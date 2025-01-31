Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal: Which electric family car is best?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texsla might be the world’s best-known electric car company, but it isn’t quite the biggest – that title goes to Chinese carmaker BYD.

Although only landing in the UK market in 2024, BYD has been in business since 1995 and its automotive division has been producing vehicles since 2002. It battled with Tesla throughout 2024 for the title of world's biggest EV maker, and currently sells four different models in the UK.

Here we are comparing the Tesla Model 3 with the BYD Seal. The former needs little instruction, although it underwent a significant facelift in 2024 to usher in new styling, a revised interior and improvements to both performance and efficiency.

In the other corner we have the BYD Seal, which is a similarly sized and similarly priced electric saloon car. It’s almost as quick as the Model 3, charges just as rapidly, and has a more conventional interior, but offers a little less range. Which is best? Read on to find out.

How we tested and compared

We have driven both cars on a variety of roads in the UK, and in the case of the Tesla Model 3 we have also used a second-hand vehicle as our own for several months. When driving both cars we paid close attention to their design, performance, range, comfort, practicality and technology.

Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal: Specs

Tesla Model 3

open image in gallery The Tesla Model 3 is priced from £39,990 ( Tesla )

Independent rating: 10/10

Pros : Brilliant tech, good to drive, efficient, Supercharger network

: Brilliant tech, good to drive, efficient, Supercharger network Cons : Doesn’t have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

: Doesn’t have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Battery size : 60 to 75 kWh

: 60 to 75 kWh Maximum claimed range : 436 miles

: 436 miles Miles per kWh : 4.7

: 4.7 Maximum charging rate : 170 kW

: 170 kW Dimensions: 4,720mm long x 1,850mm wide x 1,441mm tall

BYD Seal

open image in gallery The BYD Seal is priced from £45,695 ( BYD )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros : Up-market styling, good range and efficiency, fully-loaded as standard

: Up-market styling, good range and efficiency, fully-loaded as standard Cons : Pricier than some rivals, infotainment can be fiddly, quicker model isn’t worth it

: Pricier than some rivals, infotainment can be fiddly, quicker model isn’t worth it Battery size : 82.5 kWh

: 82.5 kWh Maximum claimed range : 354 miles

: 354 miles Miles per kWh : 4.5

: 4.5 Maximum charging rate : 150 kW

: 150 kW Dimensions: 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide, 1,460mm tall

Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal: Price

There are four distinct variants of Model 3, but just two of the BYD Seal. The Tesla starts at £39,990 for the entry-level car, simply called Rear-Wheel Drive, owing to its single motor drivetrain. Above this sits the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, which is priced from £44,990 and also has a single motor, but is fitted with a larger battery that increases range from 318 to 436 miles.

Next is the Long Range All-Wheel Drive, which is priced from £49,990 and has two motors instead of one. It has slightly less range than the previous car, but is quicker to 60 mph (4.2 seconds vs 4.9, or 5.8 for the base model). Finally, the most expensive Model 3 is the Performance All-Wheel Drive, which costs £59,990 and cuts the 0-60 mph time to just 2.9 seconds. Range also falls, to 328 miles.

The BYD Seal offering is simpler, with just the £45,695 Seal Design and the £48,695 Seal Excellent AWD to pick from. Both have the same battery but the cheaper model has a single motor driving the rear wheels, while the pricier car has two motors and all-wheel-drive.

Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal: Range, charging and performance

Both cars have a claimed range of over 350 miles – and in the case of the Model 3, over 430 miles when you go for the bigger battery, single-motor variant. As ever with electric cars, your mileage will vary, and maximum range is affected by speed, driving style and ambient temperature, among other variables.

open image in gallery Updated in 2024, the Model 3's build quality has improved markedly ( Tesla )

The two cars also fill their batteries at a similar speed, although at 170 kW the Tesla’s maximum charge rate is slightly better than the 150 kW of the BYD. Tesla says the battery can take on up to 172 miles of range in 15 minutes, while BYD says the Seal’s battery charges from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 37 minutes.

