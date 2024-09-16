SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

One thing always impresses us about Skoda and that’s the no-nonsense approach to driving. There are no outlandish design features to divide opinion, no whistling chimes or meditative welcoming riffs and no overcomplicated technology.

Instead, you get a five-door, five-seat family car that’s practical, easy to drive, boasts a very decent range between charges and carries a lower price-tag than many of its closest rivals. It reminds us of a loyal footman who quietly goes about his duties in an efficient manner without shouting the odds about his achievements.

So, the Enyaq then. It’s such an easy car to drive and would be an ideal model for anyone converting to electrically powered motoring for the first time. And when you factor in the 333 miles between charges, range anxiety will never be an issue.

The 2024 Enyaq line-up has just been refreshed by Skoda with the naming structure also revised to supposedly make life a little easier for customers. Back in 2021, there was a 60 model with a 62kWh battery or an 80 version with an 82kWh unit, which we tested.

Move forward three years and we get 50 models with 55kWh and 85 versions with 82kWh and trims called Edition, SportLine Plus, Laurin & Klement and vRS to choose from.

How we tested

We tested an early version of the Enyaq covering more than 350 miles of motorways, B roads and city driving. It was comfortable, easy to drive and very practical with costs kept to a minimum thanks to home charging via my 7.4kW wallbox.

Skoda Enyaq: From £36,305, Skoda-auto.com

The Skoda Enyaq is available with a range of battery and motor options to suit your needs. ( Skoda )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Refined and comfortable, practical and spacious, impressive range

Refined and comfortable, practical and spacious, impressive range Cons: High-end models are expensive, brand snobbery, not particularly exciting to drive

High-end models are expensive, brand snobbery, not particularly exciting to drive Price range: £36,305 to £52,455

£36,305 to £52,455 Battery size: 82kWh

82kWh Maximum claimed range: 333 miles

333 miles Miles per kWh: 4.1

4.1 Maximum charging rate: 125kW

125kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.68

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Our test car was called the Enyaq 80 and featured an 82kWh battery pack with 333 miles of range between charges. While the modern Enyaq naming structure has just been revamped, the bulk of the models are still driven by the same size battery unit with power outputs of either 286PS or 340PS for the vRS version. There is a smaller 55kWh battery available, too, with an output of 125PS.

But what does that all mean when it comes to performance? Well, the Enyaq in its slowest guise can complete the 0-62mph dash in 8.8 seconds and that is slashed to just 5.2 seconds for the vRS which also has all-wheel drive.

Our test car was quick off the mark and there was a constant stream of power on tap. This made joining motorways from slip roads or overtaking slower vehicles effortless. It’s a comfortable motorway cruiser, too, but the wind and tyre noise become more noticeable at higher speeds.

On country lanes, the car is beautifully balanced and confident as it weaves through the twists and turns. It doesn’t have blistering pace, but this is a vehicle designed for comfort and practicality rather than thrills. Drive modes called Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual alter the driving characteristics and we were really impressed with the ride quality. It’s not so firm to feel every little bump shudder through the vehicle, but neither is it so squishy that it wallows all over the place.

Charging the Enyaq from 10 to 80 per cent via a 125kW fast charger takes just under 30 minutes or about 12 hours to 100 per cent using a 7.4kw wallbox.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Interior quality is an area where Skoda excels with our Enyaq featuring powered seats that could be heated, a flat-bottomed sporty-looking steering wheel, which could also be heated and rear window blinds to protect any passengers sleeping in the back from glare.

Skoda recently introduced new themes for its interiors called Loft which has lots of black furnishings or Suite which adds leather seats to the mix, along with piano black trimmings and some cognac brown piping for good measure. Ideally, visit a local showroom and sit in the car to see which version appeals the most.

The Skoda Enyaq's interior is well-designed and features a large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. ( Skoda )

But every Enyaq boasts a spacious cabin with room for two adults up front and two more in the back, provided the seats are not pushed too far back. The boot is big, too, with enough room to store 585 litres of kit with all five seats in an upright position. Drop the split-folding rear seats and that limit increases to 1,710 litres which is enough space for golf bags and trolleys.

There is no frunk beneath the bonnet, but there is an area beneath the boot floor to store cables safely out of the way.

Throughout the cabin is a glovebox, a central cubby, door bins, a glovebox, front and rear cup holders and some trays. A feature we like about Skoda is its Simply Clever touches. For example, you will find an ice-scraper clipped into the charging flap, a waste bin in the driver’s door pocket, a high-visibility vest in the glovebox and even an umbrella tucked into the door.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

When you get inside the Skoda Enyaq, your attention is immediately drawn to the centrally-positioned 13-inch infotainment screen. This is your access point to the many on-board features, including an eight-speaker sound system, DAB radio, full wireless smartlink connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a WiFi hotspot for up to eight devices which will certainly keep the little ‘uns entertained on longer journeys.

We did experience a slight blip when the screen completely froze and could only be fixed by parking up, powering down and re-booting – just like any computer. We also experienced a very similar issue with an earlier VW ID.3 that shares the same interface. But, the good news is we have had far better luck on more recent models.

There are quick access keys to the climate functions at the bottom section of the screen which work fine, but are still not as practical as good old fashioned dials, and the latest cars feature wireless charging with a cooling feature to prevent phones from overheating.

All the important driving data such as current speed, existing range and battery charge levels are clearly shown on a virtual cockpit display behind the steering wheel.

Prices and running costs

The present Skoda Enyaq line-up ranges from £36,305 for the basic model with the smaller 55kWh battery to £53,120 for the high-powered 82kWh vRS version. While Skoda has simplified its Enyaq range, potential customers need to do their homework before signing on the dotted line. Firstly, think about what trim you need and whether those flashy, larger wheels are really necessary. Be wary of adding too many optional extras and packs as the price soon creeps up. Then there is the battery size which will impact on performance and range. Finally, is rear-wheel drive going to be enough or will you be driving in more adverse conditions where all-wheel drive would be beneficial. As we say, lots to weigh up.

The Enyaq is covered by Skoda’s standard three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, which increases to eight years or 100,000 miles battery cover.

With a range of up to 333 miles, the Skoda Enyaq is a great choice for long journeys. ( Skoda )

Skoda Enyaq rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 125kW fast charger, you can charge the 82kWh battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Our test car cost £40,920 back in 2021, but the 2024 line-up ranges from £36,305 to £53,120 for the super-fast vRS version with its 0-62mph time of just 5.2 seconds. While it may have crept up over the years, the Enyaq is still competitively priced in the sector.

Does Skoda replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by a comprehensive eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: Skoda Enyaq

In years gone by, Skoda models and their owners were often on the receiving end of some pretty harsh jokes. But nowadays the cars are stylish, generously equipped, well priced and great to drive. The Enyaq is another example of that. Who’s laughing now!