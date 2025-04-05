Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Canadian parliament on lockdown amid large police presence: ‘Lock all doors and hide’

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Saturday 05 April 2025 16:44 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

The East Block of Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital of Ottawa was placed on lockdown as the Parliamentary Protective Service issued an emergency alert on Saturday.

The alert urged people to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide,” according to the National Post.

Those not in the area were told to “stay away until further notice.”

“Do not travel to locations under lockdown,” the alert added.

At least a dozen vehicles from the Parliamentary Protective Service and Ottawa Police surrounded the East Block, and access to the area was closed, including to pass holders, the Post reported.

More follows...

