Tesla Model 3 review: Still setting the standard for EVs

The Tesla Model 3 is currently our favourite electric car, offering a blend of performance, technology, a long range and excellent value. With its minimalist yet sophisticated design, the Model 3 looks and feels modern, both inside and out.

The interior is dominated by a large touchscreen that controls nearly all vehicle functions – it may not suit everyone’s preference for knobs and buttons but works better than you might think. In the desire to be as minimalist as possible, there are no stalks behind the steering wheel. You use buttons on the wheel to indicate, while wipers (should) come on automatically.

The driving experience is where the latest Model 3 really shines, with the expected impressive acceleration and a smooth ride, making it a pleasure to drive in and out of town.

Range anxiety is mitigated massively by Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network, and the latest car’s range is up there with the very best. These new, German-built Model 3s also seem to answer previous criticisms over fit and finish, although still some way off the best from the premium brands.

With a starting price of under £40,000 the Model 3 is a real thorn in the side of most other EVs beating many for range, technology, comfort and driver appeal.

How we tested

I covered over 500 miles in a Model 3 over a week, enjoying the twisting roads of Lincolnshire and the clogged streets of London, using the Supercharger network and taking care of family duties where the Model 3 performed brilliantly.

Tesla Model 3: From £39,990, Tesla.com

The latest Model 3 is much more comfortable to drive than the older car ( Tesla )

Independent rating: 10/10

Pros: Brilliant tech, good to drive, efficient, Supercharger Network

Brilliant tech, good to drive, efficient, Supercharger Network Cons: No Apple CarPlay option

No Apple CarPlay option Price range: £39,990 to £59,990

£39,990 to £59,990 Battery size: 60 - 75kWh (usable)

60 - 75kWh (usable) Maximum claimed range: 390 miles

390 miles Miles per kWh: 4.7

4.7 Maximum charging rate: 170kW

170kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.47

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Tesla Model 3’s battery, range, charging capabilities and performance are central to its appeal. The Model 3 comes in three versions starting with the rear-wheel drive model with a 318-mile range and 0-60mph time of 5.8 seconds. Our pic would be the Long Range all-wheel drive model, which boasts an impressive range of up to 390 miles on a single charge, while the Performance model offers scintillating acceleration of 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds, while the range drops to a still reasonable 390 miles.

The latest Model 3 is much more comfortable to drive than the older cars with a more compliant ride. If you choose the Performance model and you even get adaptive dampers, which you can set to offer a more comfort- or sport-orientated ride. There’s also a track mode on the Performance, should you wish to take your Model 3 on a track day, although don’t expect the battery to return its usual efficiency driving it fast for long.

Charging the Model 3 is made even more convenient thanks to Tesla’s proprietary Supercharger network, which enables rapid charging, giving you up to 172 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Home charging is also straightforward, with a full charge typically taking 8-10 hours on a standard home charger, making overnight charging practical.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Tesla Model 3’s interior is a showcase of minimalist design, featuring a clean, uncluttered cabin dominated by a 15-inch touchscreen that controls nearly all vehicle functions. Some may find the reliance on the touchscreen a bit annoying, while there isn’t even a traditional indicator stalk – buttons on the steering wheel take care of indicating. Much as the idea of the over-reliance on the touchscreen might fill you with horror, once you get used to it, it actually works quite well and the car will even predict whether you should be in park, reverse or drive if you want it to.

The Model 3 offers decent space for four passengers, five at a push. The rear seats fold flat to increase the boot space, which is a reasonable 425 litres split between the front trunk (frunk) and the rear boot. However, the boot opening is relatively narrow, which can make loading larger items challenging, despite the overall spaciousness.

Build quality is much improved over older models with the German-built Model 3s having a much better reputation for reliability, too.

The Tesla Model 3’s cutting-edge infotainment system is focused on the 15-inch touchscreen ( Steve Fowler )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Tesla Model 3’s tech is one of its best features, with a cutting-edge infotainment system focused on the 15-inch touchscreen. This screen serves as the command centre for nearly all functions, including navigation, climate control, and media, with an interface that is responsive and intuitive – it’s even the display for the speedo and will show you exactly what the car sees in the world around it: cars, vans, trucks, cyclists and pedestrians. The navigation system is particularly advanced, with real-time traffic updates and route planning that incorporates Tesla’s Supercharger network.

The Model 3’s audio system is developed in house and is actually really impressive. It plays through a 17-speaker setup with streaming services like Spotify integrated seamlessly, YouTube and Netflix so you can stream content while charging and even fun and games that include the famous fart sound generator to shock passers by.

In addition, the Model 3 includes over-the-air software updates, which continuously enhance functionality and introduce new features. However, the heavy reliance on the touchscreen for controls may not appeal to all drivers, and there’s no option of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity.

Prices and running costs

The Tesla Model 3 is competitively priced given the technology and quality on offer and stacks up well against rivals. Tesla isn’t averse to running offers, either, with zero per cent finance deals available, although Tesla prices and deals are known for varying frequently and without notice.

Running costs are notably lower than traditional petrol vehicles, with savings on fuel and reduced maintenance due to fewer moving parts. Charging costs are relatively low, especially when using home charging or Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Insurance is still an issue, but premiums are expected to fall as the insurance industry gets to know more about EVs and how they can be repaired.

Charging costs are relatively low, especially when using home charging or Tesla’s Supercharger network ( Steve Fowler )

Tesla Model 3 rivals

Polestar 2

BMW i4

VW ID. 7

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a Supercharger fast charger, you can add up to 175 miles in just 15 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

With a starting price at under £40,000 the Model 3 is great value - it makes other EVs look expensive

Does Tesla replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty - any defects in that time should come under the warranty as long as the car has been maintained according to the manufacturer’s schedule.

The verdict: Tesla Model 3

Whenever I’m asked for an electric car recommendation, the answer so often is the Tesla Model 3. It does all the day-to-day things you need, but adds in a great range, amazing tech and the benefit of the Supercharger network - all at a price other car makers struggle to match.