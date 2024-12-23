Tesla Model Y review: A spacious electric alternative to the Model 3 now with seven seats

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The Tesla Model Y may be about to be replaced by a new model codenamed Tesla Model Y Juniper, but for now if you need more space and a larger boot than the Model 3, then Tesla’s Model Y is the car for you. The Model Y now comes with the added bonus of an extra couple of seats as an option: for £2,500 you can get two small seats that fold out of the boot floor for a little extra practicality.

The Model Y doesn’t ride as smoothly as its close relative, we’d recommend a test drive over familiar roads to make sure you can live with the bumpy ride (which is even worse in the back), but the Model Y still has access to the best charging network there is, while offering good range and efficiency, plenty of performance even in its base specification, and a host of technology that betters just about every other car on the road.

We recommend avoiding the Performance version, since it is more expensive and has less range than the less powerful dual-motor car. But also because this family-orientated SUV isn’t an EV that benefits from ballistic acceleration. Save your money and go for either of the long range models and enjoy a car that nails almost every aspect of being an EV.

How we tested

We’ve driven many different Model Ys, most recently the seven-seat Long Range All-Wheel Drive model which we put to the test with seven people on board - including adults in the third row. We drove in and around London and the South East, taking in motorways, A- and B-roads plus plenty of town work.

Tesla Model Y: From £44,990, Tesla.com

open image in gallery The Model Y’s interior is vast, with masses of space and now seating for up to seven people ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Good range and efficiency, excellent charging infrastructure, spacious boot

Good range and efficiency, excellent charging infrastructure, spacious boot Cons: Hard ride, no separate driver display, limited legroom when seven-seat option is specified

Hard ride, no separate driver display, limited legroom when seven-seat option is specified Price range: £46,990 to £59,990

£46,990 to £59,990 Battery size: 75 kWh

75 kWh Maximum claimed range: 319 to 373 miles

319 to 373 miles Miles per kWh: 3.59

3.59 Maximum charging rate: 210 kW

210 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.87

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

As of the latest face-lift in October 2024, there are three versions of Tesla Model Y, called Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (a new addition to the line-up with, as the name suggests, the longest range we’ve yet seen in a Model Y), Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and Performance All-Wheel Drive. The entry-level car has a range of 373 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds. The mid-range car has a range of 331 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds, and finally the flagship Model Y Performance has a range of 319 miles and completes the sprint to 60 in a supercar-like 3.5 seconds.

All three have access to Tesla’s fantastic Supercharger charging network, which fills the Y’s battery at up to 210 kW.

All variants feel plenty quick enough during everyday driving, while the Performance is seriously quick; honestly, it’s more potent than a car like this ever needs to be, so we think you are best saving your money and going for one of the Long Range models instead. Even those cars are swift with instant acceleration and one-pedal driving with the car starting to slow as soon as you lift off the accelerator (helping to send energy back to the battery through the brakes).

Visibility forward is excellent, but the shallow rear screen means the view out of the back window isn’t great. However, there are loads of cameras that help when manouvring, while the Tesla will do some of that itself with its enhanced autopilot semi-autonomous technology.

Being taller and heavier, the Model Y doesn’t drive as nicely as the Model 3 on which it is based, with the ride being overly firm for our liking – do take the car for a long test drive to make sure you can live with the car over bumps.

Interior, practicality and boot space

In standard form, the Model Y’s interior is vast, with masses of space for all five occupants and a huge, 854-litre boot, plus an extra 117 litres of space under the bonnet. Adding the seven seats doesn’t diminish the boot space, the seats are hidden in the boot floor and you can still fold the second row of seats flat at the touch of a button for van-like space.

The middle row in the seven-seater car will slide forward, which you’ll have to do if you want to use the rearmost seats; without that compromise there will be zero legroom in the third row. It is possible to get adults into the back row and second row simultaneously, but there’s not much legroom in either row then. And headroom for adults is extremely limited in the third row with heads touching the glass of the rear screen – as you can see in our video below.

Assuming you’re only going to allow kids to use the third row, things will be fine – they’ll probably find it easier to clamber over the middle seats, which slide and tilt forward with electrical assistance. You’ll still have to move the middle row forward using the bar underneath the seat, though, to give anyone in the back row at least a little legroom. It’s best to think of the rearmost seats as for occasional use only.

Otherwise, the spacious interior feels even more so thanks to the standard-fit panoramic glass roof, and how Tesla’s minimalist design ethos strips the cabin back to the basics. It’s smart without feeling sparse, with a good amount of storage including cubby holes, cup holders (in the third row, too) and a couple of wireless phone chargers below the large, central dashboard display. There is no driver diaplay or instrument panel behind the steering wheel and, in an unusual move for a tech-first carmaker, no head-up display either. Interior trim options are limited to black seats with wood details, or white with silver for an extra £1,100.

open image in gallery To get any legroom in the rearmost seats of the Tesla Model Y you have to move the middle row forward ( Steve Fowler )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

This is where the Model Y really gets into its stride. The single, 15-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard handles everything from mapping and music, to the air conditioning, windscreen defrosting and vehicle settings. It also gives access to games and video streaming services to use while parked at a charger.

Tesla cars do not have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which can be frustrating if that’s what you’re used to, but their own operating system works very well. This is especially true of the navigation, which tells you which Tesla Supercharger stations to stop at, and for exactly how long, to reach your destination – your car will be prepped to accept an immediate fast charge, too. How the Supercharger network is integrated with the car (along with its low cost and ease of use) will for many be a good enough reason to buy a Model Y over its closest rivals.

Although unbranded, the 14-speaker stereo is also pretty good, and there’s a whole range of music streaming apps built in, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal, plus Apple Podcasts, Audible and a conventional radio. There are also numerous games and fun things to do through the infotainment system to keep you amused while you’re waiting for a charge.

Prices and running costs

The build quality issues of Teslas seem to be in the past now that most UK cars are built in the brand new factory in Germany, so the cars represent better value than ever. This remains true with the Model Y, which starts at £46,990 for the single-motor model with 373 miles of range. The all-wheel-drive (331 miles) version costs an extra £5,000, while the much quicker Performance variant is priced from £59,990.

As always, electric cars can be very cheap to run if you charge them at home on a low-cost energy traffic. Tesla’s Supercharger network costs more, but can still be significantly cheaper than most other high-speed networks, at around 30p to 50p per kWh, depending on location and time of day

open image in gallery Build quality of latest Teslas is much improved. Model Y gets black or optional white leather interior ( Steve Fowler )

Tesla Model Y rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

As with all EVs, charge speeds vary depending on how full the battery is, as well as its temperature and the power of the charger being used. When plugged into Tesla’s Supercharger, the Model Y can fill at up to 210 kW. Generally speaking, that’s enough to add about 150 miles of range in 15 minutes. A full charge from an 11 kW charger at home takes about 10.5 hours.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Priced from £46,990, the Tesla Model Y delivers a lot of bang for your buck. The spacious interior, big boot, long range and fantastic Tesla Supercharger network are all stand-out reasons to consider this EV as your next car. However, unless cabin and boot space are your biggest priorities, look instead at the Model 3; it’s a bit smaller, cheaper and rides better.

The verdict: Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is spacious, efficient and easy to drive, with access to Tesla’s class-leading navigation and charge network integration. The new seven-seat version gives it added practicality – although the rearmost seats are best for children rather than adults. We still have reservations over the ride quality, which is very firm, otherwise it’s another hugely tempting model from Tesla.