Tesla cars have always been known for their rapid acceleration, and while this is also true of the Model 3, the BYD Seal isn’t too far behind. The base-level Seal has a 0-62 mph time of 5.9 seconds, and the more powerful dual-motor version cuts that time to just 3.8 seconds – a number BYD is so proud of, it appears as a badge on the back of the car.

open image in gallery At 453 litres, the BYD Seal has slightly more storage than the Tesla. ( BYD )

By comparison, the entry-level Model 3 completes the standard sprint in 5.8 seconds – a tenth quicker than the base BYD Seal. But take the quicker version of the Seal, which costs £48,695, and compare it to the £49,990 Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive, and it’s the BYD that is quicker, by 0.4 seconds.

The 2.9-second 0-60 mph time of the Model 3 Performance is, plainly, in an entirely different league of performance.

Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal: Driving impressions

The current Tesla Model 3 arrived in 2024 and included a host of upgrades over its predecessor. It rides better, is more comfortable, and feels better made than earlier examples of Model 3. It’s also quicker than ever, while boasting greater refinement than the first-generation Model 3, which launched back in 2017.

The BYD Seal also offers decent refinement and comfort, although we recommend going for the less powerful of the two options. It might sound fun to go for the quick one, especially when it’s only slightly more expensive, but there’s little else to mark this out as a sports saloon, and it isn’t going to trouble similarly quick options from Germany any time soon.

The Seal is a comfortable and softly sprung car, so doesn’t really benefit from extra power. We’re not sure we would quite call it luxurious, but it gets the basics right and as long as you don’t ask too much from the chassis, it performs well.

The Tesla wins this category, but only just. It feels more composed than the BYD – a clear indication that this is a second-generation car with maturity and extra development time on its side.

Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal: Interior, practicality and tech

For the new Model 3, Tesla grabbed the minimalism dial and turned it all the way up to 11. The cabin of the old car was already spartan enough, but now there’s even less going on in here. It looks good, in a clean and clinical sort of way, and there’s no denying the spacious and airy feel of the Model 3.

But, arguably, Tesla has gone too far with its removal of both the indicator and windscreen wiper stalks. These have been replaced by buttons on the steering wheel and, while you do eventually get used to them, they are a big step backwards for no apparent benefit other than cost-saving. It’s a shame, because the interior is otherwise very good.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model 3's interior has a dashboard display and...nothing else. ( Tesla )

Everything is on the 15-inch central touchscreen, which might annoy some drivers, but Tesla’s all-digital approach is among the better examples we’ve seen. The system is intuitive and responsive, and Tesla’s mapping system with charge station routing is the best in the business. It doesn’t have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto though, which is a shame.

Total storage space in the front and rear boots is a combined 425 litres with the rear seats up, although the rear boot opening is relatively narrow, so loading large items can be a challenge. Build quality is much improved over the older version of Model 3, and the newer, German-built cars have a better reputation for reliability too.

Over in the BYD Seal, and the interior is one that has a similarly clean and minimal but stylish aesthetic. The diamond-quilted seats are comfortable, visibility is good and we liked the panoramic glass roof.

open image in gallery The interior of the BYD Seal features a rotating 15.4-inch touchscreen display. ( BYD )

As with the Model 3, the Seal essentially comes fully-loaded as standard. Features include a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger and front seats that are electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated, and there’s an ambient lighting system too. Storage space is similar to the Tesla, with 400 litres at the rear and 53 litres under the bonnet of the both the single- and dual-motor variants.

The BYD loses points for its infotainment system, which just isn’t as slick as in the Tesla. And, while it has a driver display behind the steering wheel (which the Model 3 lacks), the resolution is quite low and the cluttered interface isn’t as clear as we’d like it to be. Finally, the central 15.6-inch screen rotates from landscape to portrait with the press of a button. Why? We’re not really sure, but BYD suggests some functions look better in one orientation or the other.

Lastly, the BYD has wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can mostly side-step the company’s own navigation and entertainment system.

Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal: Verdict

The BYD Seal scored a respectable 7/10 when we reviewed it in 2024. This is a good score considering the car comes from a lesser-known brand, and for some buyers it will be the preferred option, especially if you don’t wish to buy into Tesla and brand Musk.

But there’s no denying the winner here, and it’s the Model 3. Our EV editor gave it a full 10/10 when he reviewed it in 2024, praising its technology, efficiency, driving dynamics and the Supercharger network, which works better than any other charge network, and is often considerably cheaper than its rivals too. We just wish Tesla would follow every other carmaker and embrace Apple CarPlay…