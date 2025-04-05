Canadian parliament on lockdown amid large police presence: ‘Lock all doors and hide’

The East Block of Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital of Ottawa was placed on lockdown as the Parliamentary Protective Service issued an emergency alert on Saturday.
The alert urged people to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide,” according to the National Post.
Those not in the area were told to “stay away until further notice.”
“Do not travel to locations under lockdown,” the alert added.
At least a dozen vehicles from the Parliamentary Protective Service and Ottawa Police surrounded the East Block, and access to the area was closed, including to pass holders, the Post reported.
More follows...
