legroom. ( Volkswagen )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

This is where the ID. 7 story starts to fall apart a bit. All the ingredients are there, but they’re not put together as well as you’d hope.

The 15-inch central touchscreen looks good enough and runs VW’s latest software, so it’s better than it was but still way off the standard of the class best, like Tesla. You might still rest your thumb at the bottom of the screen and inadvertently increase the volume or turn the temperature down – whoever thought it was a good idea to put volume and heater controls where they are should try living with the car.

The kit count is pretty good – every model gets massaging seats, keyless access and a head-up display, in keeping with the car’s luxury theme. But there really should be a more premium sound system available in such a car, rather than the Harman Kardon sound system that’s on offer.

Prices and running costs

Like so many electric cars, the biggest problem that the ID. 7 has is that no matter how good it is – and it is good – there’s a Tesla out there that’s just a bit better, a bit cheaper and has the back-up of the Supercharger network.

Not everyone wants a Tesla, though, in which case the ID. 7 is an outstanding choice – reasonably efficient so it won’t cost too much to charge up that often and with insurance that’s likely to be slightly cheaper than a Tesla’s.

And although deals change, some of the leasing rates we’ve seen on the ID. 7 make it look even more tempting.

Boot space is generous in the Volkswagen ID.7. You get 532 litres with the seats up. ( Volkswagen )

Volkswagen ID. 7 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a DC fast charger, the ID. 7 will charge at speeds up to 175kW – so with a charge level as low as 5 per cent, you can get up to 80 per cent again in about 28 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The starting price of £51,550 for the ID. 7 is more expensive than its equivalent Tesla Model 3, but on some of the leasing deals we’ve seen at under £300 a month, it’s definitely worth it.

Does VW replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty. Keep the car serviced and VW will take care of any battery problems in that time.

The verdict: Volkswagen ID. 7

I reckon the ID. 7 is the best electric car Volkswagen makes. It may not quite measure up to the Tesla Model 3 – mostly because of the price – but it feels in many ways like a mini-Mercedes because it’s so comfortable.