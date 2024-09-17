Best long-range electric cars 2024: Top 10 EVs that go the distance

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

No matter what car manufacturers say, range anxiety is still often present when driving electric cars, especially if you’re new to EV motoring. Thankfully, the maximum claimed range of some EVs has now crossed the 400 mile barrier, which is the equivalent to driving from London to Edinburgh on a single charge.

It’s worth remembering that the real-world range is often lower than what manufacturers claim – and lower than the figures produced by the WLTP test cycle, too – but driving between 250 and 300 miles on a single charge is now perfectly possible.

What’s more, not all of the cars featured here are luxury rides with six-figure price tags. While there are quite a few entries from premium German manufacturers, Peugeot and Polestar both now prove that EVs with 300 or even 400 miles of claimed range are falling within reach of more drivers than ever.

Instead of ranking our favourites, these EVs are listed in order of range, with the highest first. That way, you can see which car goes farthest, then decide whether you need every mile possible or if the perfect balance between range, price, size, comfort and performance can be struck.

How we tested

Every car featured in this article has been driven by an Independent motoring critic. These drives last for many miles and cover various types of roads, from town and city driving to sweeping country roads and motorways too.

We’ll borrow a car for several days to really get to grips with it, meaning we can put a manufacturer’s range claims to the test in the real world, completing hundreds of miles and keeping a watchful eye on how an EV’s range and efficiency are affected by road, driving style, ambient temperature and more.

This round-up features the electric cars with the longest range, as quoted by their manufacturers as of September 2024. These quoted ranges mostly come from the WLTP testing standard. As you can see, a huge range isn’t always enough to earn an EV a great score. Our scoring takes into account all aspects of the car, from its value and quality, to its driving dynamics, practicality, performance and technology.

The best long-range EVs in 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS ( Mercedes-Benz )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Huge range, very luxurious, onboard tech

Huge range, very luxurious, onboard tech Cons: Huge price tag, fails to vie with an S-Class for luxury

Huge price tag, fails to vie with an S-Class for luxury Price range: £99,835 to £161,860

£99,835 to £161,860 Battery size: 90.6kWh or 107.8kWh

90.6kWh or 107.8kWh Maximum claimed range: 481 miles

481 miles Miles per kWh: 3.6

3.6 Maximum charging rate: 200kW

200kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.91

The Mercedes EQS is the current long-range EV champion, with a maximum claimed range of 481 miles. That’s enough stamina to drive from London to Edinburgh – a drive that often takes around eight hours – in a single charge, and with enough juice left to find a charger at your destination. At least that’s the claim; as ever with electric cars, speed and driving style, as well as ambient temperature and battery condition, all have an effect. Quite literally, your mileage may vary.

The EQE achieves this huge range thanks to its equally large 107.8 kWh battery, while a maximum charge rate of 200 kW means it’ll fill up from 10 to 80 percent in about an hour. That’s not as speedy as some cars with faster charging and smaller batteries, but an hour’s rest sounds quite appealing after 300 or 400 miles on the road.

Sadly, while the EQS is a range champion, the rest of the car isn’t perfect. It’s packed with tech, but we found it isn’t quite in the same league as the internally-combusted Mercedes S-Class, which betters its electric sibling in terms of overall quality, rear seat comfort and passenger isolation from the outside world. We also think the MBW i7 is a more convincing electric luxury saloon, even if it can’t match the flagship Mercedes EV on range alone.

Volkswagen ID.7: From £51,550, Volkswagen.co.uk

Volkswagen ID.7 ( Volkswagen )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Long range, smooth ride, loads of space

Long range, smooth ride, loads of space Cons: Dull looks, infotainment not great

Dull looks, infotainment not great Price range: £51,550 to £61,980

£51,550 to £61,980 Battery size: 77kWh to 86kWh

77kWh to 86kWh Maximum claimed range: 436 miles

436 miles Miles per kWh: 4.54

4.54 Maximum charging rate: 175kW

175kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.82

It might not have the outright longest range of any EV on sale today, but the Volkswagen ID.7’s claimed 436 miles of range earns it second place – and, more importantly, it scores 8/10 compared to the 6/10 for the longed-legged Mercedes EQS.

We think this is the best EV Volkswagen currently makes. It isn’t quite a rival for the Tesla Model 3, mostly because of the price, but in many ways the VW feels like a miniature Mercedes, given the comfort on offer.

The ID. 7 is also a clear indication that Volkswagen – at last – is on the right path when it comes to EVs. It may be dull to look at, but its talents are thankfully more than skin deep.

