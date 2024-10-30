SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Kia’s updates to the EV6 may be subtle, but the little tweaks here and there have made one of the most popular EVs even more desirable.

Starting on the outside, Kia’s ‘Star Map’ LED lighting signature first seen on the Kia EV9 makes its way onto the EV6. Where it used to look like the front and rear had been designed by different people who’d never met, the updates make the whole design look more cohesive and more attractive. Tweaks to the bumper and grille improve the look, too, as does the new Wolf Grey paint option.

The bigger battery provides a welcome boost to range, it charges even more quickly than before and tweaks to the interior smarten up the cabin. It’s generally roomy inside, although the rear door aperture can catch you out (and your head) and the sunroof-equipped GT-Line S models lose some headroom in the front.

The EV6 has always been a great car to drive – and quick too, since the all-wheel drive models get extra power – while the ride is a smidgen more comfortable than before.

How we tested

We’ve spent lots of time in an EV6 and have a thorough understanding of what it’s like to live with. We drove the latest models on a variety of country and town roads, and on the motorway, while also reminding ourselves of the space on offer in the rear seats and the boot.

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The bigger 84kWh battery in the new EV6 (up from 77kWh) provides a welcome boost in range for the EV6, with a new claimed maximum of 361 miles in rear-drive Air and GT-Line cars, dropping to 324 miles in the GT-Line S with all-wheel drive.

Those all-wheel drive cars do get more performance, though, with the twin motors producing 320bhp to get the car from 0-62mph in a swift 5.3 seconds. Rear-drive, single-motor cars make do with 225bhp, although they still feel pretty quick with their 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds.

The EV6 is a really good car to drive quickly, too, with excellent body control, plenty of grip and responsive steering – it’ll certainly put a smile on your face. And although our GT-Line S test car rode on smart 20-inch wheels, the ride is marginally more compliant than the previous-generation EV6 – still firm, but mostly comfortable and communicative.

If you can find a suitably fast charger, the EV6’s 800-volt tech means you can charge at up to 258kW (up from 239 on the previous model), meaning the new battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Kia says that also translates to 214 miles added in 15 minutes. A heat pump, which improves range in cold weather, is only available as an option on GT-Line S models.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The new EV6 has done away with the piano black interior trim that used to be a magnet for finger marks. In its place is a smarter and more upmarket brushed silver finish. Fingers can still leave their mark on the new fingerprint recognition system, which lets you start the car without the key.

A stylish new steering wheel – still with controls for audio and cruise control functions – gives the interior a sportier feel, while the quality reaffirms Kia’s position as a real rival to premium brands in the EV space.

Once you’re inside, the space is fine in the front and back, but with two caveats: firstly, if you’re tall and you go for a GT-Line S model with the sunroof, you might find your hair brushing against the roofline, as the sunroof reduces room. Other models are fine in that regard. And secondly, the rear door opening is surprisingly shallow – you may catch your head on it as you get in and out, and it’s not the easiest when putting a kid into their child seat.

There’s a decent amount of boot space, with 490 litres of capacity – enough for a couple of extra-large cases – or you can fold the back seats down to get 1,290 litres of load space.

open image in gallery The interior is the same as before, with a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays ( Kia )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

There’s no change to much of the in-car tech in the new EV6, so the twin 12.3-inch screens that gently curve around the driver are still the same. The displays are crisp and clear, and the touchscreen is easy to use, too, while there’s wireless (or wired, if you prefer) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless mobile phone charging in GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

There are separate touch-sensitive climate controls under the screen for cabin temperature and fan speed, but you have to hit another touch-sensitive pad to toggle between these and a row of shortcut keys for major functions. Toggling also switches the volume knob into one to adjust the temperature. It’s all a bit of a faff when you’re on the move.

Our GT-Line S car had an excellent 14-speaker Meridian sound system on board and a head-up display, while all models get a decent roster of advanced safety kit, and one of the better adaptive cruise control systems that’ll also change lanes for you when it’s safe to do so.

Prices and running costs

The EV6 has the same problem as every other similarly priced EV – it’s undercut by the Tesla Model 3. But if you don’t want a Tesla, the EV6 is one of the better alternatives, with prices starting at £45,575 for the model with the longest range – which, at 361 miles, goes further than the cheapest Model 3 (£39,990 and 318 miles).

Given the performance and kit on offer in the all-wheel drive GT-Line S model, £58,125 is reasonable value, too.

Our experience in the EV6 – and other Kia models – suggests that the range claims and efficiency are likely to be more reliable that in many other electric cars.

open image in gallery Priced from £45,575, the new EV6 is a rival to the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 ( Kia )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 350kW fast charger, the EV6 can charge at 258kW. At that rate, the battery can fill from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Starting at £45,575 the EV6 is more expensive than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, but will go further. The top-spec GT-Line S with all-wheel drive is good value for the performance and kit you get at £58,125.

Does Kia replace batteries for free?

As with almost all EVs, the EV6 battery is covered for eight years and 100,000 miles, while Kia still has its impressive seven-year warranty on the car as a whole.

The verdict: Kia EV6

The visual updates may be small but make the design of the car look more cohesive than before – I like it a lot more to look at. It’s got a Tesla-beating EV range, too.