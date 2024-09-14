Polestar 2 review: An electric and eclectic mid-sized SUV

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

Spun out of Volvo and owned by Chinese automotive giant Geely, Polestar arrived in 2020 and has quickly grown into a respected EV maker from Sweden.

The 2 is its first fully-electric car and impresses with smart design, good build quality and the promise of up to 406 miles of range. The latter increased notably with a facelift in 2023 that also increased the maximum charge speed to just over 200 kW. It also has an impressive Android infotainment system by Google (plus there’s Apple CarPlay) and it drives well too, with a sporty poise.

However, that final attribute translates into a ride that can be overly firm at times, while rear cabin space feels tight with four adults onboard. Optional extras like an improved sound system are bundled into packs that, while convenient and sometimes discounted, can quickly add to the overall price.

How we test

I have driven several examples of Polestar 2 since it arrived back in 2020, including the single-motor and dual-motor versions, and the 2022 facelift, which gained 20 percent extra range and more performance.

Polestar 2: From £44,950, Polestar.com

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are four models of Polestar 2. The base model has a smaller, 69 kWh battery and a single motor driving the rear wheels; it has a range of up to 368 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds. Above this sits a version with the same single motor but a larger battery, giving it an impressive maximum range of 406 miles and a slightly quicker 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds.

Then there’s a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version of Polestar 2, which has a range of 368 miles and a noticeably quicker 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. Finally, this car can be ordered with the ‘Performance pack’ which increases power and lowers the 0-60 mph time to 4.0 seconds, but also impacts the range, which falls to 352 miles.

The smaller battery charges at up to 135 kW and takes as little as 34 minutes to fill from 10 to 80 percent at a public DC charger. The larger 82 kWh battery charges at up to 205 kW and lowers that fill time to 28 minutes. Both take between seven and eight hours to fully charge via an 11 kW home wallbox.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Polestar 2 is a five-seat, four-door car with a cabin that looks and feels of high quality. Several interior fabric options are available, including animal welfare-traced Nappa leather and a vegan material called WeaveTech. Heated seats with partial electrical adjustment come as standard, while fully-electric adjustment and seat ventilation are part of the Plus pack, which normally costs £4,000 but was free at the time of writing.

As with most other EVs, the Polestar 2’s interior is devoid of physical controls for the cabin temperature and most vehicle settings, since these are accessed via the central touchscreen. Physical buttons remain on the steering wheel, thankfully, and the Polestar 2 has traditional stalks for the wipers, lights and indicators, unlike the Tesla Model 3. There’s also a traditional gear selector and the cabin is generally one that feels approachable and familiar, even if this is your first EV.

Rear headroom is compromised by the sloping roofline, but the 2 is otherwise a pleasant place to spend many hours. The boot capacity is 407 litres and the frunk under the bonnet offers an extra 41 litres.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Polestar 2 runs Google’s Android Automotive infotainment system, which gives native access to Google Maps, Spotify, the Play store and voice control with Google Assistant. It’s an excellent system that works well, especially once you are logged in with your existing Google account. iPhone users are also catered for, as CarPlay can run within Android Automotive.

Polestar’s user interface is one of the better ones, with settings menus that are clean, clear and simple to navigate at a glance – although, as with any modern car, some acclimatisation is required. This all runs on an 11.2-inch touchscreen, and there’s also a digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel. Other tech includes four USB-C ports and a 15-watt wireless phone charger.

A premium sound system by Harman Kardon is available, but only if you purchase the £4,000 Plus pack, which also includes a panoramic glass roof, enhanced interior lighting, fully-electric front seats, a heated steering wheel, and the ability to use your smartphone as the key.

Prices and running costs

At the time of writing, Polestar is offering up to £9,000 off the Polestar 2, by lowering prices across the board and including the £4,000 Plus pack for free. Normally, the car starts at £44,950 and runs up to £57,950 plus optional extras. We would recommend skipping the cheapest variant and instead go for the long-range, single-motor car, which offers over 400 miles of range for just under £49,000.

Running costs are low if you try to avoid expensive public chargers – something you’re more likely to achieve in the Polestar 2 than some other EVs, given its generous range and efficiency.

Polestar 2 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

A 2023 facelift increased the Polestar 2’s maximum charge rate to 205 kW. This means it can fill from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 28 minutes (or 34 minutes for the smaller battery, which can only charge at 135 kW). Charging with a wallbox at home takes between seven and eight hours for both variants.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Polestar 2 is priced from £44,950, but the company sometimes runs deals and discounts. All four variants were reduced at the time of writing, as well as the Plus pack, with total savings being up to £9,000.

Does Polestar replace batteries for free?

The Polestar 2 comes with a battery warranty that lasts for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. If the battery’s maximum capacity falls below 70 percent in those eight years, Polestar will replace the battery for free.

The verdict: Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is a stylish and sophisticated Swedish EV. I’ve always liked how it looks, inside and out, and the Android system with Google Maps works well. The single-motor, big-battery model is the one to buy.