There are two other areas where the ID. 7 really stands out, as well as the range, and they both come under the heading of comfort. There is loads of space in the back seats, while the ride is truly limo-like – it feels more like a Mercedes than many Mercedes models do these days.

The tech count is good, too, but one area VW still falls behind is on the usability of its touchscreen – even in the ID. 7 it’s still not good enough.

Mercedes EQE ( Mercedes-Benz )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Superb range, excellent long-distance comfort, high-tech interior

Superb range, excellent long-distance comfort, high-tech interior Cons: Futuristic appearance is too much for some, practicality could be better, quickly gets expensive

Futuristic appearance is too much for some, practicality could be better, quickly gets expensive Price range: £69,105 to £115,860

£69,105 to £115,860 Battery size: 90 kWh

90 kWh Maximum claimed range: 429 miles

429 miles Miles per kWh: 3.8

3.8 Maximum charging rate: 170 kW

170 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.82

A sleek and modern-looking EV saloon with a huge range of over 400 miles and strong efficiency, the Mercedes EQE goes further than many of its key rivals. The EQE backs this up with excellent long-distance comfort and a high-tech interior that feels as futuristic as the car looks.

We’ve spent a lot of time in the EQE and covered many extra-long motorways journeys to put the large, 96kWh battery to the test, and we’ve never been disappointed. The clever infotainment is also particularly impressive, thanks to its connectivity and ‘self-learning’ personalisation features, and the top-spec Burmester stereo impresses too.

Add similar such extra features though, and the Mercedes EQE can quickly get expensive. We’re also put off a little by how the sleek roofline eats into rear headroom, the small boot and a few areas of sub-optimal quality inside the cabin. Overall though, this is an impressive electric executive saloon with a fantastic range and lots of tech.

Peugeot e-3008: From £45,850, Peugeot.co.uk

Peugeot e-3008 ( Peugeot )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Design excellence, svelte interior, superb range

Design excellence, svelte interior, superb range Cons: Rear seat space could be better, heat pump is optional

Rear seat space could be better, heat pump is optional Price range: £45,850 to £52,350

£45,850 to £52,350 Battery size: 73kWh, 98kWh

73kWh, 98kWh Maximum claimed range: 327 to 422 miles

327 to 422 miles Miles per kWh: 3.1

3.1 Maximum charging rate: 170 kW

170 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.16

Peugeot is proof that not all long-legged EVs are expensive executive saloons from Germany. The e-3008 starts at about £45,000 and has a range of up to 422 miles if you opt for the larger 98 kWh battery pack due out in early 2025. Even the regular batter, with its 73 kWh capacity and 327 miles of range, is impressive for the price.

Pair all that with a fast maximum charge rate of 170 kW, and you can see why the stylish family SUV is a firm favourite among our team of roadtesters. The Peugeot also wows with a first-rate interior that has a design even more distinctive than the exterior, and it has plenty of onboard tech too.

Another plus point is how the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes from a high-speed public charger, and that the e-3008 feels comfortable and safe on the road, thanks to plenty of driver assistance tech working in the background.

Our only major gripe is how a heat pump, which helps save battery energy in cold weather, isn’t standard and instead costs an extra £700. We would also like to see a bit more space in the rear seats.

Porsche Taycan: From £86,500, Porsche.com

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo ( Porsche )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Extremely fast charging, good range, outrageous performance in Turbo S guise

Extremely fast charging, good range, outrageous performance in Turbo S guise Cons: Expensive optional extras, cramped back seats, depreciation

Expensive optional extras, cramped back seats, depreciation Price range: £86,500 to £186,300

£86,500 to £186,300 Battery size: 89kWh to 105 kWh

89kWh to 105 kWh Maximum claimed range: 360 to 421 miles

360 to 421 miles Miles per kWh: Up to 3.72

Up to 3.72 Maximum charging rate: 320 kW

320 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.85

Porsche’s first electric car, the Taycan, came out of the blocks like a rocketship back in 2019, but in the half-decade since its maximum range was overtaken by much of the competition. Not so any more, as a facelift revealed in 2024 brought more power, quicker charging and, most importantly, a lot more range.

In its most long-legged guise the Taycan now has a claimed range of some 421 miles. It also charges more quickly than just about any other car on sale, with a maximum rate of 320kW. Find a powerful enough charger and the Taycan will fill its huge, 105kWh battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

We also love the way the Taycan looks and how it still drives like a Porsche, despite the lack of an engine. The two-speed gearbox gives it more character than the single-gear transmissions of other EVs, and new for this model is a trick suspension system. Called Porsche Active Ride, it leans into corners and tilts the car forwards slightly when accelerating, then backwards during braking to help keep it perfectly level. It’s witchcraft, but it works.

If you want maximum performance, the Turbo GT variant has a range closer to 350 miles, but manages to launch itself to 62 mph in just 2.2 seconds.

Peugeot e-5008: From £48,495, Peugeot.co.uk

Peugeot e-5008 ( Peugeot )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Seven seats, great range, lots of kit as standard

Seven seats, great range, lots of kit as standard Cons: Lacks driving engagement, bigger battery coming later, pricey compared to the hybrid

Lacks driving engagement, bigger battery coming later, pricey compared to the hybrid Price range: £48,495 to £52,295

£48,495 to £52,295 Battery size: 73kWh (96kWH coming later)

73kWh (96kWH coming later) Maximum claimed range: 410 miles

410 miles Miles per kWh: 3.9

3.9 Maximum charging rate: 160kW

160kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.77

It’s Peugeot again, and this time not only do we have an EV with a massive range, but it’s a seven-seater too, making it a pretty rare thing. We were greatly impressed by the e-5008 when we drove it, thanks to its stylish design and interesting yet high-quality interior that felt spacious across all three rows, yet without the car seeming massive to drive.

For now the car can only be bought with the smaller 73kWh battery, which is good for about 310 miles. But soon the bigger 96kWh model will be available and – although it takes the car up to a rather un-Peugeot-like £52,000 – that’ll be the one with over 400 miles of range.

We also like how the car charges fairly quickly, with a maximum rate of 160kW, and how it comes with a lot of kit as standard. It’s an easy car to use, despite the slightly funky interior design, and we can see it slotting neatly into the lives of a great many families who need more than five seats.

It’s pricey for a Peugeot, and especially compared to the hybrid version of the 5008. But if a long-range EV with seven seats is what you need, this is undoubtedly the car to buy.

Polestar 2: From £44,950, Polestar.com

Polestar 2 ( Polestar )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Strong range and efficiency, Android infotainment, occasional manufacturer discounts

Strong range and efficiency, Android infotainment, occasional manufacturer discounts Cons: Firm ride, can get expensive, limited rear head room

Firm ride, can get expensive, limited rear head room Price range: £44,950 to £57,950

£44,950 to £57,950 Battery size: 69 to 82kWh

69 to 82kWh Maximum claimed range: 406 miles

406 miles Miles per kWh: 4.2

4.2 Maximum charging rate: 205 kW

205 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.64

Just like the Porsche Taycan, the Polestar 2 is another EV that arrived several years ago and received a mid-life facelift that bumped up the range. In this case we’re talking a claimed 406 miles from the Swedish EV (when you spec the larger 82kWh battery pack) and a maximum charge rate of 205kW.

That isn’t quite on par with some rivals, but it’s still pretty quick and means the battery can fill from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 28 minutes.

As well as the big range, we also like the Polestar 2 for its classy styling, engaging drive and infotainment system. The car runs Android Automotive, which means there’s native support for Google Maps (which knows how much battery you have left and where charge stations are), Google Assistant, the Play store and Spotify. Apple CarPlay is also there for iPhone users, and the rest of the user interface is among the best we’ve used in any EV to date.

Polestar 3: From £69,900, Polestar.com

Polestar 3 in Snow with Performance Pack ( Polestar )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Fun to drive, spacious interior, lots of kit fitted as standard

Fun to drive, spacious interior, lots of kit fitted as standard Cons: Lack of physical controls can be annoying, no seven-seat option, performance pack is unnecessary

Lack of physical controls can be annoying, no seven-seat option, performance pack is unnecessary Price range: £69,900 to £81,900

£69,900 to £81,900 Battery size: 111kWh

111kWh Maximum claimed range: 403 miles

403 miles Miles per kWh: 3.3

3.3 Maximum charging rate: 250kW

250kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.09

Polestar’s first full-size SUV, the 3 shares its underpinnings with the new Volvo EX90, which means the same huge battery capacity of 111 kWh. For the Polestar that translates into a claimed range of 403 miles, although naturally that will vary depending on how the car is driven and the ambient temperature.

As with other Polestars, the 3 offers a sporty drive that will please keen drivers but results in a firmer ride than some buyers might expect from a plush SUV. The dual-motor variant is properly quick, but our pick of the bunch is the single-motor car, since it has the longest range and still offers plenty of performance.

Like the Polestar 2, the 3 benefits from a clean and tidy infotainment system built on Google’s Android Automotive. We like how Google Maps and Google Assistant are both tightly integrated, but the 3’s lack of physical mirror controls is a pain, since you have to dive into the touchscreen instead. Regardless, this is a stylish, high-quality SUV that drives well, has loads of space in the cabin (although it’s not available as a seven-seater) and a huge range.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: From £130,000, Mercedes-benz.co.uk

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV ( Mercedes-Benz )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Ultra-luxurious interior, fantastic range, sheer refinement

Ultra-luxurious interior, fantastic range, sheer refinement Cons: Expensive, soft suspension, sheer size

Expensive, soft suspension, sheer size Price range: £130,000 to £144,000

£130,000 to £144,000 Battery size: 118kWh

118kWh Maximum claimed range: 401 miles

401 miles Miles per kWh: 3.0

3.0 Maximum charging rate: 200kW

200kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.30

The Mercedes EQS SUV is an ultra-luxurious EV with a fantastic range and almost unrivalled refinement. However, it is expensive and very large for UK roads.

It should come as no surprise that this car has a big range, given the massive 118 kWh battery pack lurking in its floor. It also charges quickly too, thanks to a maximum rate of 200 kW, and Mercedes’ onboard tech is among the best.

That said, we cannot stress enough quite how big this car is. At over five metres long and two metres wide, it is simply too large for some UK roads – watch out for those London width restrictors, and good look in a multi-storey car park. It’s also extremely heavy, at almost 3.1 tonnes (not a typo), and this does take the edge off both its straight-line performance and drive dynamics.

If luxury is what you want though, and you’re confident it’ll fit into your life (if not necessarily your garage), then in terms of luxury there’s little that can beat it.

Porsche Macan: From £67,200, Porsche.com

Porsche Macan Turbo ( Porsche )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Enjoyable to drive, fast charging, great interior ergonomics

Enjoyable to drive, fast charging, great interior ergonomics Cons: Rear seat space is marginal, options quickly get expensive, turbo is overkill for most

Rear seat space is marginal, options quickly get expensive, turbo is overkill for most Price range: £67,200 to £95,000

£67,200 to £95,000 Battery size: 100 kWh

100 kWh Maximum claimed range: 398 miles

398 miles Miles per kWh: 2.9 to 3.6

2.9 to 3.6 Maximum charging rate: 270 kW

270 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.89

Porsche’s second all-electric car, the Macan is a mid-size SUV with the sporty eagerness and sense of quality you’d expect from the German brand. It has a big battery, charges very quickly and promises decent energy efficiency for a claimed range of almost 400 miles. Be aware though, that stat is for the least powerful, entry-level car with a single motor. It’s still a pleasant thing to drive, hitting 62 mph in 5.7 seconds, but trades typical Porsche performance for its long range.

There are three other Macan models to pick from (with more likely still to come), but while these offer more power – much more in Turbo guise – they cannot match the base model’s range.

All versions of the Macan benefit from a high-quality interior with a lovely driving position, high-quality switchgear and a sense that Porsche has really thought about how its cars should operate. The infotainment system works well and we’re big fans of the physical switches for adjusting the cabin temperature and fan speed, instead of a touchscreen.

If you want a high-quality electric SUV that isn’t too massive, yet drives with poise and precision, doesn’t intimidate by trying to seem too futuristic, and has a great range, the Macan is hard to ignore.

Verdict: Best long-range electric cars

It might come as a surprise to potential EV buyers that today’s cars can travel over 400 miles on a charge. It feels like no time at all since 200 miles was a real achievement, but double that is now possible. At least in theory.

The ranges quoted by manufacturers tend to use the WLTP testing standard. While they’re a handy way to compare one car with another (like how you can compare the miles per gallon of two petrol cars), an EV’s ability to actually hit that range will depend on many factors. These include how the car is driven and what the roads are like. Ambient temperature is a major factor too, since colder weather has a negative effect on battery life.

With that in mind, the longest-range EV you can buy today (in September 2024), is the Mercedes EQS, with a whopping claimed range of 481 miles. But it’s the Volkswagen ID.7, which has a claimed range of 436 miles, that scores more highly in our books. It’s the best electric car Volkswagen makes right now, and at £51,550 it’s significantly cheaper than the Mercedes.